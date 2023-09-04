25 historical books that demonstrate vaccines have caused serious harm for 200 years

The 25 books in the ‘History of Vaccination’ series shed light on the history of vaccines through the eyes of doctors, scientists, and historical data. They answer the pressing question: “Are vaccines safe and effective?”

“I can conclusively say that vaccination is the biggest fraud in medical history,” Trung Nguyen wrote. Since 1796, the year the first smallpox vaccine was introduced, every generation has been burdened by disease due to vaccination, he said.

In 2021, Nguyen restored and updated 25 historical works on vaccination. There is a list of the 25 books at the end of this article. He republished each of the books separately with the same preface, introduction and prologue written by him. In the preface, Nguyen had the following to say:

For each disease ‘pandemic’ from 1850 to 2021 (171 years), all you need to do is replace the date and location in the article to the current date and location. You’ll come to the inescapable conclusion that the drug companies have been running the same racket repeatedly. Each generation has been burdened with vaccination since 1796. This crime of greed – the blood poisoning and killing of innocent children for money – will continue unless people are aware of it. Behind the news anchors, behind the paediatricians, behind the medical doctors, behind the TV personalities, behind the corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, are the drug companies (vaccine manufacturers) directly or indirectly paying their salaries. Disease mongering has been going on since 1796 – the year the first smallpox vaccine was introduced. In nearly every case, the disease was manmade, caused by industrial chemicals such as pesticides, vaccine ingredients, antibiotics and medicines (petrochemicals). Or worse, concocted in clandestine laboratories and released onto the unsuspecting public. ‘Vaccination: Proved Useless and Dangerous’ by Alfred R. Wallace, the third book in the ‘History of Vaccination’ series by Trung Nguyen. Source: Google Books

In the introduction, Nguyen then goes on to highlight quotes about vaccines from writers, doctors and scientists across three centuries. In the slide show below are screenshots of Nguyen’s introduction. Click on the arrows on either side of an image or swipe to view the next or previous image.

It is well worth reading Nguyen’s full preface, introduction and prologue. These can be read online HERE by following the hyperlink for “preview this book” or the hyperlinks for sections 1 – 4 shown under “contents,” which we have listed below for ease of reference:

The 25 books in the History of Vaccination series

The Poisoned Needle: Suppressed Facts About Vaccination (1957), Eleanor McBean, PhD, ND A Century of Vaccination and What It Teaches (1898), William Scott Tebb, MA, MD, DPH Vaccination: Proved Useless and Dangerous From 45 Years of Registration Statistics (1885), Alfred R. Wallace, LLD DUBL., DCL OXON., FRS, etc. Vaccination: Its Fallacies and Evils (1882), Robert A. Gunn, MD Compulsory Vaccination: The Crime Against the School Child (1915), Chas. M. (Charles Michael) Higgins The Truth about Vaccination and Immunization (1951), Lily Loat, secretary of the National Anti-Vaccination League of London Leicester: Sanitation versus Vaccination Its Vital Statistics Compared with Those of Other Towns, the Army, Navy, Japan, and England and Wales (1912), By J.T. Biggs, J.P. The Vaccination Question (1895), Arthur Wollaston Hutton, MA Vaccination a Delusion: Its Penal Enforcement a Crime (1898), Alfred Russel Wallace, LLD DUBL., DCL OXON., FRS, etc. Vaccination a Curse and Menace to Personal Liberty With Statistics Showing Its Dangers and Criminality (Tenth Edition, 1913), James Martin Peebles, MD, MA, PhD Dr. C.G.G. Nittinger’s Evils of Vaccination (1856), C. Charles Schieferdecker, MD The Vaccination Question in the Light of Modern Experience An Appeal for Reconsideration (1914), C. Killick Millard, M.D., D.Sc. Jenner and Vaccination: A Strange Chapter of Medical History (1889), Charles Creighton, MD The Horrors of Vaccination: Exposed and Illustrated (1919), Charles M. Higgins Vaccination: The Story of a Great Delusion (1885), William White Vital Statistics in the United States, 1940-1960 (1968), Robert D. Grove, Alice M. Hetzel, US Department of Health, Education, and Welfare The Mandatory Vaccination Plan National Immunization Policy Council (1977) The Fraud of Vaccination (1923), Walter Hadwen, JP., MD, LRCP., MRCS, LSA, From “Truth,” January 3, 1923 Vaccination a Curse (1895), C.W. Amerige, MD Vaccination a Medical Fallacy (1879), Alexander Wilder, MD The Dream & Lie of Louis Pasteur (Originally Pasteur: Plagiarist, Imposter) (1942), R.B. Pearson The Vaccination Problem (1936), Joseph Swan The Fallacy of Vaccination (1911), John Pitcairn, President of the Anti-Vaccination League of America The Case Against Vaccination (1896), Walter Hadwen, JP, MD, LRCP, MRCS, LSA A Catalogue of Anti-Vaccination Literature (1882, 2018): The London Society for the Abolition of Compulsory Vaccination, 114 Victoria Street, Westminster

Featured image: Edward Jenner vaccinating eight-year-old James Phipps with matter from a cowpox sore on the hand of milkmaid Sarah Nelmes. Source: History of Vaccines