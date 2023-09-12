Just 5 Months to Kill: The Horrifying Relationship between Deaths, COVID Deaths & Covid-19 Vaccination

A peculiar pattern has persisted in official UK Government data for some time. Approximately five months after each dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is administered to each age group, the mortality rates per 100,000 rise significantly among the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated in each age group.

So much so that by the end of May 2022, mortality rates were lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group in England, and highest among the one-dose vaccinated, the two-dose vaccinated and the three-dose vaccinated.

Now, an analysis of Covid-19 data published by the UK Government has found that not only does the same pattern persist in Covid-19 deaths, but each dose of Covid-19 injection given causes a significant rise in Covid-19 deaths.

Between the 1st March and 31st July 2021, a period of 5 months, the vaccinated accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths in England, and it was the one-dose vaccinated who accounted for the majority (66%) of those deaths.

Between the 1st August and 31st December 2021, a period of 5 months, the vaccinated again accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths, with deaths nearly tripling compared to the previous 5 months, and it was the two-dose vaccinated who accounted for the majority (83%) of those deaths.

Finally, between the 1st January and 31st May 2022, a period of 5 months, the vaccinated once again accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths, with deaths again increasing compared to the previous five months, and it was the triple vaccinated who accounted for the majority (82%) of those deaths.

The following charts were created using data extracted from table 1 of the Office for National Statistics dataset on ‘Deaths by vaccination status (Jan 21 to March 22)’ which can be accessed on the ONS website here, and downloaded here.

The first chart shows the age-standardised mortality rates per 100,000 person-years by vaccination status between the 1st January 2021 and the 30th April 2021 –

As you can see, mortality rates are highest among the unvaccinated each month. However, by the end of April 2021, five months after the first Covid-19 injection was administered in the UK, things started to even out among each vaccination group and the unvaccinated.

But look what happened in the following four months.

The first chart shows the age-standardised mortality rates per 100,000 person-years by vaccination status between the 1st May 2021 and the 30th August 2021 –

The mortality rate among the vaccinated began to surpass the mortality rate among the unvaccinated significantly. By the end of August 2022, the mortality rate per 100,000 among the unvaccinated was the second lowest among each vaccination group.

Unfortunately, a follow-up report published by the ONS on 6th July 2022, proves that things did not improve for the vaccinated population.

The following two charts were created using data extracted from table 2 of the latest ONS dataset on ‘Deaths by vaccination status (Jan 21 to May 22)’, which can be accessed on the ONS website here, and downloaded here.

The charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status and age group between January 2022 and May 2022 –

Click to enlarge

A more detailed analysis of the data contained in the above charts can be read here, but what these two charts show is that by May 2022 at the latest, mortality rates per 100,000 were the lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group in England.

Mortality rates were already generally higher among the one-dose vaccinated and two-dose vaccinated in each group, but with a mass booster (third dose) campaign not beginning until December 2021, we did not begin to see mortality rates among the three-dose vaccinated surpass mortality rates among the unvaccinated until… you guessed it… approximately five months later.

These are age-standardised figures. There is no other conclusion that can be found for the fact mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated other than that the Covid-19 injections are killing people.

This pattern may explain why official data on Covid-19 deaths suggests that each dose of Covid-19 vaccine administered increases the number of alleged Covid-19 deaths, with those who have had the most doses accounting for the majority of those deaths.

According to the UK Governments’ COVID-19 Dashboard’, by the 1st March 2021, 35.9% of people in England aged 12 and over had received a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and just 1.3% of people in England aged 12 and over had received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

But here’s what happened in terms of Covid-19 deaths in the following five months from that point onwards according to data extracted from table 1 of the latest ONS ‘Deaths by vaccination status‘ dataset –

The public was told that they needed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for it to be fully effective. But despite only a tiny percentage of people being two-dose vaccinated by the 1st of March, Covid-19 deaths began to fall significantly by the month.

However, as you can see from the above chart, it was the vaccinated who accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths each month, and it was the one-dose vaccinated who accounted for the majority of those deaths over a period of five months.

In all, there were 5,629 Covid-19 deaths. The vaccinated accounted for 63% of those deaths, 66% of which were among the one-dose vaccinated.

But things actually began to get worse for the double vaccinated in June, and unfortunately, by July 2021, Covid-19 deaths were on the rise again.

By the 1st of August 2021, 81.3% of people in England aged 12 and over had received a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 66.4% of people in England aged 12 and over had received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

But here’s what happened in terms of Covid-19 deaths in the following five months from that point onwards according to data extracted from table 1 of the latest ONS ‘Deaths by vaccination status‘ dataset –

In the middle of this period, it was decided that vaccine effectiveness wanes and that a third dose needed to be offered to the elderly and vulnerable from the beginning of October. But the claim that vaccine effectiveness wanes is a myth.

All the vaccine allegedly does is instruct our cells to produce part of the Covid-19 virus. It’s our immune system that does the rest. Therefore, it’s the performance of the immune system that wanes.

Nevertheless, as you can see from the above, people given a third dose began to account for a large chunk of the people dying of Covid-19 from the very first moment it was administered.

It was however, the double vaccinated who accounted for the vast majority of Covid-19 deaths among the vaccinated during this period. 83% to be exact. And the vaccinated population as a whole accounted for 79% of the 13,309 alleged Covid-19 deaths between the 1st of August and the 31st of December 2021.

This means the overall number of Covid-19 deaths increased by 136% over this period compared to the previous five months.

By the 1st of January 2022, 90% of people in England aged 12 and over had received a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, 82.3% of people in England aged 12 and over had received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 59.1% of people in England had received three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

But here’s what happened in terms of Covid-19 deaths in the following five months from that point onwards according to data extracted from table 1 of the latest ONS ‘Deaths by vaccination status‘ dataset –

By the end of May 2022, England had suffered 15,113 Covid-19 deaths, and the vaccinated accounted for a shocking 13,666 of them. The majority of them among the triple vaccinated every single month.

This means that overall the vaccinated population accounted for 90% of Covid-19 deaths during this period. 82% of which were among the triple vaccinated.

But what’s perhaps most concerning in this period is the massive decline in deaths among the unvaccinated but the increase in deaths each month among the vaccinated.

In January the vaccinated accounted for 85% of Covid-19 deaths, 67% of which were among the triple jabbed.

In February the vaccinated accounted for 90% of Covid-19 deaths, 74% of which were among the triple jabbed.

In March the vaccinated accounted for 93% of Covid-19 deaths, 82%% of which were among the triple jabbed.

In April the vaccinated accounted for 94%% of Covid-19 deaths, 91% of which were among the triple jabbed.

Finally, in May, a month where we would expect seasonal illness to decline, as proven by the figures, the vaccinated still accounted for 94% of Covid-19 deaths, 85% of which were among the triple jabbed.

We are still waiting for the official figures on deaths by vaccination status to be published for the months following, but unfortunately, we know from the UK Governments’ Covid-19 dashboard that the drop in Covid-19 deaths in May was short-lived, with deaths beginning to rise again from July onwards.

Something that doesn’t make sense when it comes to the fact these deaths are supposed to be caused by a virus that thrives in winter and declines in summer.

But when we see that the elderly and vulnerable were being offered a fourth dose from April onwards, we perhaps shouldn’t be so surprised that Covid-19 deaths began to rise in the middle of a red hot summer.

The problem now is that they are offering a fifth dose to the over 75’s and “most vulnerable” and a fourth dose to the over 50’s –

This means an already struggling National Vaccination Service, sorry, National Health Service (NHS), could be in for one hell of a winter and about to rename itself the National Treat Covid Only Service once again.