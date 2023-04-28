Dr. John Coleman: The transhumanist agenda is Satanic

People often ask who is behind the Satanic transhumanist New World Order and what do the “elites” do to protect themselves from all the bioweapons they are using to depopulate the earth.
There are some whistle-blowers, who have answered this question. Dr. John Coleman wrote books and gave excellent interviews about the Club of Rome, the ultra-secret governing body of the satanic Illuminati elite – who own this world. If you want to know why all of politics is a puppet show, he explains it brilliantly.
If you are unable to access Rumble, you can watch Dr. Coleman’s lecture on YouTube HERE, Bitchute HERE and Odysee HERE.
Dr. John Coleman, The Club of Rome, The Satanic Transhumanist Agenda and How the Elites Protect Themselves from Plagues They Start
The Club of Rome (“COR”) is the chief “think tank” for the New World Order that was unknown in America until exposed by Dr. Coleman in 1969 for the very first time and published under the same title in 1970. Set up on the orders of the Committee of 300, its existence was denied until the silver anniversary celebrations of its founding held in Rome 25 years later. The COR plays a vital role in all US government planning, internal and external. It has nothing to do with Rome, Italy or the Catholic Church.Club of Rome, Dr. John Coleman, pg.1
People wonder about why the transhumanist agenda is Satanic and he explains this in his book ‘The Club of Rome’ published in 1970:
An order to begin to understand world events, it is necessary for us to realise that the many tragic and explosive events of the 20th century did not just happen by themselves; but that they were planned according to a well laid out blueprint. Who were the planners and creators of significant events?
The creators of these often violent and revolutionary events belong in the main to secret societies that infest our world, just as they have always done. Mostly, these secret societies are based upon the occult and occult practices, but as with all secret societies to make up secret governments, they are controlled by the Committee of 300. Those poorly informed persons, who believe that devil worship, demons and witchcraft have vanished from modern society, are misinformed. Today, occult-based secret societies along with Luciferianism, Black Magic and Voodoo, are flourishing and appear to be far more widespread than was originally thought.Club of Rome, Dr. John Coleman, pg.7
What is their agenda? It emerged very clearly from Club of Rome meetings that its main purpose and objective was to:
- retard industrial development;
- hold back scientific research;
- depopulate cities, especially the formerly industrialised cities of North America;
- move population to rural areas;
- cull the population of the world by at least 2 billion people;
- prevent reorganisation of political forces who oppose COR plans;
- destabilise the United States through massive layoffs and loss of jobs and class and racial wars; and,
- destroy capital incentive through high interest rates and high capital gains taxes.
With the destruction of industry, Harmon postulated, would come the destruction of all of our basic morals, our basic beliefs in God and country, our Christian-based culture, which will lead swiftly to the return to the world of an occult theocracy of the new dark ages COR high-priest Harmon said: “. . . nineteen images of man dominate various epochs, and from each he extracts such features he believes useful for replacing the industrial technological image, programs the COR and the Committee hope to emulate and which will turn the people of the world — those that are left as mindless slaves after the culling of Global 2000 has occurred, in a New Dark Age — the so-called New World Order.” [pg.44]
Harmon, the high priest of the COR, laid out a scenario that is in direct contradiction with God’s law, which says that we must be fruitful, and multiply and subdue the Earth, not for the benefit of the COR and the Committee of 300, but for the freedom of our people in the United States and others who choose to respect their national identities.
The Luciferians served by Harmon, the members of the Cult of Dyonisus, the “Olympians” – they say, “No, we were placed here to rule the Earth and we alone shall enjoy its benefits.” High priest Harmon concludes as follows:
“We must change the industrial technological image of man fast. Our analyses of the nature of contemporary society problems leads to the conclusion that the images of many that dominated the last two centuries will he inadequate for the post-industrial era. The image of man appropriate to that new world (not new – the concept, a Satanic one, is four thousand years old) must be sought, synthesised and then wired into mankind’s brains.” [Emphasis our own] [pg.43]Club of Rome, Dr. John Coleman, pg.43 and 44
In his video presentation at 40 minutes, he discussed that Robert Strange McNamara had a conference with the world’s leading bankers and stated: “The biggest menace facing the world today is the American middle class and overpopulation.”
He further discusses the genocidal plan to get rid of the “unwashed.” What he discusses is applicable today, 50 years later:
That is why we had the sudden appearance of AIDS. There were chemical and bacteriological warfare experiments ongoing in Sierra Leone, Africa. They used Lassa fever virus for biological warfare purposes to get rid of millions of people in the world.
They took the viruses back to the CDC. The same experiments were going on at Harvard. The Government gave millions of dollars to Fort Detrick where they did all the laboratory work on AIDS. They inserted AIDS into the small pox vaccine and vaccinated people in Africa and Brazil, hence starting the AIDS epidemic.
Lives were in jeopardy from scores of man-made viruses like HIV and Ebola Fever.
