New German study: mRNA covid injections make a third of healthcare workers sick

A recent German study on the inability to work post-vaccination found that 35% of healthcare workers took sick leave after receiving an mRNA covid injection.

“Among 1704 [healthcare workers] HCWs enrolled, 595 (34.9%) HCWs were on sick leave following at least one covid-19 vaccination, leading to a total number of 1550 sick days,” the authors wrote. “Both the absolute sick days and the rate of HCWs on sick leave significantly increased with each subsequent vaccination.”

The study was published in the September issue of the journal Elsevier. Data for the study was collected by way of an electronic questionnaire. It forms part of the ongoing CoVacSer cohort study.

The CoVacSer cohort study is a research project that aims to investigate the relationship between mental health, sleep quality and the immunogenicity of covid injections among healthcare workers. The study is conducted by a team of scientists from the University of Wuerzburg, Germany, and involves healthcare workers who received mRNA-based covid “vaccines.”

In the inability to work study, the researchers found that there was no significant difference in sick leave after the second dose between the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna injections. However, the third dose of Moderna induced a significantly longer and more frequent sick leave than the third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech.

The researchers concluded:

In the light of further covid-19 infection waves and booster vaccinations, there is a risk of additional staff shortages due to postvaccination inability to work, which could negatively impact the already strained healthcare system and jeopardise patient care. These findings will aid further vaccination campaigns to minimise the impact of staff absences on the healthcare system. Inability to work following COVID-19 vaccination – a relevant aspect for future booster vaccinations, Elsevier, September 2023

Commenting on the study, Dr. Peter McCullough wrote: “I wonder if hospital administrators take this into account that a third of nurses get so sick after the shot they have to call in ill and miss work. It would be higher if the nurse had not planned a day off after injection.

“The word is out after three years of covid-19 vaccination, the products are toxic and there are serious consequences including missing work for the employer who held that precious job ransom over unwanted, ill-advised, experimental genetic vaccination.”