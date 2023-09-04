Dr. Vernon Colman: The collaborators will kill us all

It was clear long before 1918 that in World War I the generals completely lost touch with reality, they’d lost the plot. They didn’t know what was happening in the trenches because they didn’t look, they didn’t see any evidence so they could ignore it. But at least their actions were driven by a mixture of ignorance, stupidity and arrogance.
Today, things are very different.
The people who are controlling what is happening to us today – the Globalists, the conspirators and the billionaire bankers – are acting not through arrogance, stupidity and ignorance but through criminal greed.
And the Globalists, the conspirators, aren’t just ignoring the evidence, they are suppressing it. And that is very different.
The truth about climate change is suppressed. The truth about covid and the covid vaccine is suppressed. The truth about masks and lockdowns is suppressed. The truth about prescription drugs is suppressed. The truth about illnesses and death rates is suppressed. Even the truth about traffic in cities and pollution is suppressed.
The above is how Dr. Vernon Colman began his latest video. You watch his video below.
Dr. Coleman’s entire channel on YouTube was removed – together with all his fact-packed videos and accurate predictions. He then uploaded his videos to BrandNewTube, which was told to close Dr. Coleman’s channel or suffer the consequences.
Dr. Coleman explained what happened next: “Bravely, BrandNewTube ignored the threat. And the whole platform was hacked into bits. (It has just been reinvented as onevsp.com) The conspirators are doing everything possible to stop Dr. Coleman sharing his messages. Please join his channel on Bitchute.com so that you hear first about new videos. And if either or both websites go down we can still communicate. These are truly scary times and the harassment, suppression and plain old-fashioned banning is getting worse by the day.”
.
Yes, but imo he does get a bit overexcited. You know those Generals weren’t running the show so comparing them is just wrong. You see He’s not always logical Fact is wars nothing new It’s basically genetically programmed into people because it’s always been a constant People fight over resources. Certain types are born leaders the rest are born followers It’s really that simple Some people realize Others don’t.
It’s not about seeing if “the people” on Youtube are awake… it’s whether or not the bots have been efficiently programmed…