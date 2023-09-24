Squalene in vaccines can cause our immune systems to self-destruct; it also decimates shark populations

In a recent article, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny explained the toxicity of adjuvants used in vaccines. In particular, she explained what MF59 is and warned about the potential harms of injecting this squalene-based adjuvant into people.

Fluad (aQIV), a flu vaccine introduced in the UK in the 2018-19 flu season for adults aged 65 and older, contains MF59. MF59 is Novartis’ squalene-based adjuvant. “The main ingredient in MF59 is squalene oil … from fish oil,” the University of Oxford’s Vaccine Knowledge website states. And goes on to claim that “There is no evidence that MF59 causes [ ] serious adverse effects.”

Another squalene-based adjuvant is AS03 used in various vaccine products by GlaxoSmithKline (“GSK”). In May 2020, GSK penned deals offering AS03 adjuvant to several developers of covid injections. One of the covid “vaccines” that contains AS03 is SKYCovion, which the MHRA approved for use in the UK in May this year.

Despite the University of Oxford boldly stating there is “no evidence that MF59 causes serious adverse effects,” it didn’t take us long to find evidence online of serious adverse effects. Within a few minutes, we found the article published by Berry Law below regarding anthrax vaccines:

Causes of the Anthrax Vaccine’s Side Effects The FDA has confirmed that squalene – an oil-based adjuvant that hyperactivates the immune system – was used in some of the batches of the anthrax vaccine given to military members in the early 1990s. Squalene is very dangerous to use as an adjuvant because it can cause the body’s immune system to self-destruct. Anthrax Vaccine Presents Long Term Side Effects, Berry Law, 22 September 2023

Berry Law’s article goes on to list 13 long-term adverse effects of the squalene-based anthrax vaccine.

The University of Oxford can’t have tried very hard to conduct any research on squalene-based adjuvants. And, Dr. Tenpenny has much more information than our few minutes of online search. The following is an abridged version of an article written by Dr. Tenpenny. You can read the full article HERE.

In addition to the harm to human health, is the harm to the natural world. Squalene belongs in sharks and not in our arms. In October 2020, conservationists warned that half a million sharks could be killed to feed the covid injection industry alone. How many more for all the other vaccines containing squalene? And then, for the cosmetic industry, 2.7 million sharks are captured and killed for their livers each year.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

An adjuvant is a substance added to produce a high antibody response using the smallest amount of viral-containing (antigen) solution possible in the shot. By definition, adjuvants are considered to be “pharmacologically active drugs.” They are designed to be inert without inherent activity or toxicity on their own. It is difficult to explain how a substance can be defined as “pharmacologically active” and at the same time, be described as “inert and have no activity or toxicity.”

The first adjuvants were used in 1925 by French researcher G. Ramon. After more than 75 years of use, the mechanism of action for most adjuvants is still “incompletely understood.” In other words, what they do to the body is unknown.

For an adjuvant to work it must be attached to a molecule called a “carrier” or a “vehicle.” The combination (adjuvant + carrier) is referred to as an “adjuvant formula,” a supposedly inert compound.

Adjuvants have the potential to cause serious health problems. A partial list of risks that have been associated with adjuvants include immune suppression, autoimmune disorders, and genetic events such as cancer, birth defects and abortions. Does that sound inert to you?

Decades of experimentation have shown that “successful predictions about safety, potency, or efficacy in humans for a particular adjuvant cannot be reliably made from [animal] models. Unfortunately, the absolute safety of vaccines containing adjuvants, or any vaccine¸ cannot be guaranteed.” (Emphasis added.)

MF59 and Squalene

The only adjuvants currently licensed for use in humans in North America are aluminium compounds which have been in use since the 1920s. The limiting factor for approval of new adjuvants has been that most are far too toxic for use in humans. However, one adjuvant was approved in 1992. It is an oil-based adjuvant called MF59, primarily composed of squalene but also includes two emulsifying agents, Tween80 (polysorbate 80) and Span85.

Manufactured in the liver, squalene is a precursor for cholesterol, the fat that is the essential building block for hormones and part of the surface of all cells. It is found in a variety of foods, including eggs and olive oil, over-the-counter medications, and health supplements. It can also be purchased at health food stores in its more commonly known form, shark liver oil.

In the early 1970s, UCLA Medical Centre scientist Carl M. Pearson began experimenting with a variety of edible oils, hoping to discover a safer, less toxic vaccine adjuvant. His assumption was that because these oils were naturally occurring and could be metabolised by the body, they would be safe.

In his well-chronicled book ‘Vaccine A: The Government Experiment That’s Killing Our Soldiers and Why GIs Are Only the First Victims’, award-winning investigative journalist, Gary Matsumoto,gives an excellent explanation of the difference between ingesting an edible compound and injecting one into the body:

“Intuitively, this premise seems somewhat dubious: Your body could metabolise a cheeseburger, for instance, but you couldn’t liquefy it in a blender and inject the resulting slurry [into your arm], and then expect to feel well in the morning.”

The same holds true for squalene in shark oil and other edible oils.

Scientific data, published in peer-reviewed journals, show that injected squalene is not metabolised like a food passing through the intestinal tract. Injected squalene molecules are not broken down nor are they excreted from the body; they end up in tissues where toxic reactions can occur.

