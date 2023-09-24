Canadian Town Council is schooled on how 15-minute cities are the gateway to total digital surveillance and control

Last Wednesday, Joel Sussmann spoke about 15-minute cities at a meeting of the Town of Aurora Council, Ontario, Canada. There were 110 Aurora citizens in attendance.

Sussmann explained that 15-minute cities are the gateway to digital IDs, CBDCs, 24/7 surveillance, social credit scores, outlawing of private ownership and more. Once these are in place, “climate lockdowns to be implemented easily, arbitrarily and indefinitely,” he said.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Joel Sussmann is one of the directors of Vaccine Choice Canada, a not-for-profit society which has the aim of protecting informed consent to vaccinations.

Last week, he told the Aurora Town Council what the World Health Organisation (“WHO”), United Nations (“UN”) and World Economic Forum (“WEF”) were planning and how 15-minute smart cities were the gateway to the implementation of those plans.

Gather 2030: 15 Minute Cities speech at a recent city council meeting in Aurora, Ontario (8 mins)

In the video above, Sussmann began by explaining how international non-governmental organisations (“NGOs”) had subverted local governments. “Restructuring of Canadian mayors and municipalities under the auspices of the United Nations began in 1992,” he said.

Brian Mulroney, who was the Canadian Prime Minister at the time, signed Canada up to the UN Agenda 21. In a previous article, we noted that Professor Delores Cahill described Agenda 21 as the UN’s Agenda for the 21st century. It was published in 1992 and covers the period up to 2099. The UN has spin-off plans for each decade of this century; Agenda 2030, Agenda 2040 etc. The UN is an NGO whose members are unelected.

In 1994, a ‘Municipal Primer’ was issued to all local towns outlining how they were to restructure their governments. The Municipal Primer is the Agenda 21 guidebook for municipalities. Although it was non-binding, all Canadian towns adopted it, Sussmann said.

“Our public officials, the mayor and counsellors of that day, were partnered with a private corporation – the Corporation of the Town of Aurora who appointed a chief administration officer to implement the global agenda instead of a local one. The International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (“ICLEI”) became the main source of consultation to push and fund the global agenda,” Sussmann explained.

The UN’s Local Governments for Sustainability (“ICLEI”), formerly called the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives, promotes Agenda 21 and its “sustainable development.” It was established when more than 200 local governments from 43 countries convened at its inaugural conference, the ‘World Congress of Local Governments for a Sustainable Future’, at the UN in New York in September 1990.

As of 2023, more than 2,500 cities, towns, and counties’ local governments in more than 125 countries form a part of the ICLEI network. Originally, ICLEI was headquartered in Toronto, Canada, but it is now headquartered in Bonn, Germany. It has more than 20 offices around the world with a training centre in Freiburg, Germany.

In June 2019, a UN-WEF Strategic Partnership Framework was signed to accelerate the implementation of Agenda 2030. WEF represents private corporate interests.

“This is the same World Economic Forum whose chairman Klaus Schwab famously declared: ‘You will own nothing and be happy’. This is the same Klaus Schwab who referring to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau boasted: ‘We have penetrated more than half of his cabinet’,” Sussmann said.

“Why should the citizens of Aurora bow down to the intrusive dictates of an unelected foreign entity?

“The fact is, we should not. And we will not.”

What does this all have to do with smart cities? It has absolutely everything to do with smart cities, Sussmann told the council. And explained that SMART is an acronym for Surveillance, Monitoring, Analysis, Reporting and Technology.

He quoted Patrick Wood – an expert on sustainable development, green economy, Agenda 21 and 2030 Agenda – who described 15-minute cities as:

The 15-minute city is a cover for a data collection bonanza for Technocrats who would design and operate them. Cities designed for maximum “efficiency” always reveal Technocrat thinking that efficiency itself is the goal, and that maximum surveillance allows for maximum control to achieve even more efficiency. At its very root, this mechanistic thinking is anti-human. 15-Minute Cities Are Technates in Disguise, Technocracy News & Trends, 6 March 2023

The 15-minute cities, Sussman explained, are the gateway to digital IDs and central bank digital currencies (“CBDCs”). “CDBDs allow bankers and/or governments to freeze your bank account because you happen to peacefully and lawfully protest and express your disagreement with government policy,” he said.

As an example of how the Canadian government has a history of abusing power, Sussman reminded the council of the freezing of bank accounts of law-abiding citizens who participated in the Ottawa Truckers Convoy in February 2022.

Related: Eco-Fascist Mark Carney is Trying to Control the World Through Green Finance, The Exposé, 30 August 2022

“15-minute cities are wolves in sheep’s clothing,” Sussman warned. “Don’t believe the countless stories spewing forth 24/7 from the elitist-captured mainstream media all claiming to have your best interests at heart. We have been burned too many times.”

In reality, these smart cities will usher in:

24/7 surveillance for the Internet of Things inside your home, and 5G and LED streetlights outside monitoring, tracking and recording everything;

implementation of exclusion zones and geofencing to restrict the ability of people to freely move and travel;

ability to control behaviours through military-directed energy technologies; 1

property and car ownership will be outlawed;

evictions from farms and rural areas to gather people into cities;

digital passports, which are – as publicised by WHO, UN and WEF – in the final stages of planning and implementation. Digital passports that are tied to social credit scores and control all aspects of our lives;

digital currency is being implemented to remove all cash and monitor all of our spending; and,

universal basic income will be our state allowance which will enforce compliance by restricting access to food, services and education.

“All of the above will enable climate lockdowns to be implemented easily, arbitrarily and indefinitely,” Sussmann said. “The real agenda of 15-minute smart cities is to monitor and control everyone and everything.”

Note:

1 We can hear some of our readers baulking at the mention of directed energy weapons being used by public service organisations to control the behaviours of their civilian populations. However, in the last few years, we have seen examples of these weapons being used against citizens who are exercising their lawful rights.

The Long Range Acoustic Device (“LRAD”) is an acoustic hailing device developed by Genasys (formerly LRAD Corporation) to send messages and warning tones over longer distances or at a higher volume than normal loudspeakers and as a non-lethal directed-acoustic-energy weapon. LRAD systems are in service in more than 100 countries in diverse applications. LRAD systems are used for long-range communications in a variety of applications and as a means of non-lethal, non-projectile crowd control. In Australia in 2022, Canberra police used LRADs on people protesting vaccine mandates.

Read more: Australian Police Under Investigation for Using Sonic Weaponry Against Protestors, The Exposé, 20 February 2022