[…] What Fuelled the Hawaiian Wildfires That Killed Dozens and Destroyed Historic Lahaina Town, Maui? […]

Much of the historic town of Lahaina, the previous home to around 12,000 people in western Maui, has been destroyed by wildfires that erupted last Tuesday night. This tragedy has been said to be the largest “natural disaster” in Hawaii’s history, but, not everyone is convinced that this was a “natural disaster” at all, instead believing that it was fuelled by a Direct Energy Weapon (DEW).
The fires caught islanders and tourists by surprise, some individuals even fled into the ocean to escape the flames. Thousands of Maui residents were forced to evacuate and tragically at least 99 people have died and hundreds of families have been displaced.
“With power and cell service out in western Maui, officials don’t know how many people who may have tried to escape are still missing, said officials who added, that “the devastation is so widespread – and so catastrophic – that it’s hard to estimate just how many buildings were burned to the ground or damaged, but they estimate hundreds of structures have been impacted,” according to CBS .
“What we saw was likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii’s state history,” says Governor Josh Green. However, not everyone is convinced that this was a “natural disaster” at all.
What Really Caused the Wildfires?
What Really Caused the Wildfires? The official story from mainstream media is that a fallen power line started a small flame, it was then fanned on by the large winds from a hurricane, but what really caused the massive wildfires that have burned through much of the paradise island, Maui in Hawaii? Well according to Edward Hendrie from Great Mountain Publishing: Lahaina Was Destroyed by a Directed Energy Weapon.
Lahaina Was Destroyed by a Directed Energy Weapon (DEW)
There were some strange things about the alleged wildfire at Lahaina, Hawaii. Notably, the spokesman who explained what happened was NOT a fire official or anyone from the local government with any knowledge of firefighting or emergencies. Instead, we find Major General Kenneth Hara, the commanding general of the Hawaii Army National Guard. He stated that he did not know what ignited the fires. But he opined that low humidity and high winds “set the conditions for the wildfires.” He is an army general; what does he know about forest fires?
There is reason to question the general’s claim. The wildfire would only make sense if a forest of trees surrounded the city of Lahaina. That is the first problem with the story. There is no forest near the town. Indeed, the satellite photo below shows that the tallest trees near the city belong to the Maui Kuaia Estate Cacao Farm. Cacao trees are pretty small ranging in height between 13 and 26 feet. But those trees are across a highway several hundred yards from the nearest building. What about the trees within the city itself?
There are lots of trees in the town. But when we look at the photos of the city after the alleged fire, we find that the trees in the town are mainly intact. Strangely buildings that have been destroyed allegedly by fire are surrounded by trees untouched by flames. Something else is going on here.
That something else is directed energy. The buildings were destroyed by directed energy weapons. Directed energy weapons use microwaves. They cause molecular destruction of materials that absorb them; wood remains unfazed because wood absorbs very little microwave radiation. It is similar to how you can put a paper plate in a microwave oven without concern that it will catch fire. But if you put aluminium foil into that same microwave oven, it will quickly begin to spark and burst into flames.
from Great Mountain Publishing:
The People Are Awake and The Truth Will Out
X, the platform formally known as Twitter has also seen many posts with individuals that have come to the same conclusion that this was not a natural disaster. saying that the fires allegedly were started too suddenly and burned too harshly to be a regular wildfire and pictures are also circulating of what appears to be a strike from the sky.
Here are a few of those posts below:
The evil perpetrators waged a war on unsuspecting beautiful people in the paradise island of Maui, they cannot be allowed to get away with it The final word here is from a Maui Islander.
Extermination of majority native Hawaiians in their historic capital city can only be a big avenged if USA leaves and Hawaii gains its independence back robbed in 1897 when u.s. forces arrested their Queen defend Ukraine ? Defend Hawaii.
It’s a hoax using CGI and actors and actresses pushing the fakery.
New Ed Dowd & Steve Bannon: Ed Lives There! Maui Hawaii Urgent Update August 2023Tuesday, August 15, 2023 12:10
Happening around the world for years, now…TIME FOR THE WHOLE WORLD’S PEOPLE TO STAND TOGETHER. The International Central Banker Family Mafia wishes to own all including us as their slaves…If we, the plants and animals survive their POISONING and DISEASE.
a quick check of the local magnetomitors should be done, be similar to 9/11 i would think?
