A chilling plan has been uncovered that should shock you to your very core.

For decades, global powers have been orchestrating a depopulation strategy, hidden under the guise of public health crises, economic instability, and environmental concerns.

Now, with the dawn of the AI revolution, fondly referred to as the Fourth Industrial Revolution by Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, the world faces an unsettling future.

With artificial intelligence poised to replace low-wage labour, the once indispensable human workforce is now suddenly being painted as the villain in a so-called environmental saga that has been christened with many names:

‘Global Warming’, ‘Climate Change’ and now even ‘Global Boiling’ as the UN Secretary-General outrageously announced to the world on July 27th 2023 when he falsely proclaimed –

“Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning. “The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived. “The air is unbreathable” UN Secretary-General António Guterres opening remarks at press conference on climate.

But the truth is that the alleged climate change crisis is just another cog in a concealed depopulation agenda, skilfully engineered by the powers that be.

And the only carbon footprint they want to eliminate, is you.

Brace yourself as we venture into the heart of this spine-chilling narrative, navigating the labyrinth of ominous forecasts, top-secret documents, strategic policies, and the climate change narrative that is part of a disturbing grand design.”

Section 1: An AI-driven World and the Unthinkable Proposition

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming omnipresent, promising a future of endless possibilities. But could there be a dark twist?

Imagine this:

As AI continues to evolve, millions, if not billions of humans will no longer be needed for everyday jobs that have paid low wages by design.

They will in effect become “useless eaters”.

And the establishment is not going to pay for them to live, so instead, a plan has been in the making for decades that involves deliberately trimming down the human population

Welcome to a chilling truth that plunges us deep into an underbelly of disturbing predictions and eerie patterns that you will not find reported on BBC News.

Section 2: The Oracle of Doom – Deagel’s Depopulation Forecast

Deagel.com, is an obscure online entity known for its exhaustive data on military capabilities and eyebrow-raising depopulation forecasts for 2025.

We can reveal that recent findings link Deagel directly to significant players on the world stage: The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and The Rockefeller Foundation.

Deagel’s apocalyptic depopulation forecasts for 2025 predict significant population declines in various countries, stirring unease given the current excess death data being recorded around the world.

Deagel.com’s [infamous] 2025 forecast was removed from their website sometime in 2020. However, thanks to the Wayback Machine / Internet Archive, we are able to view the original predictions before discovered by critical thinkers.

In 2020, Deagel offered a series of startling predictions: by 2025, they projected that the population of the United Kingdom would shrink by a staggering 77.1%.

The United States was not far behind with a forecasted decrease of 68.5%. Germany was predicted to witness a reduction of 65.1%, while Australia was expected to see a population dip of 34.6%. These projections also highlighted significant declines in many other Western nations.

A full list of Deagel’s original apocalyptic depopulation predictions can be viewed here.

We can confirm that Dr. Edwin A. Deagle Jr., who passed away on February 16th 2021, is the confirmed figurehead authorities would like you to believe is solely behind Deagel.com.

During his life, Dr Edwin served as the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense and the Deputy Secretary of Defense. He was also the Director of International Relations for The Rockefeller Foundation, an influential global philanthropic organization.

But declassified documents, released via Freedom of Information Act requests, reveal Deagle’s communication with the then United States Director of Central Intelligence, Stansfield Turner, proving a relationship existed with the top of the CIA.

One document, dated 1977, intriguingly refers to an event described as “the most significant in the intelligence field since 1947.”

The full letter to then CIA Director Stansfield Turner from Dr Edwin A. Deagle Jr., the Deputy Director for International Relations for The Rockefeller Foundation

The full letter to Dr Edwin A. Deagle Jr., the Deputy Director for International Relations for The Rockefeller Foundation from then CIA Director Stansfield Turner

The CIA has released 23 FOIA articles relating to Dr Deagle, the Rockefeller Foundation, the U.S. DOD and the former director of the CIA.

