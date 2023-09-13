COVID-19: How The Greatest Crime Against Humanity Unfolded

The deliberately designed fake pandemic began in earnest in the middle of February 2020. A mathematical modeller called Ferguson, working at Imperial College in London, scared the living daylights out of millions by predicting that 600,000 people might die in the UK alone. There was talk of millions being taken ill in Britain and of hospitals all over the world being overwhelmed by sick patients.

The media led the panic, as they usually do, and within days people were cancelling holidays and panic buying loo rolls, soap and loaves of bread. The British always buy loo rolls, soap and loaves of bread at times of crisis. Curiously, the people who were buying the most loo rolls didn’t seem to be buying any food though you would have thought that without any of the latter there wouldn’t have been much need for the former.

The stock market had a nervous breakdown and collapsed in a corner, as it always does at times like this, and the chap called Ferguson was interviewed and quoted everywhere sharing his gloomy predictions.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

At this point, back in February 2020, I was puzzled by the fuss being made over what seemed to me to be no more toxic than the flu. Back in February 2020, I said I thought that the hoax might be part of a plan to introduce compulsory vaccination.

When I looked at the figures that were available it was immediately obvious that something wasn’t right. I expressed my doubts on www.vernoncoleman.com and pointed out that according to the WHO it was not unusual for 650,000 people to die of flu in a single season.

I started looking for a hidden agenda and came up with several.

On 28th February I suggested that the virus might be being used to stop unnecessary travel, and to save oil for more important things like Prime Ministerial limousines and fighter jets or for flying Prince Charles to climate change meetings, or to soften us up for compulsory vaccination.

On 2nd March I pointed out that the mortality figures which were being quoted were wrong because the authorities were only identifying people who had the disease and were in hospital. They weren’t counting the thousands of people who had the disease but had only mild symptoms. I pointed out that if 1,000 people go to their doctor with the flu, and one patient dies then the mortality rate is 0.1% but if another 9,000 people have the flu but don’t go to their doctor then the mortality rate is 0.01%.

I predicted that governments would use the crisis to create a cashless society and to get rid of old people.

It all rather reminded me of the exaggerated AIDS scare when the British Medical Association warned us that everyone would be affected by the year 2000.

On 3rd March 2020, I warned once again that compulsory inoculation would be coming. The panic grew and people were seen walking around with plastic boxes on their heads. In the UK the coronavirus was made a notifiable disease.

Within days, doctors everywhere were warning that old people would have to be left to die because the virus was going to kill millions and every hospital bed would be needed for young coronavirus patients. On 7th March I reported that people had been cheering at the prospect of old people dying in huge numbers. `It will clear hospital beds,’ said one commentator.

By 14th March I was still pretty much on my own among doctors in insisting that the coronavirus wasn’t going to kill us all. I was reminded of bird flu and swine flu. I had dismissed the scare stories about those two diseases at the time but the authorities had made dramatic claims. The WHO had claimed that the bird flu would kill up to 150 million people. I said that was rubbish. In the end, the bird flu killed less than 500. The UK Government claimed that swine flu would kill 65,000 in 2009 and spent £500 million on medicines that had to be thrown away. Again, the total number of deaths didn’t reach 500. It wasn’t until a little later that I discovered that those wildly inaccurate predictions had been made by Professor Ferguson of Imperial College, London – a college with financial links to the vaccine-loving Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Ferguson had also made absurdly inaccurate predictions about mad cow disease – he had predicted up to 150,000 people could die but the total was 177. And it was Imperial College which made terrible predictions about foot and mouth disease. Ferguson’s forecasts, later described as severely flawed, led to six million animals being killed unnecessarily and cost the UK £10 billion.

Despite knowing all this, governments in the UK and the USA and, indeed, much of the rest of the world, listened to Ferguson’s predictions, accepted them with enthusiasm and introduced lockdowns and anti-social distancing.

It was clear at the time that governments would have done better to have ignored Ferguson and his team at Imperial College and taken advice from Bob the Builder or Postman Pat instead. The world would have been a better, safer place but possibly a less profitable one for vaccine companies.

Angry at the way people were being terrified by a disease which was clearly no more deadly than the flu, I made a video for YouTube on 18th March. I called it ‘Coronavirus Scare: The Hoax of the Century’. The video was removed from YouTube and then removed much later on from BrandNewTube after that platform had been hacked. It has been rescued and you can now watch it HERE.

I’ve had a lot of abuse over the years, mainly from people hired by drug companies, but this time the abuse was phenomenal, deliberate and cold-blooded and I became the subject of a sneering, libellous, smear campaign.

I carried on making videos because I don’t like being bullied by abusive thugs, because it was clearly too late to stop but mainly because I was still angry about all the lies being told and the people being unnecessarily upset.

