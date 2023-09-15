After Hearing This You Won’t Ever Want To Vaccinate Yourself Or Your Kids Ever Again

In a recent podcast Orthopaedic Surgeon Ahmad Malik had a conversation with Aaron Siri, Managing Partner of Siri & Glimstad LLP where they covered a whole range of topics regarding vaccinations. They claim that ‘Big Pharma has corrupted and captured our institutions, our regulatory bodies, the media, and our governments’ Doc Malik believes that after hearing what they have to say, “you won’t ever want to vaccinate yourself or your kids ever again”

Aaron Siri has extensive experience in a wide range of complex civil litigation matters, with a focus on civil rights related to mandated medicine, class actions, and complex civil litigation, including handling multi-billion-dollar disputes. Siri & Glimstad LLP has over sixty professionals and robust practices in the areas of complex civil litigation, vaccine injury, vaccine exemptions, civil rights, immigration, multi-district litigations, and class actions.

Regarding vaccines, Mr. Siri has, for over a decade, practiced in the area of vaccine injury and policy, and related litigation, has been involved in numerous high-profile cases related to mandated medicine, including challenging mandates for air travel, companies with over 100 employees, and members of the air force and army, as well as suing the FDA for release of the documents it relied upon to license Pfizer and Moderna’s covid vaccines.

Aaron has also deposed numerous vaccinologists, infectious disease experts, and pediatricians about the safety and efficacy of various vaccines, including the world’s leading vaccinologist Stanley Plotkin.

Prior to Siri & Glimstad, Mr. Siri was a litigation attorney at Latham & Watkins and clerked for the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Israel. Mr. Siri earned his law degree at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. Mr. Siri is regularly interviewed on national television for his expertise regarding various legal issues related to mandated medicine and has been published in numerous national print media outlets. (source)

This interview:

In the interview, Doc Malik, who says he is “on a journey of discovery when it comes to health and wellness”, was able to highlight many reasons why we can never trust big pharma vaccinations again, as Aaron “dropped one truth bomb after another,” including: –

Vaccine indemnity and the harm this has done

Poor quality of study designs universally when it comes to vaccines

The lack of placebo compartaive studies

The shocking lack of follow up, never mind long term even short term

The toxic components that make up most vaccines

The role of adjuvants

The role and toxic effects of aluminium in vaccines

The ever growing childhood vaccine schedule

The state of our chldrens health now compared to the 1980s pre indemnification

and so much more….

“I truly doubt anyone will ever want to vaccinate themselves or their loved ones again.” says Doc Malik, and I think he is right.

Please listen to the podcast below.