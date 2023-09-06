Two viewpoints to challenge the new covid variant hysteria

Eris was the ancient Greek goddess of strife, discord, contention and rivalry. It is also the name of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant that corporate media has been publicising as the hopeful beginnings of another campaign of fear and behaviour control.

Below are two different viewpoints to challenge the corporate media hype. The first is to question what covid variant they claim to be testing for. The second describes covid as the rebranding of seasonal colds and flu – a rebranding that can be done time and time again to create an endless war.

What Covid Variant Are They Testing For?

Jill Biden tested positive for covid yesterday, just days before Joe Biden is due to travel to a Group of 20 summit in India. Her positive test is presumably to increase the hype about the new variant, and to get out of going to India. Joe has tested negative for covid so he still plans to make the trip.

Putting aside that covid tests cannot detect an infection, it would be interesting to know which covid variant the Biden’s were tested for.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) ‘Covid Data Tracker’ as of 2 September, EG.5 tops the list. Eris, or EG.5, doesn’t seem to be one of the more than 280 SAR-CoV-2 variants Sino Biological has in its bank.

Sino Biological, headquartered in Beijing and listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange, provides independently developed and produced recombinant proteins, antibodies and cDNA clones for basic, translational and clinical research.

The 280+ SARS-CoV-2 variants that Sino Biological has in its bank are, according to its Material Safety Data Sheet, “not to be used in humans. In the absence of any express written agreement to the contrary, products sold by Sino Biological, Inc. are for research use only.”

“For research use only” unless there is a “written agreement.” What other use do commercially produced SARS-CoV-2 variants have? We don’t know what regulations and oversight there are on the buying and selling of virus components, especially the disease-causing spike proteins, and we couldn’t find any obvious controls stated on Sino Biological’s website. The selling of variants without independent oversight is concerning enough but that Sino Biologicals sells them for reasons other than research rings alarm bells.

Let’s return to the question of specific tests for Eris.

On 19 July 2023, the World Health Organisation added EG.5 to its variant under monitoring (“VUM”) list. Even though Eris only made an appearance in the news in the second week of August, it had actually been spreading in Australia since April. So, EG.5 was identified five months ago. And as Sino Biological is the global leader in recombinant technology, if anyone has the Eris variant for researchers to purchase so they can test that covid tests accurately detect the mutation, Sino Biological would have it in stock, surely? So, we attempted to check if it does.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (“ECDC”) lists EG.5 as a variant of Omicron XBB.1.5 with a spike mutation of interest labelled “F456L.” This is as shown in bold type on ECDC’s webpage and as detailed in its ‘Pathogen Variant Public Mappings’ Excel spreadsheet.

In its virus bank, Sino Biological has the XBB1.5 spike protein (“S1”), receptor binding domain (“RBD”) and spike protein ectodomain (“S-ECD”) trimer for sale but not for the variant that has the mutation F456L.

Below we have copied the details of the recombinant SARS-CoV-2 variant named “Omicron XBB1.5” for sale as shown on Sino Biological’s website. As you can see, there is no mutation “F456L.”

Label Cat# Antigen Tag Expressed Host Mutations Omicron (XBB.1.5) 40591-V08H47 S1 C-His HEK293 Cells T19I, L24S, del25-27, V83A, G142D, del144, H146Q, Q183E, V213E, G252V, G339H, R346T, L368I, S371F, S373P, S375F, T376A, D405N, R408S, K417N, N440K, V445P, G446S, N460K, S477N, T478K, E484A, F486P, F490S, Q498R, N501Y, Y505H, D614G, H655Y, N679K, P681H Omicron (XBB.1.5) 40592-V08H146 RBD C-His HEK293 Cells G339H, R346T, L368I, S371F, S373P, S375F, T376A, D405N, R408S, K417N, N440K, V445P, G446S, N460K, S477N, T478K, E484A, F486P, F490S, Q498R, N501Y, Y505H Omicron (XBB.1.5) 40589-V08H45 S-ECD-trimer C-His HEK293 Cells F817P, A892P, A899P, A942P, K986P, V987P, T19I, del24-26, A27S, V83A, G142D, Y144del, H146Q, Q183E, V213E, G339H, R346T, L368I, S371F, S373P, S375F, T376A, D405N, R408S, K417N, N440K, V445P, G446S, N460K, S477N, T478K, E484A, F486P, F490S, Q498R, N501Y, Y505H, D614G, H655Y, N679K, P681H, N764K, D796Y, Q954H, N969K Recombinant SARS-CoV-2 Variant Bank, 280+ SARS-CoV-2 Variants, Sino Biological, retrieved 6 September 2023

