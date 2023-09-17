Oncologist warns Cancers are rapidly developing Post-COVID-19 Vaccination: “I am experienced enough to know this is not a Coincidence”

Dr. Angus Dalgleish, a renowned oncologist practising in the UK, recently wrote an open letter to the editor-in-chief of the medical journal The BMJ, urging the journal that harmful effects of Covid injections be “aired and debated immediately” because cancers and other diseases are rapidly progressing among “boosted” people.

Dr. Dalgleish is a Professor of Oncology at St George’s, University of London. His letter to Dr. Kamran Abbasi, the Editor in Chief of the BMJ, was written in support of a colleague’s plea to Dr. Abbasi that the BMJ make valid informed consent for Covid vaccination a priority topic.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Read Prof. Dalgleish’s letter below:

Dear Kamran Abbasi, Covid no longer needs a vaccine programme given the average age of death of Covid in the UK is 82 and from all other causes is 81 and falling. The link with clots, myocarditis, heart attacks and strokes is now well accepted, as is the link with myelitis and neuropathy. (We predicted these side effects in our June 2020 QRBD article Sorensen et al. 2020, as the blast analysis revealed 79% homologies to human epitopes, especially PF4 and myelin.) However, there is now another reason to halt all vaccine programmes. As a practising oncologist I am seeing people with stable disease rapidly progress after being forced to have a booster, usually so they can travel. Even within my own personal contacts I am seeing B cell-based disease after the boosters. They describe being distinctly unwell a few days to weeks after the booster – one developing leukaemia, two work colleagues Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and an old friend who has felt like he has had Long Covid since receiving his booster and who, after getting severe bone pain, has been diagnosed as having multiple metastases from a rare B cell disorder. I am experienced enough to know that these are not the coincidental anecdotes that many suggest, especially as the same pattern is being seen in Germany, Australia and the USA. The reports of innate immune suppression after mRNA for several weeks would fit, as all these patients to date have melanoma or B cell based cancers, which are very susceptible to immune control – and that is before the reports of suppressor gene suppression by mRNA in laboratory experiments. This must be aired and debated immediately. Angus Dalgleish MD FRACP FRCP FRCPath FMedSci

Further reading:

B Cell-Mediated Disease

In his letter, Prof. Dalgleish refers to B cell-based diseases and cancers. According to the British Society for Immunology, B cells play an important role in regulating the immune response and dysregulation of B-cell function can lead to severe consequences for the host. Such as:

Cancer

Autoimmunity

Non-autoimmune inflammatory disease

Transplantation, chronic graft-versus-host diseases

Spread of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)

No More Boosters*

Treating cancer patients at the frontline, Prof. Dalgleish is shocked and dismayed by what he is seeing – and not just in his patients but in relatives and friends too. This includes rapidly growing and fulminating cancers, recurrences among people long cured or in remission from their cancers which, in some instances, had been gone 25 years or more. These cancers are occurring among vaccinated individuals, and in Prof. Dalgleish’s opinion are being triggered by booster injections. In an interview with Dr. Tess Lawrie yesterday on Tess Talks, Prof. Dalgleish discussed this and what he is witnessing in his patients, family and friends. He also discussed:

The role of cheap, established and generic medicines in treating cancer, and how these are being suppressed.

How people who have been in remission for years are now starting to relapse after receiving a Covid injection booster and why this is happening.

How Professor Dalgleish’s previous HIV research informed his understanding that the Covid injections were going to cause clotting and neurological issues.

That he and his colleague raised the alarm, submitting their findings to the UK Cabinet, and no appropriate action has been taken.

Below is his Tess Talks interview on Rumble. For those who are unable to access Rumble you can watch the video on Dr. Lawrie’s Substack HERE.

Tess Talks: Are Covid boosters causing cancer? 4 December 2022 (56 mins)