This information underlines that Deagel.com is not a one-man operation, but rather a concerted effort by key components of the U.S. Military Industrial Complex – namely the CIA, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the enigmatic Rockefeller Foundation.

These connections lend a disturbing gravity to Deagel’s bleak depopulation predictions. It raises a question that should send shivers down your spine: Why would an organization, entwined with the world’s power structures, forecast such a chilling future?

Section 3: The Ghost of Kissinger and the Depopulation Strategy

Referring to a memorandum written by General Taylor, in 1973, General Draper and his colleagues presented their views that the population explosion in developing countries was not only a threat to US interests in the economics and in the development of those countries but also, more fundamentally, presented a danger to the United States political-military interests.

And the shadow of former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger looms over this discourse. It was under his stewardship that the National Security Study Memorandum 200 (NSSM 200), colloquially known as the ‘Kissinger Report’, was conceived.

The report, formulated in 1974, represented a seismic shift in American foreign policy, positioning population control at the forefront of its security strategy. Its stated aim was to address population growth in the developing world, but the machinations behind it were arguably far more sinister.

NSSM 200 identified 13 countries that were seen as particularly problematic due to their rapidly expanding populations. The report advocated for population control measures and even endorsed the idea of using food as a weapon to enforce such measures, giving a glimpse into a disconcerting mindset.

A full analysis of the Kissinger Report can be read here.

NSSM 200 and its chilling implications bring us to ask: Could it be that the same ethos, the very thought of population control for strategic gains, has seeped into the narrative of today’s world? And could this ethos be driving the forces shaping our present and our future?

The evidence certainly suggests so.

Section 4: UN Agenda 2030, Eco-Terrorists, Propaganda & Lies: Problem, Reaction, Solution

Agenda 21’s alleged initial aim was to achieve global sustainable development by the year 2000, with the “21” in Agenda 21 referring to the original target of the 21st century.

The UNs Agenda 2030, also known as the Sustainable Development Goals, were a set of goals decided upon at the United Nations (“UN”) Sustainable Development Summit in 2015. Agenda 2030 took all of the goals set by Agenda 21 and reasserted them as the basis for “sustainable development.”

Agenda 20230 professes to protect biodiversity. But deep within its winding narratives and subplots, lurks a sinister script for a world with fewer humans.

If we look beyond the fluffy language they use as an attempt to convince you they are a force for good – then we can see what their actual aims truly are. And Dr Michael Coffman and Henry Lamb have some of the answers.

Dr. Michael Coffman was an author, researcher, speaker, and founding contributor to the fight against Agenda 21 Sustainable Development. He was President of Environmental Perspectives, Inc., and Executive Director of Sovereignty International.

Dr. Coffman played a crucial role in stopping the ratification of the Biodiversity Treaty in the US Senate. However, he sadly died in 2017.

Henry Lamb was the first to discover Agenda 21 and sound the alarm. He wrote the book ‘The Rise of Global Governance, and Agenda 21’. He also produced a series of videos on Agenda 21. These stand as invaluable tools for anyone wanting to know where this evil agenda came from and why it must be stopped. Lamb died in 2012.

Conservation of biological diversity is the subject of Chapter 15 of Agenda 21 and has been translated into Agenda 2030 as SDG15.

But do not be fooled by the use of the words “conservation”, “protect” and “restore” because you will see that SDG15 has nothing to do with conservation. Nor does it have much to do with biological diversity.

Buried within three of the UN’s foundational documents are the true aims of SDG15. These three documents are the 1992 Biodiversity Treaty; the 1992 Wildlands Project and the 1995 Global Biodiversity Assessment.

Signed by 150 government leaders at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit, the Convention on Biological Diversity is dedicated to promoting “sustainable development.” The Convention on Biological Diversity is also referred to as the Biodiversity Treaty.

If the Convention on Biological Diversity, the Biodiversity Treaty, had been signed by the US Senate in the summer of 1994, it “would have mandated a reduction in the Earth’s human population by two-thirds in 30 to 50 years”.