So, if the global leader in recombinant technology doesn’t have “XBB1.5 + F456L” in stock, it seems reasonable to question whether there is a specific test for Eris. We can now view the corporate media reports in this light, and assume Jill Biden has tested positive for some unknown covid variant. Or, because the tests cannot detect an infection, perhaps she was simply looking for an excuse not to go to India with Joe.

Jordan Schachtel uses a less complicated method to demonstrate that it’s all hype by discussing the rebranding of seasonal colds and flu as covid.

By Jordan Schachtel

Is covid-19 back for real this time? Is the “Eris” variant the real deal? These kinds of questions keep coming up again and again, and it’s all by design.

“The goal is an endless war, not a successful war” Wikileaks founder Julian Assange once said of the long Afghanistan war.

That comment perfectly captures the cycle of covid hysteria, too.

In order to answer this question, it’s important to reach an understandable framework for how we define covid and reach a premise to build upon.

What is This Thing We All Call Covid or Covid-19?

First of all, it’s important to shake out the pseudoscientific blather built up in our minds that we’ve accumulated from cable news, Government Health bureaucrats, and the legacy media. All of these forces have been horrifically incompetent and negligent over the course of the corona hysteria years, routinely insisting that you inject yourself with poison and ruin your lives to combat “the virus.” These forces are much more dangerous to your health than a respiratory illness that they have so poorly defined. To understand what covid truly is, we must first pledge to turn off the TV.

Here in reality, outside of the accepted ruling class framework, covid is best understood as nothing more than a merger of what people commonly referred to before 2020 as the cold and flu.

These two closely related diagnoses were then rebranded into a scary-sounding disease called covid-19.

Nobody gets the cold anymore. Nobody gets the flu anymore. Sometimes, people now get RSV, but that’s because Pfizer has a new “vaccine” to sell for that! Essentially, post-2019 anything resembling the sniffles is now covid.

And now that we’ve turned off the TV and reset our minds, it’s time to briefly discuss the etymological roots of respiratory illness.

The name “cold” dates back to the 16th century, and it was used due to the sniffles coming at a time when people were exposed to cold weather. Cold is a catch-all diagnosis for mild respiratory symptoms.

The name “flu” is short for the Italian word “influenza,” which comes from the medieval Latin “influentia,” which means “visitation” or “influence.” Remember, before the covid era, influenza was largely diagnosed by a spot diagnosis, and rarely a test for evidence of an influenza virus. A flu diagnosis is as simple as determining a respiratory illness that is worse than a cold.

Given the symptom portfolio in relation to the flu and the common cold, we’ve already established that there is nothing particularly novel about the disease we call covid-19. The only distinguishing characteristic is built in the theory that the virus that supposedly causes it is a novel virus. Yet epidemiology and virology are “sciences” full of so much gobbledygook jargon, and there is still no real evidence that there was ever a novel virus spawned via a lab leak or natural spillover event in the first place.

And the aforementioned statement, regardless of whether you agree or disagree, doesn’t really even matter anyway, because the disease is not at all threatening to our civilization, nor is there any working cure for the disease, nor is there any practical means to mitigate its spread. Sorry, Government Health and the TV lied to you. There are no magic cures for the sniffles.

Think of it This Way:

Verizon, the popular telecommunications company, was a creation of the merger of two companies: Bell Atlantic Corp. and GTE Corp.

Bell Atlantic is the cold.

GTE Corp is the flu.

Verizon is covid-19.

Today, there is only Verizon. Bell and GTE are relics of the past.

Verizon will remain with us until the company goes under or it merges and/or rebrands. The same goes for covid-19. The cold/flu merger and rebrand called covid-19 will remain with us until the people in power decide to name it something else. It is not a perfect analogy, but I hope that it paints an understandable visual.

Welcome to the perpetual hysteria cycle.