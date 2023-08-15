[…] What Fuelled the Hawaiian Wildfires That Killed Dozens and Destroyed Historic Lahaina Town, Maui? […]

Much of the historic town of Lahaina, the previous home to around 12,000 people in western Maui, has been destroyed by wildfires that erupted last Tuesday night. This tragedy has been said to be the largest “natural disaster” in Hawaii’s history, but, not everyone is convinced that this was a “natural disaster” at all, instead believing that it was fuelled by a Direct Energy Weapon (DEW).

The fires caught islanders and tourists by surprise, some individuals even fled into the ocean to escape the flames. Thousands of Maui residents were forced to evacuate and tragically at least 99 people have died and hundreds of families have been displaced.

“With power and cell service out in western Maui, officials don’t know how many people who may have tried to escape are still missing, said officials who added, that “the devastation is so widespread – and so catastrophic – that it’s hard to estimate just how many buildings were burned to the ground or damaged, but they estimate hundreds of structures have been impacted,” according to CBS .

“What we saw was likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii’s state history,” says Governor Josh Green. However, not everyone is convinced that this was a “natural disaster” at all.

What Really Caused the Wildfires?

What Really Caused the Wildfires? The official story from mainstream media is that a fallen power line started a small flame, it was then fanned on by the large winds from a hurricane, but what really caused the massive wildfires that have burned through much of the paradise island, Maui in Hawaii? Well according to Edward Hendrie from Great Mountain Publishing: Lahaina Was Destroyed by a Directed Energy Weapon.

Lahaina Was Destroyed by a Directed Energy Weapon (DEW)

There were some strange things about the alleged wildfire at Lahaina, Hawaii. Notably, the spokesman who explained what happened was NOT a fire official or anyone from the local government with any knowledge of firefighting or emergencies. Instead, we find Major General Kenneth Hara, the commanding general of the Hawaii Army National Guard. He stated that he did not know what ignited the fires. But he opined that low humidity and high winds “set the conditions for the wildfires.” He is an army general; what does he know about forest fires?

There is reason to question the general’s claim. The wildfire would only make sense if a forest of trees surrounded the city of Lahaina. That is the first problem with the story. There is no forest near the town. Indeed, the satellite photo below shows that the tallest trees near the city belong to the Maui Kuaia Estate Cacao Farm. Cacao trees are pretty small ranging in height between 13 and 26 feet. But those trees are across a highway several hundred yards from the nearest building. What about the trees within the city itself?

There are lots of trees in the town. But when we look at the photos of the city after the alleged fire, we find that the trees in the town are mainly intact. Strangely buildings that have been destroyed allegedly by fire are surrounded by trees untouched by flames. Something else is going on here.

That something else is directed energy. The buildings were destroyed by directed energy weapons. Directed energy weapons use microwaves. They cause molecular destruction of materials that absorb them; wood remains unfazed because wood absorbs very little microwave radiation. It is similar to how you can put a paper plate in a microwave oven without concern that it will catch fire. But if you put aluminium foil into that same microwave oven, it will quickly begin to spark and burst into flames.

from Great Mountain Publishing:

The People Are Awake and The Truth Will Out

X, the platform formally known as Twitter has also seen many posts with individuals that have come to the same conclusion that this was not a natural disaster. saying that the fires allegedly were started too suddenly and burned too harshly to be a regular wildfire and pictures are also circulating of what appears to be a strike from the sky.

Here are a few of those posts below:

The evil perpetrators waged a war on unsuspecting beautiful people in the paradise island of Maui, they cannot be allowed to get away with it The final word here is from a Maui Islander.