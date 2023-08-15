Theories have been spreading online that the fires that have devastated Maui were allegedly started “too suddenly” and “burned too harshly” to be a regular wildfire, as reported on The Expose earlier today (source).

From videos circulating showing strikes coming from the sky and witness accounts from Maui residents, it appears that the general consensus is that the deadly wildfires that spread through Maui were not a natural disaster, but, a deliberate act using a Direct Energy Weapon

Yes, that does sound alarming as does the fact that there were no warning sirens set off be either local or state emergencies. (source)

No Emergency Alert

Hawaii’s Emergency Services Administration confirmed on Friday, “Neither Maui nor HI-EMA activated warning sirens on Maui during the wildfire incident.” “Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said it had no record of any warning sirens with Maui’s Emergency Alert System being triggered on Tuesday, department spokesperson Adam Weintraub said” reported the NBC News.

They add, “the system, which includes 80 sirens across Maui, is intended to prod people to seek more specific emergency information through forms of communication, such as online or television or radio broadcasts.” The Maui residents instead depended on three other warning channels: mobile device alerts, local radio and TV stations, and Maui County’s notification system for subscribed residents in what is now thought to be one of Hawaii’s most catastrophic “natural” disasters.

No Sirens, No Alarms, No Nothing

“They didn’t give us no warning. No nothing,” Lisa Panis, a resident in western Maui, said in a phone interview. “No siren, no alarms, no nothing.” (source) The lack of warning is certainly something to be questioned. Would adequate warning have prevented the massive devastation to the paradise island? It would have arguably prevented the fatalities which are now estimated to be 99 as of this morning, a figure that could rise as the search of Maui is still only 25% complete (source).

Why were there no warnings?

That is not the only thing that should be questioned, we should ask why boats were in the water but still burned, why did trees that were between destroyed buildings remain green and thriving and why did the fire burn in a circular shape?

We need to question everything about this wildfire which has become the deadliest in modern U.S. history and it is especially tragic that many of the victims appear to be children!

This information was shared by an an anonymous source claiming to be a “whistleblower” who gave her view of local conditions on Reddit but was deleted soon after, but not before being shared by other sources.

“Just reported from a whistleblower:

“What you’re not hearing from our local government – I just got out of a meeting where I was informed by someone in the Mayors office about developments that are being kept from the public. I am not a conspiracy theorist and I don’t want to make trouble but here’s what I’ve heard.”

“The amount of fatalities is expected to be more than 500 but less than 1000,” the source continued. “Many of the fatalities will be children who were at home because they canceled school. Parents worked and were not there to evacuate the children. Kids had no idea they needed to leave and by the time they noticed their homes or apartments were on fire, it was too late. The government is worried about how we will react when we learn that the fire department left the fire earlier in the day and claimed it was 100% contained knowing that the winds were expected to be 70mph by the afternoon.”

“This is against all fire control protocols,” the source added. “The fire department should not have left the original fire unattended. They are scared that the public calls for accountability will be more than they can control and protests and riots will occur. They plan to lock down Lahaina for several months. It will take months to clean up the hazardous and environmental contamination. They won’t have enough housing for All the displaced. There were 2,000 unaccounted for this morning. They have a list where they are trying to keep track. They found 700 today. But there are still 1300 missing.”

“They are very worried that the community is going to freak out when they find out how not a single fire truck responded to the fires,” the source claimed. “The emergency sirens were not activated (hurricane sirens) and loss of life could have been kept down by better emergency management which utterly failed. I’m not trying to make waves or stir up problems, but I was so angry and sad when I found out how many children are dead that I knew I had to post this and let everyone know what I have learned. It’s time for our officials to stand up, tell the truth, and face the music. They failed Lāhainā guys.”

“Our government is full of incompetent nepotism. The fire chief is the son of the former fire chief. We need to hold officials accountable for the mistakes they made. Please don’t hate the messenger. I’m just relaying what I learned today,” the source concluded. “God bless Maui and Lahaina! Pray for all the victims.“

The trust in the government has become so broken that the Maui people have no trust in the government and cite the motive for a deliberate cited was to allegedly further the “smart cities” agenda, which is ascribed to the World Economic Forum.

The World Economic Forum

An article in 2018 from the world economic Forum shows that they planned to make. Hawaii the first U.S state to run entirely on clean energy. There is also an article from the world economic Forum that talks about their alliance is creating Smart City.

(Source WEF)

Directed energy weapons decimate around 14,000 homes in Paradise CA



They Paved Paradise….

Additionallhy Hawaii had been coerced into accelerating the introduction of renewable energy. At the same time, it is placing importance on the promotion of EV (electric vehicle) as a solution to move away from the dependence on fossil fuels, particularly oil, and established EV promoting acts. “Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you got till it’s gone”?

(Source)

The Governor of Hawaii, Josh Green, who was selected for the role as recently as 2022 has shown that he was eager to forge ahead with the WEF agenda when he delivered a keynote address to government officials at the United Nations in New York in July 2023

His focus was on sustainable development and a model Hawaii can provide for their sustainability plans. “We try to lead on energy and climate. We were the first state to mandate 100% renewable energy for electricity. It’s an opportunity for a small state with technically a small footprint — but we do punch above our weight a little bit because of our position in the Pacific.”

Green’s address was to other government officials on This includes successful collaboration efforts between government, businesses and the community.

The WEF states that their “Alliance is seeking additional cities and organizations to become pioneers in smart city governance.” their aim is:

Data gathered using IoT technologies is helping cities combat crime, and reduce pollution.

The G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance is establishing global policy norms for data collection and use, transparency, and public trust.

As of May 2022, the Alliance is leading smart city governance initiatives in more than 36 cities around the world.

The impact on protecting citizens in smart cities.

Led by the World Economic Forum, the G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance on Technology Governance is the largest global initiative aiming at ensuring responsible and ethical use of smart city technologies.Not everyone in Hawaii were on board with the Smart City plans or to be controlled by a World Economic? However, they were going ahead regardless it seems.

THE MAUI EXPERIMENT! HOW THEY DESTROYED LAHAINA TO BRING IN A WEF SMART CITY GOVERNANCE….

Are they going to be able to build smart cities unless they destroy the cities first ? Or was the destruction of one of the first of the WEF’s Smart Cities, simply a coin

