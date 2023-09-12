Here’s what corporate media is not reporting about the rise in cancer cases

The incidences of cancer suddenly accelerated after the vaccine rollout began. In this article, Dr. Guy Hatchard considers what corporate media are currently reporting about rising cancer cases and what they could have investigated, but haven’t.

By Dr. Guy Hatchard

A study published in BMJ Oncology this month entitled ‘Global trends in incidence, death, burden and risk factors of early-onset cancer from 1990 to 2019’ has reported a 79.1% rise in cancer incidence among people under 50 years of age during the last thirty years. This averages to a 2.6% annual rise. Over 350 news outlets around the world have published articles reporting the results.

Developed nations, including North America, Western Europe, and Oceania (that’s New Zealand), are disproportionately affected. The authors suggest that:

Dietary risk factors (diet high in red meat, low in fruits, high in sodium and low in milk, etc.), alcohol consumption and tobacco use are the main risk factors underlying early-onset cancers.

In addition to these factors, the authors also explain that changes in lifestyle and environment since the turn of the 20th century, resulting in increased rates of obesity, physical inactivity, westernised processed diets, and environmental pollution, may have affected the incidence of early-onset cancer.

These are, of course, alarming figures. Concern has been widely registered around the world. More than 1 million under 50s now die annually from cancer worldwide. The identification of possible causes in the study is helpful. It points to factors that are particularly prevalent in richer nations.

What Has Been Happening Since 2019?

You might have noticed that the study covers data up to the end of 2019, and you are perhaps wondering what is happening now. If you have been reading our reports, you probably know that up-to-date data on specific disease categories is hard to come by and might just be subject to some form of suppression. You have to dig around to get a hold of the current situation.

Phinance Technologies, a company specialising in independent data mining and consultation, has published an analysis of UK disability claims over the last seven years (See ‘UK PIP Analysis – Body Systems’). The total number of new claims for Personal Independence Payments (“PIPs”) for all ages and all causes made by people claiming disability is graphed as follows:

The 2022 rate of new claims was 71% higher than the average 2016-2019 rate and mirrors the Covid vaccine rollout.

Phinance Technologies also reports separate data for payments made to those suffering from disability due to cancer incidence. These payments increased by 35% in 2022 compared to the long-term average. An increase of 12,271 cases.

It is interesting that a 79% increase in early onset cancers over a thirty-year period has elicited global concern and publicity, whereas a 35% rise in cancer incidence over one year after the vaccine rollout began, a rate of 13 times higher, has been ignored by corporate media. How strange is that?

Just imagine if these figures are being replicated around the world. That would amount to an additional 1 million cancer cases, being quietly swept under the rug. One million people are unaware of a possible deadly cause of their disease – covid vaccination – being administered by the same health professionals who say they are dedicated to preserving public health.

The figures are even more concerning if you consider the increase in the total number of people applying for disability payments in the UK because they are unable to work due to various conditions – 372,000. If this is being repeated worldwide, in 2022 there will have been 31 million new cases of disability. A figure that is similarly being swept under the rug by medical authorities and governments.

Here in New Zealand, we have few reasons to doubt the validity of these figures. The Household Labour Force Survey reports that there are 6,600 working-age people (15-64) who dropped out of the workforce through disability in the year since June 2021 when vaccination of this age group began. Leaked hospital data from the Wellington Region revealed a rising incidence of cancers. We know that our health service is overwhelmed, but we are still being offered puerile excuses by our politicians, medical authorities, and mainstream media.

We are being treated daily to heart-wrenching personal stories in the press about working-age and student people who are falling ill or even dying unexpectedly. In a few cases, we are being told that we will have to wait for a coroner’s report to know why, but as long as public health data remains hidden, parents, friends and colleagues may never know why.

No doubt there are multiple causes for serious illness and excess deaths including pre-existing conditions, delays in treatment due to pandemic lockdowns, long covid and covid infection, poverty, poor lifestyles, etc. But it seems from whatever data we do have that the most significant cause of appalling hospital statistics is likely to be quite different from the tired excuses currently being rolled out for public consumption. Watch THIS video to get an update on excess deaths by country which remains high in nations with high Covid vaccination rates, but are below the long-term average in countries with low vaccination rates.

As long as complete public health data broken down by vaccination status, age and condition are being kept well-hidden and withheld from independent researchers no one will know what exactly is going on. Overseas data is now catching up with us. New Zealand can’t keep its head in the sand any longer. This needs to be a topic in election debates and at public meetings.

Candidates are showing their disdain for the New Zealand public by refusing to address the growing evidence of covid-19 vaccine harms on a scale that dwarfs previous risks to public health. Time to wake up, get up to date and show some respect.

Many people write to me, some of them performing important roles in society, expressing concern, regretting that there are few forums where they can make their concerns known. The cancellation of these voices, as well as continuing government funding of unqualified “fact-checkers” and so-called “disinformation experts” in the face of mounting scientific evidence of covid vaccine harm is becoming a serious matter.

This week, I read an account of a former pillar of the UK media establishment and editor of the Independent on Sunday and the New Statesman, Peter Wilby. He spent years cancelling and denigrating victims of child abuse but has recently been exposed as a prolific collector of sickening explicit child sex abuse images.

Wilby used his influence to craft a media environment which was hostile to whistle-blowers and journalists working to expose child sex abuse, characterising the victims as easily manipulated by overzealous reporters engaged in a witch-hunt. Wilby used his power in the media to call for “nuance” and a more relaxed and understanding stance towards abusers.

We can’t help but feel threatened by how much power our media has to shape public narratives that don’t have a basis in reality. They have failed the New Zealand public. If we don’t learn from the pandemic, we have failed as a society to protect ourselves from abusers and misinformation. Our politicians need to take note, political ideology and belief devoid of relevant information do not amount to a public health policy with any chance of success.

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID). He is the author of ‘Your DNA Diet: Leveraging the Power of Consciousness To Heal Ourselves and Our World. An Ayurvedic Blueprint for Health and Wellness’.

You can subscribe to Dr. Hatchard's websites HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL for regular updates by email. GLOBE.GLOBAL is a website dedicated to providing information about the dangers of biotechnology.

Featured image: The success of the Covid jab has escalated the development of vaccines for cancer and other conditions, according to The Guardian, 7 April 2023