[…] WHO and UN are Sexualizing Little Children Worldwide to Normalise Paedophilia […]

“Schools must equip children to have sexual partners” – say the UN and WHO”

“Schools must equip children to have sexual partners” – say the UN and WHOis the title of an article from Stop World Conrol, who have evidence to suggest that the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations (UN) are sexualizing little children in primary education worldwide, for the purpose of normalizing pedophilia.

There report consists of “nothing but solid evidence, with many official documents” We have republished part of this extensive report below, however, videos, books, archives, etc. All PDF documents may be downloaded from the references section at the end of their original report (source).

“Little children are sexual beings who must have sexual partners and begin with sex as soon as possible. For this reason, kindergartens and elementary schools must teach children to develop lust and sexual desire, learn masturbation, build same-sex relationships, use online pornography, and learn different sexual techniques such as oral sex.”

The above is a paraphrased summary of the official guidelines issued by the World Health Organization and the United Nations to educational authorities worldwide. Meanwhile, judicial organizations are issuing statements that sex between little children and adults should be legalized, while media outlets and political parties are calling for the acceptance of pedophilia as a “normal sexual orientation”.

Equipping children to have sexual partners

The United Nations has issued the document “International Technical Guidance on Sexual Education”. 1 It is the official guideline for elementary schools around the world. The goal of this document is described on page 16.

In their own words:

On page 17, the United Nations explains that this guide is intended to help children build relationships with romantic or sexual partners.

In their own words:

Teaching little kids to have sex

The agenda to ensure that little children have sexual parters is being further developed by the World Health Organization. Their document, “Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe” , 2 contains the following instructions for kindergartens and elementary schools:

✔︎ Children between 0 and 4 years must learn about masturbation and develop an interest in their own and others’ bodies.



✔︎ Children between 4 and 6 years must learn about masturbation and be encouraged to express their sexual needs and wishes.



✔︎ Children between 6 and 9 years must learn about sexual intercourse, online pornography, having a secret love and self-stimulation.



✔︎ Children between 9 and 12 years should have their first sexual experience and learn to use online pornography.

School video instructs kids to begin masturbating

The following video is part of a European school program that works closely with the World Health Organization and United Nations to implement their agenda in schools nationwide. It is a real-world example of the execution of these guidelines, in this case, in The Netherlands. The video shows how children are encouraged by teachers to begin masturbating. This video was distributed to many thousands of schools as part of the WHO “comprehensive sexuality education” program, whose objective is that children should start having sex as early as possible.

The publisher of this video, the Rutgers Foundation, operates in 27 nations, is a close partner of the WHO and UN, and is funded by Bill Gates and Planned Parenthood. 6

The language spoken in the video is Dutch, but please be aware that this is a real-life example of the execution of an INTERNATIONAL agenda of the World Health Organization and the United Nations, therefore this will be coming to public schools in every nation of the world.

Sexualizing kids is part of UN Agenda 2030

The logos on the United Nations “International Technical Guidance on Sexual Education” document show that this is part of the UN’s Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

United Nations Agenda 2030 is a plan to transform every aspect of human existence on the earth by the year 2030. In their own words: 3

The official statements from the United Nations are clear: they want the entire world to be transformed. Making sure that little children have sexual relationships, learn how to masturbate and use online pornography is part of this agenda. In the United States, the Biden administration has released statements confirming plans to implement this agenda throughout the USA as soon as possible, and no later than 2030.4

Please understand the graveness of this situation: the United Nations’ “International Technical Guidance on Sexual Education” is part of the UN Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The Biden administration vows to accelerate implementation so the Agenda is achieved by 2030. The same goes for any other nation of the world that supports the UN Agenda 2030.

Rutgers: worldwide publisher of sex education

In this report, we will have a closer look at how this agenda is being implemented in, for example, The Netherlands, Europe. The Netherlands is at the heart of this worldwide agenda to sexualize little children.

This nation is the headquarters of a worldwide publisher of this “comprehensive sexuality education”: the Rutgers Foundation. 5 A staff member from Rutgers, Ineke van der Vlugt, was a contributor to the WHO “Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe”, showing how closely this foundation works with the World Health Organization. And as stated before, Rutgers is funded by Bill Gates, Planned Parenthood and the UN, and functions in 27 nations.

In the spring of 2023, Rutgers launched a nationwide curriculum in The Netherlands with the name “Spring Fever”. 7 A school poster was put up in elementary schools nationwide. I’ve translated it to English for our worldwide audience and added highlights to reveal the message of this school poster. Two boys hold hands and say, “Yes, we both want it”. Two young girls find a “safe place” to have sex.

