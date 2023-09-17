Apocalyptic Catastrophe Awaits: Leaked Pfizer Data & Death Rates Solidify Deagel’s Terrifying 2025 Depopulation Prediction

A controversial forecast by Deagel, a global intelligence and consulting firm, recently gained attention for its startling prediction of a significant depopulation event by 2025. While initially dismissed as a speculative estimation, current events and emerging trends have led many to question whether there may be more to Deagel’s forecast than meets the eye.

Recent reports from the Governments of the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and various European countries have brought forth troubling revelations, among which is confirmation of a staggering number of excess deaths, reaching over two million since the mass roll-out of Covid-19 injections.

A troubling 120,000 excess deaths have also been recorded among the USA’s infants, children and young adults as of week 40 of 2022, and a curious rise in excess deaths among children across Europe has been recorded ever since the European Medicines Agency (EMA) extended the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to children in the middle of 2021.

With further Government figures confirming mortality rates are highest among the vaccinated in every single age group per 100,000 population, serious questions are now being raised about the accuracy and potential truth behind Deagel’s apocalyptic depopulation predictions.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

What is Deagel?

The Deagel corporation is a minor branch of US military intelligence, one of the many secretive organizations which collect data for high-level decision-making purposes and prepares confidential briefing documents for agencies like the National Security Agency, the United Nations, and the World Bank.

It is known to have contributed to a Stratfor report on North Korea. With this kind of pedigree, Deagel should be seen as a legitimate player in the intelligence community and not merely a disinformation asset.

This means its population predictions for 2025, as well as its industrial output predictions on a nation-by-nation basis, are not mere fantasy but instead based on strategic assumptions which are shared and well understood by other players in the intelligence community.

What has Deagel Predicted?

Deagel.com’s [infamous] 2025 forecast was removed from their website sometime in 2020. However, thanks to the Wayback Machine / Internet Archive, we are able to view the original predictions before discovered by critical thinkers.

Deagel predicted in 2020 that the United Kingdom would see its population decline by 77.1% by the year 2025.

Deagel predicted in 2020 that the United States would see its population decline by 68.5 % by the year 2025.

Deagel predicted in 2020 that Germany would see its population decline by 65.1% by the year 2025.

Deagel predicted in 2020 that Australia would see its population decline by 34.6% by the year 2025.

While also predicting a huge decline among many other Western countries.

A full list of Deagel’s original apocalyptic depopulation predictions can be viewed here.

Sadly, current events suggest the depopulation figures were not just estimations.

Government Reports: Unveiling Excess Deaths

Official reports from multiple Governments across the globe have sounded the alarm bells by documenting an unprecedented number of excess deaths since the widespread administration of Covid-19 injections.

Official figures provided to EuroMOMO by the UK Government and 26 other Governments of counties across Europe reveal that most of the continent suffered 375,253 excess deaths in 2021 and 404,6000 excess deaths in 2022.

This equates to 779,853 excess deaths over the two years. The figures do not include Ukraine so cannot be blamed on the ongoing war.

Australia suffered 11,068 excess deaths in 2021 and then a shocking 22,730 excess deaths by week 38 of 2022. This is in stark contrast to 2020, when only 1,306 excess deaths were recorded at the height of the Covid pandemic and prior to the rollout of the Covid injections.

This means Australia suffered a shocking 1,640% increase in excess deaths in just 39 weeks throughout 2022 compared to 53 weeks throughout 2020.

New Zealand suffered 2,169 excess deaths in 2021 and then a shocking 5,286 excess deaths by week 49 of 2022. These are shocking figures for the small island with an estimated population of 5 million people.

Especially when compared to 2020, when no excess deaths were suffered and 160 fewer deaths were actually recorded than expected at the height of the Covid pandemic and prior to the rollout of the Covid injections.

This means New Zealand suffered a shocking 3,404% increase in excess deaths in 49 weeks throughout 2022 compared to 53 weeks throughout 2020.

In Canada, the situation is similarly concerning.

The country suffered 35,318 excess deaths in 2021 and then 25,333 excess deaths by week 34 of 2022. This compares to 31,042 excess deaths in 2020 by week 53.

However, when looking at the figures up to week 34 in both 2020 and 2021, it becomes clear that 2022 has in fact been the worst year for excess deaths by far.

By week 34 of 2020, Canada had recorded 17,888 excess deaths. By week 34 of 2021, Canada had recorded 18,498 excess deaths. But by week 34 of 2022, Canada had recorded 25,333 excess deaths, representing a 42% increase on the excess deaths recorded in 2020, prior to the roll-out of the Covid-19 injections.