On 19th March, the public health bodies in the UK and the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens decided that the new disease should no longer be classified as a `high consequence infectious disease’. The coronavirus was downgraded to flu level.

A couple of days after this momentous decision (which was ignored by the mainstream press) the UK Government introduced lockdowns and introduced the most oppressive Bill in British Parliamentary history. The Emergency Bill, which was 358 pages long, turned Britain into a totalitarian state and gave the Government and the police unprecedented powers. Public meetings and elections were banned and there were new powers relating to “restrictions on use and disclosure of information.”

Curiously, even inexplicably, much the same thing happened around the world.

Following Ferguson’s guidance, governments introduced lockdowns and anti-social distancing, told the elderly they had to stay indoors, sent thousands of elderly folk out of hospitals and into care homes and cancelled operations and other procedures for millions of cancer patients.

The disease turned out to be unique in that doctors seemed able to make a diagnosis without doing any tests or, in some cases, without even seeing their patients. The list of symptoms associated with the coronavirus grew and grew and the official line was that anyone suffering from a cough or a sneeze had the disease. Thousands of patients were sent to care homes to keep hospitals empty so that nurses could learn how to dance and rehearse their clapping. In the UK, doctors got so good at diagnosing coronavirus that Britain soon headed the world figures for coronavirus deaths. Back in March 2020, I had pointed out that anyone who wasn’t actually riddled with bullet holes was being put down as a covid-19 death and that the death totals were being exaggerated. Little did I know that even the bodies with bullet holes were being listed as covid-19 deaths. Anyone who ever had covid-19 was put down as having died of it even if they were run over by a bus or hacked to death by a mad politician. Officially, it was impossible to recover from the disease.

On 30th March 2020, I predicted that the lockdowns would kill 100,000 to 250,000 people in Britain. I predicted that the result would be that far more people would be killed by the lockdown policies than would die as a result of the virus.

Tragically, the UK Government has now admitted that this prediction has also been proved accurate. And during the next few years, the number of deaths resulting from the closure of hospital departments will soar to unimaginable levels. Suicides, as I predicted, will soar. Exactly the same thing has happened in other countries. This is a global crime.

To that must be added the number who will die through poverty as unemployment levels soar to unprecedented levels. Again, I predicted this back in March 2020.

Meanwhile, the UK Government’s own figures proved that the number of people who died from covid-19 was less than the number who regularly die from flu.

My video entitled ‘Final, Irrefutable Proof that the covid-19 Pandemic Never Existed’ appeared on 19th April 2021. That video was banned from YouTube and hacked from BrandNewTube but thanks to our utterly brilliant IT specialist it is now available HERE.

The mortality rates from covid-19 and the flu are pretty well identical. The total number alleged to have died from the coronavirus has been wildly exaggerated. And for the first time in history, governments have forbidden medical and nursing staff to debate or question official policies.

Government figures show that the ordinary flu can affect a billion people a year. And the official evidence shows that the covid-19 virus is less infectious than the flu. The total number of global deaths from the coronavirus is far, far fewer than the 650,000 who can die of the flu in a single season. (It is also far fewer than the 1.5 million who can die of TB in a single year – also an infectious disease.)

In mid-July 2020 we were told that covid-19 appeared to have unprecedented powers.

If you catch a disease, you will usually acquire immunity. But not, it seemed with covid-19. It was announced that immunity to covid-19 mysteriously disappears after a few months.

We were told we would need repeated vaccinations – maybe four times a year.

I reported in July 2020 that the UK Government had agreed to buy 190 million doses of vaccine for a population less than a third of that. I predicted that vaccine company shares would soar.

The rules that were introduced were unutterably stupid, incomprehensible and indefensible. The entire world appeared to be run by people who were at least one sandwich and a bottle of fizzy pop short of a picnic. You could go into a pub but not a bowling alley. You could have your hair permed and your nails varnished but physiotherapy departments were still closed. The idea was to keep people confused, miserable and damned near suicidal and it all worked brilliantly well.

Researchers then claimed that a skin rash was another sign of covid-19. Apparently 8.8% of patients with a positive covid-19 test also have a rash. No one in government realised that the rashes were probably caused by the damned sanitiser fluid that everyone was being forced to use in absurd quantities.

We were, I wrote two and a half years ago, living in a manufactured nightmare.

It was, I said, either the most unlikely badly managed epidemic in the history of the world or it is, as I described it in my video made on 18th March, the hoax of the century. (To watch my video published on 18th March 2020 click HERE).

Either way, we need to arrest everyone involved in the decision-making process.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on websites or videos. Dr. Coleman pays for everything through book sales. If you want to help finance his work, please just buy a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman in print.

Vernon Coleman’s first book about covid-19, written in April 2020, is called Coming Apocalypse. It is available on Amazon as a paperback and an eBook. The author describes how the hoax developed and predicts what sort of future we face.