The elites protect themselves with herbal compounds mixed with sugar and the protection of low frequency radiation. Using the technology developed by the virologist Gurtjev (?) who proved that every living thing has a vibratory cycle. He was able to measure the vibratory cycle of deadly viruses. By vibrating them double their cycle you would kill them instantly. That is one of the defensive weapons they got that will kill the plague if they ever get it. The same technique will kill cancer cells. The medical profession run by the Rockefellers and pharmaceutical companies did not want you to know this.
Everyone should watch this video and read Dr Coleman’s book.
Know Thy Enemy.
Further reading:
- The Club of Rome, Dr. John Coleman
- The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations, Dr. John Coleman
- Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300, Dr. John Coleman
- 21 Goals of the Illuminati and The Committee of 300, Educate Yourself or 21 Goals of the Illuminati and The Committee of 300 (pdf)
The word is definitely ruled by occultists. We know this from a variety of sources, including authors like this one, and also whistleblowers within the establishment.
However, one thing sticks out as an oddity: why would these people express concern about overpopulation when at the same time, western governments were feeding the most fertile (and dysfunctional) populations in the world, namely, Africans?
It seems contradictory to say that you want to eliminate 2 billion people, reduce the population, and get rid of ‘useless eaters’ when you are flooding Africa with food. The population of Nigeria is exploding exponentially, for instance.
I think more likely they were trying to get rid of white people. There’s some evidence that they are now starting in on the east asians.
Hi Jim, “feeding Africans” as you put it, is not a kind-hearted act on behalf of the global mafia (whether the mafia orchestrating it resides in USA, Russia or China makes no difference, they all have the same plan) – it is a control mechanism. Whoever controls the food controls the population.
Just a few countries in Africa are capable of feeding not just Africa but much of the world. So how do you make sure people do exactly what you want them to do or else starve? Answer: Destroy people’s ability to grow their own food and control the population’s food supply – in Africa control is imposed through “food aid”.
That’s why the global mafia destroys food producers aka farmers – first in Africa and now in the West – to control the population and also ultimately cause mass starvation to serve the interests of the depopulationists. The Netherlands’ land grab has all the hallmarks of, for example, Zimbabwe’s land grab in the 2000s. It is the same plan, tried and tested in Africa and now being rolled out across the West.
How many people have died from starvation in Africa since the global mafia started “feeding Africans”? You may find the answer to that question disturbing because it is a window into what the global mafia have planned for Western populations.
Hi Jim,
At the end of today’s article it says Futher reading:
Read the article and the many links at top of the page link .
Of the last where it’s from educate yourself , It Has Great Information on lots of things.
Look up operation crimson mist, it’s about control through vaccines and sound waves.
Operation crimson mist happened Rwanda in 1994.
Dr. Pierre Gilbert talked about it in 1995,
Look up Ted gunderson on the educate yourself website.
Google sometimes ocks it if so use duck duck go search engine.
Look up operation Popeye weather Manipulation Modification Technology.
Lots of droughts in Africa. Learn why Jim.
I highly recommend searching and reading.
Here’s a Gooding from justice for Poland website .
After reading article Look up President John Mugabe and see what he said. About the PCR test.
President John Mugabe was tooken out in my opinion.
https://justice4poland.com/2022/11/02/the-synbio-borgification-infiltration-of-the-human-race-its-way-beyond-infertility-and-depopulation-humans-are-hosting-a-nano-scale-computational-platform/
Jimmy,
https://www.brighteon.com/34364bd8-1238-4e8d-af58-0169726ca822
Watch this video 6 minutes. Very informative….
Let us use our words with power going forward. These psychopaths are not “Elites.” These creatures are the “Non-Producers” on our planet. Let us call them as they are, they that give nothing back to the Whole.
The Papacy Rules the earth, and was given it’s power by Lucifer, and the Jesuits are it’s right arm. All other organizations doing this work have pledged themselves to this power…13 And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten crowns, and upon his heads the name of blasphemy.
2 And the beast which I saw was like unto a leopard, and his feet were as the feet of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion: and THE DRAGON GAVE HIM HIS POWER, and HIS SEAT, and GREAT AUTHORITY.
3 And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound was healed: and all the world wondered after the beast.
4 And they worshipped the dragon which gave power unto the beast: and they worshipped the beast, saying, Who is like unto the beast? who is able to make war with him?
5 And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies; and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months.
6 And he opened his mouth in blasphemy against God, to blaspheme his name, and his tabernacle, and them that dwell in heaven.
7 And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.
8 And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.
9 If any man have an ear, let him hear.
10 He that leadeth into captivity shall go into captivity: he that killeth with the sword must be killed with the sword. Here is the patience and the faith of the saints.
11 And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon.
12 And he exerciseth all the power of the first beast before him, and causeth the earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed.
13 And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men,
14 And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast, which had the wound by a sword, and did live.
15 And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.
Revelation 13
…except that theyre not trying to stop the industrial empire, nor are they trying to push people out into rural areas.. to the contrary they think their machines will enable them to overthrow god and rule the universe, and they want to eradicate most humans and corrall the rest in urban prison camps!