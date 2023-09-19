Todd Callender: A Marburg pandemic could be caused by lipid nanoparticles releasing the virus into vaccinated people using 5G as the trigger

During a recent discussion with Man in America host Seth Holehouse, Todd Callender warned that covid was round one and was setting the stage for round two. Round two could be far worse than covid because it potentially relates to the contents of the covid “vaccines” which, using 5G as the trigger, could release the next pandemic.

But there are prophylactics and treatments, Callender explained. And so “we don’t have to be afraid, we don’t have to run to the quarantine centres, we don’t have to fall on bended knee with mask in hand.”

To stop this now, before more people are killed, he said, we have to get law enforcement to understand what is happening and get them to arrest those perpetrators that are within their capacity to do so. All public servants, including the military, need to understand what is happening and work together to stop this.

Todd Callender is an American lawyer. He has worked in the disability, health and life insurance industry for more than 20 years and focuses on the international convergence of biomedical, morbidity and mortality risks in the global legal context. He currently serves as lead plaintiff’s counsel in the ongoing federal litigation relating to the compulsory covid vaccination of members of the US Armed Services.

Using patents and government research, Callender explained to Holehouse that using 5G to trigger the release of a previously injected pathogen has already been explored and tested, and in the US the legal instruments to deal with a Marburg pandemic are already in place.

The US Congress published a notice in the Federal Register on 9 December 2020 to declare a Marburg pandemic:

“I think there have been 10 Marburg deaths over 40 years so this is not what you could call a pandemic. But nonetheless, the Secretary of Health Human Services saw fit to make such a declaration way back in 2020,” Callender said. “We are, according to our own government, in the middle of a Marburg pandemic.”

The US government declared the “Marburg pandemic” not because there is a pandemic but because it suspends the American Constitution, and the right to informed consent and not to be experimented on with “vaccines.”

With covid, the declaration of a national health emergency suspended the Constitution and effectively placed Americans under martial law, Callender explained. The declaration of a public health emergency suspended our human rights such as the prohibition of medical experiments on people without informed consent. “[With covid] they experimented on us without consent because our human rights … were suspended,” he said.

In the second half of his discussion with Holehouse, Callender discussed the Bureau of Justice’s initiative ‘The Role of Law Enforcement in Public Health Emergencies’. An initiative that was launched shortly after the World Health Organisation’s 2005 International Health Regulations were adopted.

The US Department of Justice created the Bureau of Justice which combines four different law enforcement agencies. When a public health emergency is declared, “law enforcement, public health, corrections (that’s jail) and the judiciary (that’s our courts) all become one under the Bureau of Justice,” Callender said.

Marburg virus disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever (“VHF”). VHF is a disease caused by four families of viruses. Some of the more well-known of these viruses are Ebola, Lassa, Marburg and Crimean-Congo virus.

We previously published an article about a lecture John Coleman gave in 1994. During his lecture, Coleman said: “There were chemical and bacteriological warfare experiments ongoing in Sierra Leone, Africa. They used the Lassa fever virus for biological warfare purposes to get rid of millions of people in the world. They took the viruses back to the CDC. … Lives were in jeopardy from scores of man-made viruses like HIV and Ebola Fever.”

In an article, John Ward confirmed that somehow US defence contractor Metabiota was involved in nefarious activities during Ebola outbreaks in Africa: “Allegedly, Metabiota employees violated manipulation procedures during the treatment of patients and covered up facts of the involvement of the Pentagon employees, who used this company as cover. WHO Ebola coordinator Philippe Barboza confided to staff that the Metabiota goal was to extract highly virulent strains from patients and the deceased, and to export these strains to the US.”

And now, Callender has said the same. “The Marburg virus is man-made [and] we have all the science on this,” he told Holehouse. There have been outbreaks in Africa of VHFs where WHO and Bill Gates have been testing their experimental vaccines, he added. “They will do everything in their power to make us think that [VHFs are] airborne,” he said, but it is transmitted from one person to another through bodily fluids.

There is a treatment for VHFs available. Dr. Peter Chambers, a 37-year combat veteran and former Special Operations Surgeon for the Green Berets, and Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet noticed in 2018 while reading through the Green Beret medical handbook that according to the US military, “if soldiers encounter Marburg or Ebola in Africa they need only take albendazole or fenbendazole and they’re good to go … it’s both prophylactic and a cure,” Callender said. “We don’t have to be afraid; we don’t have to run to the quarantine centres, we don’t have to fall on bended knee with mask in hand.”

Callender reminded us that they prepare for these pandemics in advance, for example, Event 201 in October 2019 was a “training tabletop exercise” for a coronavirus pandemic that just happened to occur in 2020. And in May 2022 the first-ever “global monkeypox outbreak” just happened to occur in the exact week as “predicted” in a simulation the year before. In the same vein, recently a job advert has been posted in the US for a ‘Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Exercise Specialist (Planner)’ which specifies:

Responsibilities: Provide exercise coordination capability for developing plans and exercises …

Shall have an in-depth knowledge of the effects and characteristics of chemical agents, hazardous material, toxic industrial material, radiological material, and biological agents and hazards such as Ebola.

“So, they are preparing for [a VHF pandemic] to happen,” Callender said.

As job advertisements are removed after the date for applications is closed, we have attached a copy of it as retrieved on 18 September 2023 from Glassdoor below.

Through the course of litigation, Callender has had a lot of whistle-blowers come forward and he also has a lot of research on anything that may have some bearing on the legal cases he is involved with. “[This] included electronic warfare and EMF radiation that coincided with the biological things we were seeing,” he said.

“We were directed to a litany of papers that make reference to the use of 18 gigahertz signals and the 5G system to cause the swelling of lipid nanoparticles … Three one-minute blasts, it’s called a pulse, cause the lipid nanoparticles to swell.

“In the hydrogel in the kill shots, as I call them, for covid there are some commonalities. Those commonalities were the use of lipid nanoparticles to carry synthetic DNA and RNA to reprogram people’s bodies.

“These same lipid nanoparticles were filled with all kinds of different pathogens. It wasn’t just three different types of HIV proteins. It wasn’t just the spike proteins. It wasn’t just the coronavirus. It was these strange chimeric diseases … part viral part bacterial – staphylococcus Ebola, Marburg E.coli.”

Callender explained that patents and scientific papers describe putting these chimeric pathogens into lipid nanoparticles for later – delayed, timed or remote – release. “That later release, we found in the scientific papers [ ] points to the use of an 18 gigahertz signal which causes those lipid nanoparticles to swell. And when they swell, they release their contents.”

“The patents were quite broad,” Callender said. “It wasn’t just Marburg. It wasn’t just Ebola, Lassa and other haemorrhagic fevers – it was a variety of pathogens … In one particular case … inside of the actual lipid nanoparticles that were injected into this poor person, were 99 pages of pathogenic materials; synthetic RNA, DNA, all kinds of stuff that included a laundry list of everything bad you can think of including proteins from Marburg and other such things.”

In Dr. Vliet’s opinion, Callender said, it is not necessary to have the lipid nanoparticles in a person’s body to cause these diseases. Electric and magnetic fields or electromagnetic fields (“EMFs”) signals alone can be used to cause the symptoms that imitate any disease known to man.

This is just one of several methods they are using to destroy humanity, Callender said. “They are hell-bent on destroying us.”

You can watch Callender’s full interview in the video below.