This school poster teaches young children

of the same sex to “do it” with one another.

The curriculum “Spring Fever” aggressively pushes the theme of homosexuality onto unsuspecting and vulnerable children. Below are illustrations from this program for elementary schools.

It is one thing when a person struggles with sexual identity, but it is a whole different realm when sexual confusion is pushed into elementary schools to indoctrinate children into pursuing a homosexual lifestyle. Yet pushing little children towards homosexuality is directly instructed by the World Health Organization and the United Nations. On page 40 of the “Standards for Sexuality Education”, schools are instructed to teach four-year-olds about “same-sex relationships“. And on page 44, educators are instructed to teach nine-year-olds about “friendship and love towards people of the same sex”.

In the practical application of WHO’s partner, the Rutgers Foundation, we see that this is not just about informing children, but it’s all about actively encouraging them to go down the path of homosexuality – as early as possible.

Teaching 6-year-old children about oral sex

One of the children’s books recommended by Rutgers for use in elementary schools is called “What is sex?” by Channah Zwiep. Here is a page from this book, with an excerpt below it:

“Blowjob is sex with the mouth. That is why it is called oral sex.”“Have you ever given yourself a kiss on a soft spot of your body? Try it.How does that feel?” “The skin of a dick or vagina is also very sensitive. Because of this, people sometimes like to touch each other there with their mouths. When someone licks or suckles a dick, this is called sucking. Of course, the same is true for a woman. If someone licks a vagina, this is called pussy eating.”

Below is a screenshot of the Rutgers brochure for elementary schools that recommends this child pornography for six-year-old kids. 8

Translation:

“What is sex? Questions of young children about physicality and sexuality” (Channah Zwiep)

Being ashamed is a basic, natural feeling that all normal children have, which protects them from being violated and harmed through inappropriate and premature sexual experiences. Sexuality is probably the most sensitive and vulnerable part of our humanity, which can traumatize us for life if it is wrongly approached. Shame is an essential defense mechanism for keeping us safe. These school programs aim to remove this natural barrier, so little children will no longer listen to their natural instinct that tells them to protect their body. This makes them extremely vulnerable and an easy prey for sexual predators.

Why does the WHO insist on tearing down the healthy barrier of shame which naturally protects children?

Teaching sexual techniques to 7-year-olds

The following is an example of an official school curriculum in The Netherlands, published by the School Curriculum Education (School Leerplan Onderwijs), the official publisher of all school curriculums. We can see that it is a direct implementation of the WHO “Standards for Sexuality Education”, and UN “International Technical Guidance on Sexual Education”: 11

The whole idea of this type of sexuality education is not to assist children during their natural development towards a healthy and mature sexuality; instead, the goal is to indoctrinate them to start having sex as young as possible.

Sex games in elementary school

Several schools are organizing sex games, in which kids take the genitals of their classmates in their mouth, lick them, put their fingers in the vagina of girls and so on. Below is a news report about sex games at an elementary school in The Netherlands. 13

Many schools are introducing games for children in which they must memorize genitals in order to score points. This is another strategy to remove healthy natural shame and desensitize little children, so they will let down their guard for premature sexual intrusion. Most of us find it truly gross to see this. Can we imagine what kind of impact this has on little children, who are being forced to see this at school?

Child abuse in Florida school

While working on this report, I received an email from a mother in Florida, USA, who prefers to remain anonymous in the report. She has confirmed that what is going on in Europe is also happening in America. This is what she wrote me about her daughter:

“Everything you are reporting happened to her. Using another girl to touch my daughter (masturbation), horrible bad words and pornography using her cell phone.”

She tried going to authorities to protect her child, but encountered a chilling harshness. It became clear that nobody wanted to help her.

Alarmed experts in Scotland

An alarming news report from Scotland reads:

Scotland’s “prescriptive” approach to sex education is normalizing underage sexual activity, and risks perpetuating child sex exploitation, according to a leading analyst.

It depends on each individual school as to what degree they implement the instructions of the UN and WHO, and naturally certain schools will be worse than others. But it is mandatory for every public school in the world.

Worldwide sexualization of kids

The sexualization of children happens in many different ways, even on a global corporate level, as with these mugs from McDonalds in Japan that – when turned to a certain angle – show children engaged in sexual acts.

In the fashion world, the extreme sexualization of children has been widespread for decades. This is an example of Vogue Paris Cadeaux from 2010.

The French film “Cuties” that was available on Netflix caused a worldwide outrage, as it showed young girls performing erotic dances that include full- blown sex movements.