The U.S. had Dr Michael Coffman to thank for that. But the spanner he had thrown in the works of the establishment’s plan to depopulate the planet was sadly buried with him in 2017.

The Wildlands concept is primarily the work of David Foreman, the principal founder of the eco-terrorist group Earth First! and a former member of the board of the Sierra Club.

The group used direct action tactics, and in contrast with the cautious lobbying efforts of the established environmental organizations, “monkeywrenching“—industrial sabotage traditionally associated with labour struggles—would become the chief tactic of the Earth First! movement in the 1980s.

The Earth First! Journal; which grew out of the Earth First! newsletter, was edited by Foreman. In its first issue, Foreman set out the organization’s goals:

“We will not make political compromises. Let the other outfits do that. EARTH FIRST will set forth the pure, hard-line, radical position of those who believe in the Earth first.”

The journal confirmed Earth First! was an eco-terrorist group.

In 1990, Foreman was one of five people arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation following Operation THERMCON, in which FBI agents infiltrated an Arizona Earth First! group, encouraging them to sabotage a powerline feeding a water pumping station.

While Foreman had no direct role in the attempted sabotage, he ultimately pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for handing two copies of Ecodefense to an FBI informant and received a suspended sentence.

David Foreman of World FIrst!

The unusual concept proposed by the Wildlands Scheme requires a radical reimagining of human civilization. This includes shutting down mines, removing roads from natural landscapes, halting timber harvesting, and even relocating human populations. The aim is to drastically reshape our interaction with the environment.

“On page 15 of The Wildlands Project, Dr. Reed Noss says that we must convert at least 50% of the land area of North America to wilderness off limits to human beings.



“Those core wilderness areas are to be interconnected by wilderness corridors off-limits to human beings. Those wilderness areas are to be surrounded by buffer zones that may have limited resource use under the supervision and permitting of the federal government in collaboration with non-government organisations. “[The] human population is to be resettled into the remaining 25% of the land into communities that are described as ‘sustainable communities’.”

The environmental organization Earth First!, established in 1980, pioneered a form of direct action to stop perceived threats to the environment, paving the way for modern groups like Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion.

Much like Earth First!, these newer groups utilize direct action strategies and civil disobedience as tools to raise awareness and pressure governments and corporations to address environmental issues.

However, while Earth First!’s actions primarily focused on specific threats such as deforestation and urban development, Just Stop Oil! and Extinction Rebellion operate with a broader mandate, targeting systemic issues like fossil fuel dependency and climate change.

They aim to radically transform society’s relationship with the environment to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Yet, they all share a core belief in the necessity of drastic action to preserve and restore the Earth’s ecosystems.

But it’s extremely interesting to note who is actually funding these groups. Just Stop Oil’s main source of income has come from Aileen Getty, the billionaire heiress to Getty Oil fortune. The Getty Oil Company was an American oil marketing company, with its origins as part of the large integrated oil company founded by J. Paul Getty.

Meanwhile, Extinction Rebellion’s largest donor is British billionaire Sir Chris Hohn who manages the TCI hedge fund. But TCI made a large part of its fortune from an Indian coal producer, and even now it owns shares in three railroads that burn tons of diesel and ship fossil fuels. This includes oil sands, one of the worst sources of alleged greenhouse gases.

Why would entities deeply intertwined in the oil and coal industry bankroll groups advocating for the exact opposite – a world free from fossil fuel dependency?

The answers could be manifold: perhaps it’s a clever ploy to appear more environmentally friendly, or maybe it’s an attempt to control the narrative and influence the speed and direction of the inevitable shift towards “greener” energy.

Regardless of the motivations, this strange alliance highlights the tangled web of interests and influences within the environmental movement, suggesting a far more complex picture beneath the surface.

But let’s get back to the true aims of SDG15, buried within three of the UN’s foundational documents.

