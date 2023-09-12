The climate change agenda is key to the implementation of The Great Reset

Human-caused climate change is the globalist vehicle driving policies of limited mobility, energy control, dietary restrictions, and crackdowns on free society.

Great Resetters Klaus Schwab and King Charles III seized on the fear propagated by the “covid pandemic” to implement their long-planned agenda. And the vehicle to achieve their “build back better,” a new social and economic order, was “climate change.”

By Tim Hinchliffe

When World Economic Forum (“WEF”) founder Klaus Schwab and Britain’s King Charles declared that it was time for a great reset three months into the covid-19 pandemic, it had little to do with fighting a coronavirus.

Instead, they called the pandemic a “narrow window” and a “shrinking, golden opportunity” to seize the moment when people were most afraid and vulnerable to thrust upon them their long-planned agenda of a golden age out of the destruction of the old – to build back better – as they say.

And although the coronavirus was the catalyst to set the great reset agenda in motion, the vehicle by which they would achieve their social and economic order out of chaos was climate change.

“Some leaders and decision-makers who were already at the forefront of the fight against climate change may want to take advantage of the shock inflicted by the pandemic to implement long-lasting and wider environmental changes. They will, in effect, make ‘good use’ of the pandemic by not letting the crisis go to waste” – COVID-19: The Great Reset, Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2020

Like covid and the war on terror, the enemy remains elusive, requires heavy taxpayer funding, and leads to total surveillance and control over society with the gradual erosion of individual freedom.

Overlapping climate change policies such as limited mobility, energy control, dietary restrictions, and personalised lockdowns are fuelling the great reset of society and the global economy.

All roads lead to a system of social credit powered by digital ID and Central Bank Digital Currencies (“CBDCs”).

With climate change as the go-to bogeyman, here’s how some of these climate policies could play out in futuristic scenarios.

Limited mobility: reducing private car ownership and air travel while introducing battery passports for electric vehicles and Ultra Low Emission Zones to keep people in their place

Fossil fuels are to be reduced or completely eliminated, according to the WEF.

Unelected globalists also envision a future where private car ownership is either completely abolished or limited to a fraction of its current capacity.

The desire to transition to only electric vehicles, whose charging stations are mostly powered by fossil fuels, will lead to limited mobility as many people will not be able to afford them, along with other variables that affect performance like differences in temperature.

Apart from the massive amount of unethical mining practices for natural resources that go into producing batteries for electric vehicles, the batteries themselves are planned to be fitted with “battery passports.”

These battery passports serve as a form of digital ID that will track and trace where the vehicle has been – where you and I have been – and how the battery is performing.

As electric vehicles become more self-driving, any infraction a driver may incur, such as driving where they’re not allowed, the vehicle could either shut itself off or drive itself to the nearest impound station.

Until then, Ultra Low Emission Zones (“ULEZs”) will slowly be installed, replete with surveillance cameras, as the invisible walls of a digital prison are to be erected for the coming 15-minute cities.

“If, in the post-pandemic era, we decide to resume our lives just as before (by driving the same cars, by flying to the same destinations, by eating the same things, by heating our house the same way, and so on), the COVID-19 crisis will have gone to waste as far as climate policies are concerned” – COVID-19: The Great Reset, Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2020

Air travel, too, is desired to be severely limited, and your digital identity will be a key component of enforcement and compliance.

Even if there isn’t an outright ban on air travel, the carbon tax will be so great that only the ultra-wealthy and influential will be able to fly.

While efforts are being made to produce “sustainable aviation fuel,” the pledges to reduce emissions that would cut back on air travel are already being made before the infrastructure has even been put in place.

But not to worry!

In the eyes of unelected globalists, our thirst for travel will be quenched by the coming of the metaverse and 15-minute cities.

Personalized lockdowns: by choice, compliance, or coercion powered by digital ID, CBDC, 15-minute cities, and the metaverse

Fifteen-minute smart cities, the metaverse, smart homes, digital ID, and CBDC all converge into a form of personalised lockdown where we will either have no desire to travel, or we will be coerced or forced into compliance through digital means.

Since the global elite place some of the blame on you and me for our contribution to the weather via our carbon footprints, the idea is to keep us docile in our tiny living spaces in massive high-rises as we immerse ourselves in the metaverse for work and play, pausing only to go downstairs to the gym, or perhaps opening our portholes to pick up the drone-delivered goods that we never truly own, but only rent.

“Commuting less, working remotely a bit more, bicycling and walking instead of driving to keep the air of our cities as clean as it was during the lockdowns, vacationing nearer to home: all these, if aggregated at scale, could lead to a sustained reduction in carbon emissions” – COVID-19: The Great Reset, Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2020

There will be no cash machines in these 15-minute cities. Payments are to be made with a swipe of a hand or an iris scan, and all transactions will be done in CBDC, which cannot function without a digital ID.

