“A rare meat allergy from tick bites is rising and may have already impacted as many as 450,000 people,” says the CDC who adds that there now is a “steep increase in cases of alpha-gal syndrome (AGS).”

AGS, they claim, “has been traced to the saliva from the lone star tick and their blood-sucking bites which can make a person sick when they consume certain meat and animal products made from mammals.”

Arguably, this seems to be more propaganda from the globalists in order to drive their “meat-free agenda,” and Simon Lee, Science Officer, Anew UK asks if this is “the most politically convenient allergy in history?”

The Curious Case of the Spreading Red Meat Allergy.

By Simon Lee

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) red meat allergies caused by certain types of ticks is an “emerging public health concern”.

(AGS), is a serious and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction to a type of sugar found in most mammals called alpha-gal.

A bite from the lone star tick can transfer alpha-gal into the body, by a non-oral route, thereby priming the body to launch an immune response whenever the sugar is subsequently eaten.

Amblyomma americanum (lone star tick) is found across the south-eastern and eastern United States, as well as Mexico and parts of Canada. The “lone star” name is due to the tick having a single spot on its back, but it is also known as the northeastern water tick or the turkey tick.

The lone star tick is less likely to transmit Lyme disease compared to other ticks, but it is thought to transmit several other diseases besides AGS.

It uses thick underbrush or high grass to attach to its victim and can be found in wooded areas as well as areas between grassy and forested ecosystems.

According to the CDC:

“The number of suspected AGS cases in the United States has increased substantially since 2010, and states with established populations of lone star ticks are most affected, although suspected AGS cases were also identified in areas outside of this tick’s range.”

Because some of these ticks prey on deer, they can be transferred across state lines to new environments as herds migrate. This means increasing deer populations and/or environmental factors that cause herd migrations(like land development), may be responsible for introducing alpha-gal-carrying ticks to other states.

Unlike allergic reactions to other foods, which are usually immediate, AGS reactions can occur 3 to 6 hours after eating red meat and they can sometimes be severe life-threatening anaphylaxis reactions.

AGS symptoms can range from mild to severe and include a rash, hives, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, shortness of breath, stomach pain, and heartburn.

According to Dr. Johanna Salzer:

“The burden of alpha-gal syndrome in the United States could be substantial given the large percentage of cases suspected to be going undiagnosed due to non-specific and inconsistent symptoms.”

There is a lack of clinical awareness amongst doctors, but if AGS is suspected there is a blood test that looks for specific antibodies to alpha-gal.

A CDC survey found that 42% of 1,500 US healthcare professionals had never heard of AGS, and 35% said they were “not too confident” in their ability to diagnose it, and only 5% said they were “very confident.”

Between 2010 and 2022, about 110,000 cases of AGS have been officially diagnosed, but the true number of AGS cases may be as high as 450,000.

Those with suspected AGS are mainly in Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and Suffolk County, on New York’s Long Island, but there are also focal clusters of cases in areas where there are no known established populations of lone star ticks, such as Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The geographic distribution of AGS is very similar to that of ehrlichiosis, a bacterial infection known to be transmitted by the lone star tick.

AGS has now been reported on all continents except Antarctica, and at least eight tick species are confirmed or suspected culprits.

At the 2016 World Science Festival, Dr. Matthew Liao (philosopher and bioethicist) openly discussed using genetic engineering of humans to “address climate change.”

He openly advocated artificially inducing a red meat allergy in the entire human population, using an analogue of the alpha-gal molecule found in the lone star tick, so as to fight “climate change.” He said:

“People eat too much meat. And if they were to cut down on their consumption of meat, then it would actually really help the planet. But people are not willing to give up meat. Some people will be willing to, but other people – they may be willing to but they have a weakness of will.”

He postulated that human engineering could be used to make people intolerant to certain kinds of meat, or to certain kinds of bovine proteins:

“There’s this thing called the Lone Star tick where if it bites you, you will become allergic to meat… So that’s something we can do through human engineering. We can possibly address really big world problems through human engineering.”

He was evidently openly plotting to trigger a potentially very serious allergic disease in humans without their consent at the population level, which is ethically repugnant, especially since researchers have found that worldwide, meat intake is associated with a longer life. Animal-based foods and especially meat are vital for growth, development, mental function, and a long life.

We know that genetically engineered mosquitoes have already been released in Florida and Texas and there are plans to release more in California against the wishes of many residents and environmental groups. There’s no informed consent for populations being exposed to this massive experiment. Some researchers have referred to these mosquitoes as “small flying syringes”.

The Gates Foundation is heavily invested in the GM mosquito project, investing more than $30 million in Oxitec, the biotech company releasing the “flying syringes”.

Locally acquired malaria has been non-existent in the US for the last 20 years, but five such cases have recently been diagnosed – four in Florida and one in Texas.

Coincidence? Perhaps not.

Coincidence that red meat allergy is on the rise worldwide? perhaps not.

The Most Politically Convenient Allergy in History?

The globalist social engineers have been pushing a meat-free agenda for decades. Red meat consumption has been falsely linked to poor health and a fake planetary climate catastrophe.

The propaganda has convinced many people to give up meat, although not enough of us have been convinced to do so. What better way to stop people eating meat than a potentially life-threatening allergy?

There is no specific AGS treatment, so people are being encouraged to get a proper diagnosis, so they know what foods and products they should avoid. Worryingly, the severe health impacts can last a lifetime for some people.

Rather conveniently “experts” are warning that the range of the lone star tick is expanding due to “climate change”.

The spreading of alpha-gal syndrome by ticks carried by wild deer populations, could perhaps be used as a pretext to cull the deer and put an end to food independence by those that hunt deer for their meat?

People sensitized to alpha-gal have also reported symptoms after inhaling fumes of meat being cooked. So, in addition to developing symptoms after eating meat, some people apparently have symptoms after inhaling meat fumes. This could be used as a pretext to ban barbeques and all types of outdoor social gatherings where meat is enjoyed. Maybe we will be forced to close our windows when cooking meat just in case a sensitised vegan happens to be passing by?

A new breed of pig, called GalSafe pigs, have been genetically engineered to eliminate alpha-gal so that those suffering from AGS will be able to enjoy pork chops and bacon once again. This ties in nicely with the globalists agenda to own and control everything that we eat.

Given the anti-red meat propaganda of recent years, AGS does appear to be the most politically convenient food allergy of all time. Perhaps our would-be masters would prefer us all to be physically weak, cognitively weak, emotionally unstable, low in testosterone, chronically ill, and dependent on their patented food supply chains.

