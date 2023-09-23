A new study estimates that 17 million people have been killed by covid injections so far, and the risk of death is highest in older age groups

Last week a study that examined all-cause mortality in 17 Southern Hemisphere and equatorial nations was published by Correlation. It found that there is a definite causal link between many peaks in all-cause mortality and rapid covid injection rollouts.

The study quantified the fatal toxicity risk per injection and estimated that the covid vaccines have killed 17 million people worldwide. This means that the covid injections have killed 1 in 470 people – in less than 3 years.

Additionally, the study revealed that the risk of death is not equal across all age groups but increases with age. The fatal toxicity risk per injection is exceedingly large in the most elderly, the authors noted. Consequentially, governments should immediately end the policy of prioritising elderly people for covid-19 injections.

Correlation is a Canadian not-for-profit corporation which has the aim of conducting independent research on topics that are of public interest. On 17 September, two of Correlation’s researchers, Denis G. Rancourt and Joseph Hickey, together with two other researchers, Marine Baudin and Jérémie Mercier, published their study ‘Covid-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere’.

On his Substack page, Rancourt has highlighted some parts of the study. You can read his highlights HERE.

The graphs below for each of the 17 countries, taken from the study (Figure 2), show the all-cause mortality (blue line), the 1-year backward moving average of the all-cause mortality (red line) and the vaccines administered according to Our World in Data (orange line). The 11 March 2020 pandemic declaration date is shown by a vertical grey line in each panel.

The researchers pointed out that in 9 of the 17 countries, there is no detectable excess mortality until the vaccines are rolled out (Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Paraguay, Philippines, Singapore, Suriname, Thailand, Uruguay).

In the other 8 of the 17 countries, a new regime of higher mortality was initiated after 11 March 2020 and before any covid-19 vaccine administration (Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, South Africa).

In all 17 countries, vaccination is associated with a regime of high mortality, and there is no association in time between covid-19 vaccination and proportionate reduction in all-cause mortality.

Dr. Mike Yeadon shared Correlation’s paper on his Telegram channel with the following comment:

[Attached is] the latest paper by Denis Rancourt and colleagues. It really is devastating. While not a new idea of course – that these gene-based injections injure & kill was likely to some of us from the period before emergency use authorisation. This paper more accurately quantifies the burden of deaths directly caused by these jabs. To my knowledge, no one has rebutted any of his reports. Plenty of criticism, but no specifics. Robin Monotti + Dr Mike Yeadon + Cory Morningstar on Telegram, 19 September 2023

You can find all of Rancourt’s previous scientific reports on covid HERE.

In previous studies relating to data from India, Australia, Israel, the USA and Canada, Rancourt calculated the vaccine-dose fatality rate (“vDFR”) across all ages as approximately 0.05%, or 1 death per 2,000 injections, with an extreme value of 1% for the special case of India.

vDFR is the ratio of inferred vaccine-induced deaths to vaccine doses administered in a population, based on excess all-cause mortality evaluation on a given time period, compared to the number of vaccine doses administered in the same time period.

Our work, using extensive data for Australia and Israel, has also shown that vDFR is exponential with age (doubling every 5 years of age), reaching approximately 1 % for 80+ year olds (Rancourt et al., 2023). Covid-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere, Correlation, 17 September 2023

In this latest study, the researchers said that detailed mortality and vaccination data for Chile and Peru allowed resolution by age and by dose number. “In Chile and Peru, the vDFR increases exponentially with age (doubling approximately every 4 years of age), and is largest for the latest booster doses, reaching approximately 5% in the 90+ years age groups (1 death per 20 injections of dose 4).”

The researchers calculated the overall vDFR across all ages for the 17 countries to be 0.12%. This implies approximately 17 million covid vaccine deaths worldwide from 13.5 billion injections up to 2 September 2023.

Deaths by covid vaccine correspond to a mass iatrogenic event, or harm from healthcare, that killed 0.21% of the world’s population in less than 3 years, the authors wrote. 0.21% equates to 1 death per 470 living persons. All these deaths from a “vaccine” that did not measurably prevent any deaths, they added.