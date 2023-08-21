Facebook censors posts that show offshore wind farms as a threat to whales’ survival

For weeks the International Fund for Animal Welfare (“IFAW”) United Kingdom has requested on Twitter that the public sign their petition to save the North Atlantic Right Whale.

In February, we highlighted in an article that surveying for, building, and operating industrial offshore wind farm projects could harm or kill whales – a fact that IFAW chooses to downplay and even ignore.

Worse still, Facebook is censoring posts that link the threat offshore wind farms pose to the whales.

The wind industry will bring more ships into the areas that could strike and kill whales. Submarine noise pollution from the wind farm’s construction and operation, and entanglements in equipment, also add to the risk. So too could air turbulence generated by the turbines harm or destroy zooplankton feeding grounds.

The IFAW petition makes no mention of the destruction offshore wind farms are causing. One Twitter user replied to one of IFAW’s tweets suggesting the offshore wind farms be stopped as they’re a threat to the whales. IFAW responded: “We recommend that the push to develop offshore wind includes increased capacity and resources dedicated to identifying and minimising negative environmental impacts.”

But the impacts have already been identified.

IFAW claims it “explores new ways to improve conditions for animals, people, and the place we call home” and that they’ve been “leading the way for over 50 years.” So, why don’t they want to recognise that the drive for “renewable energy” in the name of a fabricated climate crisis could decimate the remaining population of the North Atlantic Right Whales?

IFAW are not the only one ignoring the threat to wildlife and the environment that “renewable energy” poses. Facebook is censoring posts that say offshore wind farm developments put whales at risk.

Facebook censors again – you must not say offshore wind farm development puts whales at risk

The following is extracted from Freedom Research’s News Round-Up

Journalist Michael Shellenberger writes that Facebook is censoring information linking increased deaths of whales, dolphins, and other large marine animals to the development of large offshore wind farms. This specifically concerns a marine area in the North Atlantic off the east coast of the United States. Shellenberger made a post related to Jonah Markowitz’s soon to be released documentary film “Thrown to the Wind”, which shows how whale deaths in the area have increased since 2016. The film establishes the link between the deaths and offshore wind farm development. Shellenberger is also one of the producers of the film.

The film shows how powerful sonar is used to map the marine area, with powerful sound waves that confuse whales, can separate mothers from calves, and put younger individuals at risk. This can lead them into areas with heavy shipping traffic or to poorer feeding grounds. Whales and other marine animals are also at risk from the heavy shipping traffic that has started in the previously quiet areas where the wind farms are now being built. In other words, the documentary directly links the increased deaths of whales to the development of wind farms.

Public News Video: “Thrown to the Wind” – Trailer for new documentary about threat to whales from wind industry, 12 August 2023 (1 min)

However, Shellenberger’s posts on Facebook and Instagram were declared false by the platforms. The decision was based on an article published by the “fact-check” blog FactCheck.org in March this year, which relies entirely on sources linked to the US government. It confirms that whales have had an unusually high mortality rate off the Atlantic coast since 2016, but that the reasons for this should instead be sought in whale collisions with ships and entanglements in fishing gear. The article does not see a link between their deaths and wind farm development, although it acknowledges that the issue needs to be investigated.

This kind of censorship is not unusual on Facebook, and Freedom Research has written about such examples repeatedly. For example, the company’s founder and owner Mark Zuckerberg himself admitted some time ago that during the covid “pandemic,” officials asked Facebook to censor posts which later turned out to be true. Despite this admission, the platform is still implementing covid censorship.