Injected oils

Svelander, et al. injected dozens of metabolizable oils including squalene into rats and found that all the oils were toxic, inducing arthritis with varying degrees of severity. In addition, all rats injected with squalene developed an MS-like disease that left them crippled, dragging their paralysed hindquarters across their cages.

Similarly, when molecules of squalene are injected into humans, even at concentrations as small as 10 to 20 parts per billion, the oil can lead to self-destructive immune responses, such as autoimmune arthritis and lupus.

More than two dozen peer-reviewed scientific papers from ten different laboratories throughout the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia have been published documenting the development of autoimmune disease in animals subjected to squalene-based adjuvants. A convincing proposal for why this occurs includes the concept of “molecular mimicry” in which an antibody created against the squalene in MF59 can cross-react with the body’s squalene on the surface of human cells. The destruction of the body’s own squalene can lead to debilitating autoimmune and central nervous system diseases.

The squalene in MF59 is not the only cause for concern. One of its components, Tween80 (polysorbate 80) is considered to be inert but is far from it. A recent study (December 2005) discovered that Tween80 can cause anaphylaxis, a potentially fatal reaction characterised by a sharp drop in blood pressure, hives, and breathing difficulties. Researchers concluded that the severe reaction was not a typical allergic response but it was caused by a serious disruption that had occurred within the immune system.[viii] [ix]

MF59 is capable of accelerated activation of the immune system, particularly the innate (inborn) or cell-mediated immune system. Once the immune reaction is “turned on” there is no available “switch” to turn it off. MF59 induces the expression (activation) of at least 891 genes. It is the most potent activator of all adjuvants tested so far. The long-term results of this activation are unknown and most likely will not be known. Following patients for an extended period of time looking for the development of serious reactions is not what the vaccine industry is interested in studying.

Vaccine clinical trials are interested primarily in two results:

the assessment of reactions, usually within five to fourteen days of receiving the vaccine and, the development of an “adequate antibody response.”

If the numbers of reactions were “acceptably” low and the antibody level was found to be “acceptably” high the vaccine is considered to be “safe and effective.” But there are problems with this conclusion.

For one, it can take longer than 14 days to develop an autoimmune reaction in the body; in fact, it can take months. No long-term studies have been designed to investigate the development of these problems because these studies are expensive and time-consuming.

The second problem is the definition of “effectiveness” used by clinical investigators. Most clinicians interpret “effective” as “protective.” In other words, if a vaccine is declared effective the person who receives it will be protected from infection. However, in vaccine research, “effectiveness” is defined as the vaccine’s ability to induce an “acceptably high antibody response,” called a titre. The assumption is made that if the titres are elevated, protection is automatically conferred. This assumption has not been proven. In fact, the mainstream medical journal Vaccine published an article in 2001, clearly stating: “It is known that, in many instances, antigen-specific antibody titres do not correlate with protection.” (Emphasis added.) This means you can get the vaccine, develop antibodies, and still get the disease the vaccine was designed to protect you from. In addition, you get all the risks that come with the toxic vaccine components.

In spite of the known risks, MF59 was licensed for use in Fluad in Europe in 1997 and in the US in 2016. The adjuvant was chosen over concerns that aluminium did not substantially increase the antibody level in elderly patients who received a flu shot, but when MF59 was added, the antibody response more than doubled. The vaccine was deemed “safe and effective” by the investigators, but the results of the study could be seriously flawed. The clinical trial only involved elderly people in nursing homes; the average age was 71.5 years. If autoimmune problems such as fatigue and joint pain developed in this geriatric population, doctors might not attribute these complaints to anything but old age. If autoimmune problems occur in the general population after vaccination, doctors may well attribute these complaints to “anything but” the vaccine.

The risks are magnified by the fact that MF 59 was not tested to see if it induces hypersensitivity or if it increases the risk of anaphylaxis, allergies, or even cancer. The manufacturers of Fluad admitted to this lack of testing at the original approval meeting. They passed it off by saying:

“We don’t test MF59 separately because it’s not a product.”

If the term “MF59” rings a bell, it may be through its association with the anthrax vaccine. Matsumoto’s book is a bone-chilling account of MF59 used in the anthrax vaccine given to tens of thousands of US troops going to the Gulf. This squalene-containing, unlicensed, experimental vaccine has been implicated as the cause of Gulf War Syndrome in thousands of military men and women.

The warning given by Matsumoto in his book regarding the widespread use of MF59 is sobering:

“The unethical experiments detailed in [my] book are ongoing, with little prospect of being self-limiting because they have been shielded from scrutiny and public accountability by national security concerns.”

He was referring to the anthrax vaccine and the military. However, because squalene-containing adjuvants are going to be a key ingredient in a whole new generation of vaccines intended for mass immunisation around the globe, the problems may just be just over the horizon.

The grave reality is that despite denials from the government, the vaccine industry, and the military the highly-recommended book, Vaccine A, was a premonition of the serious health problems to come when MF59 or similar adjuvants are used in vaccines for the general population.

About the Author

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor and founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Centre in Cleveland, Ohio. She has invested 21+ years and far more than 40,000 hours researching, documenting, and exposing problems associated with vaccines. She is a frequent speaker at national and international conferences and a regular guest on radio shows, podcasts and on TV, sharing her highly researched information on why we should just say no to vaccines.

She publishes articles and podcasts on her website which you can subscribe to HERE. She also publishes articles on her Substack page titled ‘Dr. Tenpenny’s Eye on the Evidence’ which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.