In 1996, Henry Lamb spoke at the Granada Forum. His talk included revelations about the Global Biodiversity Assessment:

“The Convention on Biological Diversity is 16 pages long. Very bland, extremely vague … [However, it states] that a Conference of the Parties [“COP”] shall create a subsidiary body that will produce a Global Biodiversity Assessment … At the first meeting [of COP held in 1994 or COP1] the United Nations Environment Program [“UNEP”] presented them with a Global Biodiversity Assessment.”

The plan to “expand natural habitats and corridors to cover as much as 30% of the land area” is what is now being called the 30 by 30 plan. A plan that was pushed again at COP15 – the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (“UNCBD”) conference – held in December 2022, 30 years after the eco-terrorist and the self-appointed spokesman for oracles first devised it.

30 by 30 is the biggest land grab in history marketed under the guise of “protecting biodiversity.” Survival International estimates that the nefarious plan will displace around 300 million indigenous people worldwide from their native lands and forests in the name of “conservation.” And it will make a select few extremely rich while doing so.

But the biodiversity plan is more sinister than profiteering, and displacing people, cramming them into urban centres and prohibiting them from having access to nature and the natural world. The alternative, as the Global Biodiversity Assessment states, is depopulation.

The core objectives of SDG15, a key United Nations initiative, are subtly enshrined within three of its fundamental documents: The 1992 Biodiversity Treaty, the 1992 Wildlands Project, and the 1995 Global Biodiversity Assessment. By connecting the dots between these distinct but interlinked policies, we uncover a potential roadmap for a mass reduction in the global population.

Taken in tandem, these documents paint a disconcerting picture. Under the noble guise of biodiversity conservation, one could interpret these initiatives as a gradual, systematic plan to limit human populations, all under the auspices of protecting our planet.

A planet that has apparently now entered an era of “global boiling” where the “air is unbreathable” according to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Here, the classic techniques of propaganda come into play, specifically, the tool of fear appeal, which is a powerful method to influence public opinion and drive behaviour change.

Fear appeal works by presenting a threat severe enough to concern the audience and then offering a specific recommendation to mitigate that threat. In this case, the alleged threat is ‘global boiling’ and ‘unbreathable air.’

Such vivid, dramatic language generates immediate anxiety about the state of our planet and our survival on it. Despite the fact these are outrageous lies.

Once the audience is sufficiently concerned about the threat, the propagandist can then introduce the recommended action. In this case, it might involve aggressive climate policies, lifestyle changes, or perhaps, as the focus of our investigation suggests, advocating for reduced global populations as a means to lessen the human impact on the environment.

These extreme statements create a narrative that makes the desired action appear not only sensible but also absolutely necessary for survival. The public, driven by fear and the desire for safety, is more likely to accept this ‘solution,’ even if it means drastic changes or sacrifices.

Sadly, these measures will include population control/depopulation, disguised as a vital response to the fake climate crisis.

Section 5: Pfizer’s Confidential Documents: A look at what the FDA tried to hide

Buckle up, for our probe now opens a Pandora’s box: Pfizer’s classified documents on its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) attempted to delay the release of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine safety data for 75 years despite approving the injection after only 108 days of safety review on December 11th, 2020.

But in early January 2022, Federal Judge Mark Pittman ordered them to release 55,000 pages per month. They released 12,000 pages by the end of January.

Since then, PHMPT has posted all of the documents on its website.

One of the documents contained in the data dump is ‘reissue_5.3.6 postmarketing experience.pdf’, and it reveals the following:

90% of Covid Vaccinated Pregnant Women lost their Baby

Pfizer state in the document that by 28th February 2021 there were 270 known cases of exposure to the mRNA injection during pregnancy.

Considering the fact that medicine regulators, doctors and midwives have coerced pregnant women to get the Covid-19 vaccine; claiming it is “100%” safe, it’s extremely concerning to find that Pfizer state that of the 270 known cases of exposure to the mRNA injection during pregnancy, they have absolutely no idea what happened in 238 of them.

But here are the known outcomes of the remaining pregnancies –

97% of all known outcomes of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulted in the loss of the child.