This dramatic increase in excess deaths raises serious questions about the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines and whether they may have been a contributing factor to the increase in excess deaths.

The USA suffered 674,954 excess deaths in 2021, and then 434,520 excess deaths by week 49 of 2022. This equates to over 1.1 million excess deaths in nearly two years.

The USA suffered a staggering 674,954 excess deaths in 2021, a year that saw the country coerced into coming forward to get injected multiple times throughout the mass roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccines. These numbers represent a significant increase in deaths compared to previous years and have raised alarm bells among the public and healthcare professionals alike.

The situation did not improve in 2022, with 434,520 excess deaths recorded by week 49, bringing the total number of excess deaths to over 1.1 million in nearly two years.

This is a staggering number and has led to questions about the effectiveness of the vaccine and the government’s response to the alleged pandemic.

The official narrative put forth by governments and health organizations has been that deaths in 2020 increased due to the outbreak of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic, with the response to it adversely affecting millions of people worldwide.

However, as the pandemic progressed and a vaccine was developed and distributed, the narrative shifted to focus on the safety and effectiveness of the Covid-19 injection as a means to curb the spread of the virus and reduce the number of deaths.

This narrative was reinforced through various propaganda campaigns, public statements, and official statements, with the message that the vaccine was “safe and effective” and would be “the key to ending the pandemic”.

However, the figures and official reports released by governments in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and most of Europe have shown that the opposite has happened, with millions of excess deaths being recorded since the mass roll-out of the Covid-19 injections.

This has led to many questions about the safety of the vaccine, the facts of the official narrative, and the integrity of Governments and Public Health bodies around the world.

The figures have been provided to both the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) and EuroMOMO by each country’s Government organisations. The U.S. data has been provided by the Centers for Disease Control. The UK data has been provided by the Office for National Statistics. And Australia’s data has been provided by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

So these aren’t independent estimates. They are official Government-authorized figures.

And they show that the ‘Five Eyes’ countries and 26 other countries across Europe suffered 1.99 million excess deaths up to week 34/49 of 2022 following the Emergency Use Authorization of the Covid-19 injections.

These figures cast a haunting shadow over the narrative surrounding the pandemic and raise concerns about the true impact of vaccination efforts. Especially when coupled with mortality rates per 100,000.

Mortality Rates are Lowest among the Unvaccinated

Official figures published by the UK Government suggest that Covid-19 vaccines may have been the biggest contributing factor to the millions of excess deaths seen across the ‘Five Eyes’ and most of Europe.

The figures can be found in a report titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

Table 2 of the report contains the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status by age group for deaths per 100,000 person-years in England up to May 2022.

We took the figures provided by the ONS for January to May 2022 and produced the following charts which reveal the horrific consequences of the mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

18 to 39-year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 18 to 39-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 18-39-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds. Triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds however have had a mortality rate that has worsened by the month following the mass Booster campaign that occurred in the UK in December 2021.

In January, triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were ever so slightly less likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 29.8 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated and 28.1 per 100,000 among the triple vaccinated.

But this all changed from February onwards. In February, triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were 27% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 26.7 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and 21 per 100k among the unvaccinated.

Things unfortunately got even worse for the triple vaccinated by May 2022 though. The data shows that triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were 52% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds in May, with a mortality rate of 21.4 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and 14.1 among the unvaccinated.

The worst figures in 2022 were however among the partly vaccinated, with May seeing partly vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds 202% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds.

40 to 49-year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 40 to 49-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

We see pretty much the same when it comes to 40 to 49-year-olds. In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 40 to 49-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 40 to 49–year-olds.

The worst month for mortality rates among the partly and double vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated was February. This month saw partly vaccinated 40-49-year-olds 264% more likely to die than unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds. Whilst double vaccinated 40-49-year-olds were 61% more likely to die than unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds.

By May 2022, five months after the mass Booster campaign, triple vaccinated 40-49-year-olds were 40% more likely to die than unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 81.8 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and a mortality rate of 58.4 among the unvaccinated.

It’s the same old story in every single age group as you can see from the following two charts –

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

A full breakdown of the figures by each age group can be viewed here.

In light of these surprising findings, transparency and informed decision-making must take center stage. We need open dialogue, honest discussions, and ongoing research to address the questions raised by this report

Deagel’s Forecast and Current Events

The correlation between the alarming excess death figures reported by governments and Deagel’s apocalyptic depopulation forecast for 2025 is a topic that demands a closer examination.