It’s important when attempting to assess the probable cause of this fire that one retains a sense of reason. Obviously the ‘authorities’ are capable of any atrocity, but nevertheless we shouldn’t let that fact distort our rational and objective forensic judgement according to the facts of this fire. The most important fact is that the pattern of ignition, sparing many trees and also some street furniture and occasional buildings, is well within the bounds of damage patterns observed for naturally arising fires. Ignition by airborne flaming brands is an important mechanism for igniting buildings, and the randomness of this mechanism could account for the sparing of a few buildings. The directed energy weapon hypothesis is not helped by the apparent publication of a dramatic image allegedly showing a laser beam descending from on high, while debunkers claim it’s in fact a borrowed image of a Space X launch. The tragedy of this fire is that people died, many homes were destroyed, and a community has been devastated. A competent coroner might declare an open verdict on this one – because we simply don’t have unambiguous forensic evidence. However, there is a real and dangerous conspiracy theory here – the ‘great reset’ notion that these fires are ‘unnatural’ because they’re a manifestation of ‘anthropogenic climate change. My money is on these fires being ignited by old fashioned arson, with the subsequent pattern of damage being consistent with a natural pattern of fire damage under extreme dry windy conditions.
arson with major purpose being the deliberate and malicious creation of fake ‘evidence’ to support the ‘great reset’ notion of ‘dangerous anthropogenic climate change’
Hi Morgan Le Fey,
Say you are correct about arson.
How come there were no alarms sounded.
How come there were no fire trucks out.
How come rescue workers were turned away.
How come food supplies were turned away.
How come this area was so important that hundreds of people had to die.
Also, why were aircraft, used to put out forest fires, not used on this occasion.
Too many strange things happening for arsonists.
Because there were no fires. It’s ALL a hoax. Hollywood style fakery.
New Ed Dowd & Steve Bannon: Ed Lives There! Maui Hawaii Urgent Update August 2023Tuesday, August 15, 2023 12:10.#From Before It’s News.
Hi John,
I would sooner believe Ed Dowd, than you.
Plus they closed the water, plus schools cancelled that day and children were at home. How many more ‘co-incidences’ for more death?
I hope you are not going to wait around for an answer!
Considering the massive conversion to CBDC and a new system that allows massive defaults in a broken economic system on the horizon, it would not surprise that the power brokers will use any methods to gain control aka WEF, Some (not all) billionaire philanthropists, Private Equity etc etc to subjugate and create a social credit system using blockchain technology to put a planets entire populace into a fi$h bowl. This ends poorly.
Geoengineering used to set fire to this small community. There is no other possible cause. Severe drought conditions, 85 mph winds. Who,is responsible? I think we know. Here in Devon england there is not one chem trail in the sky.the first time in months. Look up,people you are being poisoned.
Try at dawn… We are not far and they spay a lot at dawn. Then we have clouds and can’t be seen what they do above but just a month ago I saw if from a plane while it was descending, they very heavily sprayed above the cloud layer. I made photos.
Pre Covid and the Trump steal I would have thought no way but not now.
This world is evil and corrupt with an insidious agenda.
Refresh the tree of Liberty FFS America…
This UK The Telegraph article has been buried:
‘Exploding cars and bodies in the harbour’
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2023/08/11/hawaii-wildfires-deaths-tourists-maui-harbour/
Tiffany Kidder Winn recounted the gruesome sight when she arrived in Lahaina on Wednesday to survey the damage to her gift store, Whalers Locker on Front Street. Within minutes, she came across a line of burnt-out vehicles, some with charred bodies inside.
“It looked like they were trying to get out but were stuck in traffic,” she said.
And
https://m.beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2023/08/maui-directed-energy-weapon-assault-like-911-paradise-ca-malibu-and-boulder-fires-michael-jaco-3797109.html
Druids constructed wooden houses and put live people and animals inside and then set them on fire Its their religion They use Holly wood to make their magic wands.
Like burning man.