But when we include the 5 cases where the outcome was still pending it equates to 82%. This therefore equates to an average of around 90% between the 82% and 97% figures.

Pfizer and Medicine Regulators hid dangers of Covid-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy due to Animal Study finding an increased risk of Birth Defects & Infertility

The actual study can be viewed in full here and is titled ‘Lack of effects on female fertility and prenatal and postnatal offspring development in rats with BNT162b2, a mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine‘.

The study was performed on 42 female Wistar Han rats. Twenty-one were given the Pfizer Covid-19 injection, and 21 were not.

Here are the results of the study –

The results of the number of foetuses observed to have supernumerary lumbar ribs in the control group were 3/3 (2.1). But the results of the number of foetuses to have supernumerary lumbar ribs in the vaccinated group were 6/12 (8.3). Therefore on average, the rate of occurrence was 295% higher in the vaccinated group.

Supernumerary ribs also called accessory ribs are an uncommon variant of extra ribs arising most commonly from the cervical or lumbar vertebrae.

So what this study found is evidence of abnormal foetal formation and birth defects caused by the Pfizer Covid-19 injection.

But the abnormal findings of the study don’t end there. The ‘pre-implantation loss’ rate in the vaccinated group of rats was double that of the control group.

Pre-implantation loss refers to fertilised ova that fail to implant. Therefore, this study confirms that the Pfizer Covid-19 injection reduces the chances of a woman being able to get pregnant. So, therefore, increases the risk of infertility.

Confidential Pfizer Documents reveal the Covid-19 Vaccine accumulates in the Ovaries

Another study, which can be found in the long list of confidential Pfizer documents that the FDA have been forced to publish via a court order here, was carried out on Wistar Han rats, 21 of which were female and 21 of which were male.

Each rat received a single intramuscular dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection and then the content and concentration of total radioactivity in blood, plasma and tissues were determined at pre-defined points following administration.

In other words, the scientists conducting the study measured how much of the Covid-19 injection has spread to other parts of the body such as the skin, liver, spleen, heart etc.

But one of the most concerning findings from the study is the fact that the Pfizer injection accumulates in the ovaries over time.

In the first 15 minutes following injection of the Pfizer jab, researchers found that the total lipid concentration in the ovaries measured 0.104ml. This then increased to 1.34ml after 1 hour, 2.34ml after 4 hours, and then 12.3ml after 48 hours.

The scientists, however, did not conduct any further research on the accumulation after a period of 48 hours, so we simply don’t know whether that concerning accumulation continued.

But official UK data published by Public Health Scotland, which can be found here, offers some concerning clues as to the consequences of that accumulation on the ovaries.

Figures for the number of individuals suffering from ovarian cancer show that the known trend in 2021 was significantly higher than 2020 and the 2017-2019 average.

Ovarian Cancer – Source

The above chart shows up to June 2021, but the charts found on Public Health Scotland’s dashboard now show figures all the way up to May 2022, and unfortunately reveal that the gap has widened even further with the number of women suffering from Ovarian cancer increasing significantly.

A full analysis of the Pfizer documents can be read here, but a summary of the findings is as follows:

In the Pfizer documents obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, there are notable details regarding the vaccine’s impact during pregnancy and its accumulation in the ovaries.

Pregnancy risks: The documents reveal a concerning rate of miscarriages and fetal deaths among pregnant women who received the COVID-19 vaccine. It is confirmed that a significant percentage of women who were vaccinated during pregnancy lost their baby.

Ovarian accumulation: Pfizer’s confidential documents also reveal that the vaccine accumulates in the ovaries, raising concerns about potential impacts on female fertility.

Looking at real-world data, there are observations that seemingly correlate with these document findings:

Increase in ovarian cancer cases : Post-vaccination data from Scotland shows a rise in ovarian cancer cases to all-time high levels. Whether this increase is directly attributable to vaccination is still a subject of investigation.