Initially regarded as speculative, Deagel’s forecast gains credence as real-world events unfold, revealing a troubling alignment with the projections put forth by the organization. The stark increase in excess deaths, particularly in light of the forecasted depopulation scenario, prompts a critical evaluation of the forecast’s validity and the underlying factors contributing to these unsettling trends.

Government reports from multiple countries have highlighted a significant rise in excess deaths, surpassing what would be expected under normal circumstances. Excess deaths should have fallen following the roll-out of the Covid-19 injections if we we were really in the midst of a pandemic that was killing hundreds of thousands of people.

But these figures provide concrete evidence the opposite happened, and it cannot be easily dismissed. When juxtaposed with Deagel’s forecast, which predicts substantial population declines, the overlap raises legitimate questions about the potential accuracy of the forecast and the forces driving these distressing outcomes.

The correlation between the Government reports and Deagel’s apocalyptic depopulation forecast for 2025 simply cannot be ignored. Especially when we look at what has happened in terms of excess deaths among children.

Why are so many Children dying?

A troubling 120,000 excess deaths were recorded among the USA’s infants, children and young adults as of week 40 of 2022, and a curious rise in excess deaths among children across Europe was recorded as soon as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) extended the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to children in the middle of 2021.

The following chart shows the official CDC figures for all deaths and excess deaths among children and young adults across the USA prior to the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine, and after the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccines on the 14th Dec. 2020. The figures have been provided to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The above figures reveal that the year 2022 so far has only seen 1,352 fewer excess deaths among 0-44-year-olds by week 40 than what occurred by week 51 in 2022, despite the year 2020 being the alleged height of the COVID pandemic and also including an extra 11 weeks worth of deaths.

But the most concerning figures revealed in the above chart are the overall number of deaths and excess deaths among children and young adults since the roll-out of the Covid-19 injections.

Nearly half a million people aged 0 to 44 have sadly died since week 51 of 2020, and this has resulted in an astounding 117,719 excess deaths against the 2015-2019 five-year average.

The following chart has been created using the figures found in the OECD database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). And it shows excess deaths among children and young adults aged 0-44 across the USA by week in 2020 and 2021.

The official figures reveal that there was a slight increase in excess deaths among children and young adults when the alleged Covid-19 pandemic hit the US in early 2020.

However, with the introduction of a Covid-19 injection, one would have expected deaths to have fallen significantly among the age group in 2021. But instead, the opposite happened.

And official figures provided by the CDC, unfortunately, show that trend has continued in 2022.

The average life expectancy in the USA as of 2020 was 77.28 years. If we are to believe the official narrative that Covid-19 is a deadly disease then we could perhaps agree that 231,987 children and young adults up to the age of 44 dying in 2020 resulting in 40,365 excess deaths was an unfortunate consequence of this disease.

But if we are to believe the official narrative that Covid-19 injections are safe and effective, then how can one explain the further increase in death among children and young adults in both 2021 and 2022?

Because we know millions of Americans were coerced into getting the injections, and we know millions of parents were coerced into forcing their children to also get the same injections.

The answer lies in the fact that the official narrative is an outright lie. The Covid-19 vaccines are neither. And this is supported by official Government data coming out of Europe.

Several analysis of data from across Europe has sadly found a concerning link between the approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children and an increase in excess deaths among children. With the latest finding a 760% increase in excess deaths.

The data has been provided to an organization called EuroMOMO by the relevant official statistical departments of each country in Europe. The data we analyzed covered up to week 12 2023 and was gathered from 27 participating European countries.

For context, there are actually 44 countries in Europe and the latest data does not include deaths in Ukraine. Therefore, the ongoing war cannot be blamed for what we found.

In week 21 of 2021, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) extended emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 12 to 15, and a few months later extended it to 5 to 11-year-olds.

But in the weeks following the approval, a shocking rise in excess deaths among children was reported. And the rise in excess deaths has continued ever since.

Between week 22 of 2021 and week 52 of 2021, there were 754 excess deaths among 0 to 14-year-old children.

In contrast, between week 1 and week 21 of 2021, there were 309 fewer deaths than expected. The increase in excess deaths correlates perfectly with the EMA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.

Sadly the increase in deaths among children continued between week 1 and week 52 of 2022. The data shows that there were 1,358 excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 across 27 countries in Europe.

And as of week 12 of 2023, there have been 336 excess deaths, bringing the total number of excess deaths to 2,448 during the 95 weeks following the EMA’s Emergency Use Approval of the Covid-19 vaccine for children.