Whether you are employed or artificial intelligence (“AI”) has made you part of the “useless class,” your paycheck or Universal Basic Income (“UBI”) will arrive in the form of a programmable CBDC that will be sent to your digital wallet, and there will limitations on where you can spend it, what you can spend it on, and when, including in the metaverse, where your digital ID will be the driver for a reputation-based social credit system.

But the metaverse is not just a virtual reality space where business, pleasure, and imaginary travel can be conducted from the comfort of your couch.

There is also an augmented reality aspect to this “ecosystem” where augmented reality (“AR”) glasses will have cameras and microphones turned on at all times, recording everything you see and hear, including everything in your home.

In order to access the metaverse, a digital ID will be required, and it will store all the data collected from your AR glasses and smart devices in your home and on your person, including Fitbits, thermostats, fridges, mirrors, and just about any other Internet of Things (“IoT”) device in your smart home, which can all be accessed and controlled remotely.

“The abundance of fake news and its ability to magnify and manipulate polarisation hinders our ability to deal successfully with the momentous collective action problems that humanity faces” – The Great Narrative, Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2022

And in a future where public and/or private entities crackdown, anything you say will be recorded and can be used against you, using the Chinese Communist Party (“CCP”) social credit system as the blueprint.

These crackdowns will take the form of limited purchasing power, limited mobility, and limited luxuries programmed onto your digital ID and CBDC to ensure that you stay in your personalised, invisible lockdown.

But if your thoughts and words don’t get you into trouble, your consumption habits will – all in the name of saving the planet from your contribution to climate change.

Dietary restrictions: reducing meat and dairy consumption, propping up lab-grown proteins and insect consumption, and …

In order to save the planet from flatulent cows and fertilizer-favouring farmers, climate change alarmists are attempting to achieve net zero carbon emissions by limiting our diets.

Meat and dairy, like travel, is to be limited and phased out, such as the culling of hundreds of thousands of cows, to make way for alternative proteins based on plant and insects, along with artificial meat.

“The difference between ‘good governments’ and ‘bad governments’ will be measured by how fast they implement the transition to net zero while providing concomitantly a welfare policy that makes societies fairer and more prosperous” – The Great Narrative, Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2022

Where “meat is difficult to track consistently along the supply chain,” alternative proteins that are produced in factories, farms, and a laboratory can all be fitted with sensors hooked up to the IoT for ultimate traceability stemming from centralised systems of control and surveillance.

While real meat may still be available in limited amounts, it will be considered a luxury, and its purchase by individuals will be monitored and controlled via individual carbon footprint trackers programmed into your digital ID.

Your CBDC will be programmed to either cut you off completely from going above your allowed limit of meat, or it will automatically deduct a hefty carbon tax.

Lab-grown proteins will replace farmers as their land use is deemed unsustainable due to their carbon emissions.

Farmers will either have to forcibly vacate, pay an extortionary carbon tax, or sell off their land for pennies on the dollar.

Ordo ab chao clima

The above scenarios, whether they come to any fruition in whole or in part, can be seen as either utopian or dystopian, depending on the person.

Some people would have no problem with staying in their pods and eating bugs while virtually travelling to imaginary lands in the metaverse as they sit back and collect their UBI in CBDC.

Others would not go so gently into that dark night.

But while climate change has been the go-to bogeyman for implementing policies leading to mass surveillance and complete control over society, this particular “crisis” is sometimes temporarily swapped out with other perceived crises as they arise.

Whether it’s the covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflict, the war on terror, rogue intelligence agencies meddling in foreign and domestic affairs, famine, or a potential cyber pandemic, the proposed solutions parallel those for climate change.

In the end, they all call for the merging of corporation and state – public-private partnerships – to centralise power with the help of non-governmental organisations (“NGOs”) and unelected globalists with their digital armies and propagandists in the media.

None of the dystopian scenarios mentioned need to come to pass.

Malo periculosam libertatem quam quietam servitutemv – I prefer liberty with danger to peace with slavery.

Note to censors, “fact checkers,” and advertising platforms: This op-ed has nothing to do with any “scientific consensus” about climate; it is a perspective on the potential outcomes of policies and solutions that have already been publicly proposed.

About the Author

Tim Hinchliffe is editor of The Sociable, a technology news blog that picks apart how technology transforms society and vice versa. Hinchcliffe is also an author of articles that cover technology and society, with perspectives on public and private policies proposed by governments, unelected globalists, think tanks, big tech companies, defence departments, and intelligence agencies. Previously, Tim was a reporter for the Ghanaian Chronicle in West Africa and an editor at Colombia Reports in South America.