: Post-vaccination data from Scotland shows a rise in ovarian cancer cases to all-time high levels. Whether this increase is directly attributable to vaccination is still a subject of investigation. Newborn mortality rate: Scotland also experienced a critical level of newborn baby deaths twice in a seven-month period.

Click to enlarge

Source

Risk of miscarriage: A study of real-world data suggests Covid-19 vaccination increases the risk of suffering a miscarriage by at least 1,517%.

This summary presents just a tiny percentage of the concerns raised in the confidential Pfizer documents and real-world data that supports the findings.

The unwelcome revelations regarding adverse effects on pregnancy and potential damage to the ovaries are hair-raising. Coupled with the surge in ovarian cancer and newborn mortality rates, they suggest that there is more to this vaccination drive than meets the eye.

Because these findings alone contain enough evidence to conclude that Covid-19 vaccination is going to lead to depopulation.

Section 6: The Great Reset – A New World Order?

Enter Klaus Schwab, the enigmatic founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum. Schwab is a visionary with a plan dubbed the ‘Great Reset’ or the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’. His foresight peers into a world where Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation take centre stage, outpacing and outperforming human abilities in numerous sectors.

Schwab’s vision paints a picture where machines, thanks to their tireless efficiency, replace millions of jobs. In this world, machines don’t get tired, they don’t get sick, and they don’t demand pay rises.

In essence, Schwab envisions a future where the need for low-wage human labour is substantially reduced, leading us to reconsider our roles in an AI-dominated society.

At this point, you may wonder: how does this tie into the unnerving depopulation predictions made by Deagel?

As humans are sidelined by AI, is this leading to a reduction in human ‘stock’, and is this what the ominous figures from Deagel hint at?

The dots seem to connect, creating a startling line of speculation.

Could the advance of AI and automation, an agenda heavily pushed by influential figures like Klaus Schwab, be a prelude to a depopulation strategy? Are we being ushered towards a world that no longer requires humans in abundant numbers?

Section 7: The Climate Change Narrative – A Smoke and Mirrors Game?

As we peel back the layers of this unnerving narrative, a provocative theme emerges from mainstream discourse: Carbon dioxide – the gas that each of us humans emits with every breath, has been framed as the key adversary of Earth’s health

Could this narrative be subtly insinuating a more disturbing truth? Is the oft-mentioned ‘carbon footprint’ actually a veiled reference to our existence as a ‘problem’?

This path we’ve carefully untangled indicates an unsettling scenario of a bitter reality the establishment has decided we are destined to face.

As we conclude, a daunting question reverberates: In the imminent age dominated by Artificial Intelligence, could the human race be the ultimate casualty? Is the advent of AI, seen as the dawn of a new industrial revolution, inextricably linked to an overarching strategy aimed at human population reduction?

The logic is chillingly simple: with AI and automation taking over laborious tasks, the demand for human labour decreases drastically. So, could the ‘Great Reset’ actually be a ‘great reduction’ in human numbers?

We stand on the brink of a future that defies traditional paradigms. Could we be unknowingly paving the path to our own downfall, driven by the vision of progress?

With Deagel.com, a platform that bears the influence of entities like the CIA, Department of Defense, and the Rockefeller Foundation, providing alarming depopulation forecasts for 2025, it appears this this might be a future we are fast approaching.

Because current real-world data on excess deaths in the West strongly suggest Deagel’s depopulation forecast is not just an estimation but in fact, a target that is on track to be hit thanks in part to the deadly effects of Covid-19 vaccination.

As we wrap up this exploration into the unthinkable, let’s consider this: The mainstream narrative portrays carbon dioxide – a gas we humans exhale – as the planet’s arch-nemesis.

Is it possible that we’re being coaxed into accepting a harsh truth – that to reduce our carbon footprint, we must reduce our human footprint?

This narrative we’ve unravelled paints an unnerving picture. But is it a far-fetched conspiracy theory or an inconvenient truth? Only time will tell. As we close, we leave you with a chilling thought to ponder: In a world where AI reigns supreme, will humanity be the price we pay? Brace yourself for a future that’s anything but ordinary.