This is a huge cause for concern because the previous 95 weeks from week 30 of 2019, to week 21 of 2021, saw 371 fewer deaths among children aged 0 to 14 than expected. With 360 excess deaths between weeks 30 and 52 of 2019.

Minus-422 excess deaths throughout the entirety of 2020.

And then minus-309 excess deaths between weeks 1 and week 21 of 2021.

This means excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 across 27 countries across Europe, including the UK, Frane, Spain, Italy and most of Germany, increased by 760% as of week 12, 2023, ever since the European Medicines Agency extended the emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 12 to 15.

A vaccine that was still in the early stages of development.

A type of “vaccine” never before used in Humans due to the risk of antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) and Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease (VAED).

And a vaccine that never needed to be administered to children because they were not at risk of suffering serious illness due to the alleged Covid-19 virus. As is evident from the 521 fewer deaths recorded among children aged 0 to 14 across Europe in 2020 from when the alleged Pandemic hit the continent to the end of the year.

Analyzing the Implications

Analyzing the implications of the government reports and their alignment with Deagel’s forecast provides valuable insights into the potential ramifications of these unsettling trends. The startling rise in excess deaths, particularly among the fully vaccinated population, raises significant concerns and demands a thorough examination of the underlying factors driving these outcomes.

The fact that a large proportion of the reported excess deaths occurred among the fully vaccinated population raises questions about the efficacy of the vaccines in providing adequate protection. Further investigation was needed at least two years ago to understand the potential reasons behind this unexpected trend.

Moreover, the implications extend beyond the realm of public health.

The alignment between the excess death figures and Deagel’s forecast suggests the potential for a significant demographic shift with far-reaching social, economic, and political consequences.

A drastic reduction in population size can affect labour markets, social welfare systems, and geopolitical dynamics, among other areas. Understanding and preparing for these implications becomes crucial for policymakers, stakeholders, and individuals alike.

However, the drastic reduction in population maybe works in the elites’ favour with the rapid emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The implications also raise broader questions about the overall strategy and approach taken in response to the global health crisis. If the excess deaths among the vaccinated population persist, which they have done now for at least two years, it becomes imperative to reevaluate the current vaccination strategies, monitoring systems, and public health policies.

Lessons must be learned from these real-world events to inform future decision-making and mitigate further potential risks to public health. The problem the ordinary, hard-working man and woman has is that vaccination as a whole has never been about health, it’s always been about creating significant wealth.

Furthermore, the alignment between the excess death figures and Deagel’s forecast underscores the need for transparency, accountability, and further independent research.

Thorough investigations, comprehensive data analysis, and peer-reviewed studies can shed light on the factors driving these unsettling trends and help inform evidence-based policies and interventions.

Open dialogue and collaboration among scientists, health professionals, and policymakers are vital to ensure the accuracy of information and the effectiveness of public health measures

But it can no longer be denied that the implications of the various Government reports’ and their convergence with Deagel’s forecast are profound and demand a thorough investigation. The problem we have is that we cannot rely on those in power to work in our best interests.

The Importance of Transparency and Accountability

In the face of such significant excess deaths and the potential realization of Deagel’s forecast, the need for transparency and accountability becomes paramount.

Governments, health organizations, and regulatory bodies must provide honest and comprehensive data, facilitating a clear understanding of the circumstances surrounding these tragic events. Full transparency will enable a thorough examination of the factors contributing to the excess deaths.

But this will not happen unless the public makes a song and dance about it.

Conclusion

The emergence of these quietly published government reports confirming over two million excess deaths since the mass roll-out of Covid-19 injections has cast a dark shadow over the prevailing narrative.

These figures bear a striking resemblance to Deagel’s apocalyptic depopulation forecast for 2025.

Of course, an increase in excess deaths alone does not necessarily mean that countries will suffer depopulation. This also depends on birth rates.

But sadly, the confidential Pfizer documents, which the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) tried to keep under lock and key for 75 years until a federal judge denied them the right to do this, confirm that mRNA Covid-19 vaccination has a significant effect on infertility, miscarriages, stillbirths and even birth defects.

Which you can read all about here –

Independent investigations and a commitment to accountability will help shed light on this crime against humanity. But we cannot rely on our current leaders to change the course of our future. We must confront these challenges ourselves and realise that there are billions of us and literally only a handful of them.

They only have power because we have been conditioned to give them it.

But with the emergence of AI, confirmation of millions of excess deaths strongly linked to Covid-19 vaccination, and significant effects on fertility confirmed by the once confidential Pfizer documents, the time to act is now, or Deagel’s apocalyptic depopulation forecast will become reality sooner than you think.