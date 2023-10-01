Government of Canada data is truly terrifying; suggesting the Triple Vaccinated have developed “AIDS” & are now 5.1x more likely to die of Covid-19 than the Unvaccinated

The latest official Covid-19 figures from the Government of Canada are truly terrifying. They show that the double vaccinated population across Canada have now lost on average 74% of their immune system capability, and the triple vaccinated population across Canada have now lost on average 73% of their immune system capability compared to the natural immune system of unvaccinated people.

So much damage has now been done that the figures show the double vaccinated population are on average 3.8 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 and 3.3 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated population.

But it’s even worse for the triple vaccinated population in terms of their risk of death. The official figures show that they are on average 3.7 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 but 5.1 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated population.

These figures therefore suggest that both the double and triple vaccinated population in Canada have now had so much damage caused to their immune systems by the Covid-19 injections that they have now developed Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.

The Canadian Covid-19 figures are produced by the Government of Canada (see here).

Their latest data is available as a downloadable pdf here.

The Government of Canada is publishing its official Covid-19 data in a way that makes it appear Canada is very much experiencing a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’, and that the Covid-19 vaccines are clearly effective. But this data is a fraud.

Page 20 onwards of the downloadable pdf contains data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths from the very start of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Canada on 14th Dec 20 all the way through to 27th Feb 22.

And it is this date parameter that makes the presented data extremely misleading, because there was a huge spike in Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths in January 2021 when just 0.3% of Canada were considered fully vaccinated.

But thanks to the gift of the ‘WayBackMachine’, we can look at previous Government of Canada Covid-19 Daily Epidemiology Update’ reports to deduce who is actually accounting for the majority of these deaths, hospitalisations and cases.

Here are the tables from the January 30th, February 6th, February 13th, February 20th, and February 27th, Government of Canada Covid-19 Daily Epidemiology Update’ reports showing the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status from as far back as 14th December 2020, as well as the total population sizes of each vaccine group at the time of each report –

Now all we have to do is carry out simple subtraction to deduce who accounted for the majority of Covid-19 cases and when. The following chart shows the total number of Covid-19 cases per week by vaccination status across Canada between 31st Jan 22 and 27th Feb 22 –

As you can see the not-vaccinated population have accounted for the least amount of cases every single week, and they have fallen week on week from 6,932 in the week ending 6th Feb, to 2,993 in the week ending 27th Feb.

Whereas cases among both the double and triple vaccinated have been astronomically higher but still fell week on week, except for the week ending 27th Feb where we can see cases among the triple vaccinated started to climb again.

‘But this is to be expected when the unvaccinated population is so small!’, we hear you claim. But unfortunately you’re wrong.

The population of Canada is approximately 38.01 million.

Therefore, based on the figures provided by the Government of Canada in the tables above, here is a chart showing the population size by vaccination status across Canada each week between 31st Jan and 27th Feb 22 –

The unvaccinated population size is deduced by simply subtracting the total population size of those who’ve received at least one dose of Covid-19 Vaccine in Canada from the overall population size of 38.01 million. The double vaccinated population size is simply deduced by subtracting the triple vaccinated population size from the total population size of those who’ve received at least two doses in Canada.

As you can see the largest population size is actually the unvaccinated population, falling from 13.31 million in the week ending 6th Feb to 13.11 million in the week ending 27th Feb. Whereas the triple vaccinated population has increased from 10.9 million in the week ending 6th Feb to 12.9 million in the week ending 27th Feb.

So why on earth are there so many more cases among the double vaccinated and triple vaccinated population when –

a) They have a smaller population size than the unvaccinated? &

b) They have had a vaccine that allegedly reduces their risk of contracting Covid-19?

The answer is obvious. It’s because the Covid-19 vaccines damage the immune system and make recipients more likely to contract Covid-19.

The following chart shows the Covid-19 case-rate per 100,000 individuals by vaccination status across Canada per week between 31st Jan and 27th Feb 22 –

The case-rate is deduced by first dividing the total population size of each vaccine group by 100,000. The number of cases in each vaccine group is then divided by the answer to the previous equation to calculate the case-rate.

e.g. –

13.31 million / 100,000 = 133.1

6,932 cases / 133.1 = 52.08 cases per 100,000 individuals

As you can see the case rate has been astronomically higher among both the double and triple vaccinated since at least the 31st Jan 22. Now that we know the case-rates we can use Pfizer’s vaccine effectiveness formula to work out the real world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness among both the double vaccinated and triple vaccinated populations.

That formula is –

Unvaccinated Case Rate – Vaccinated Case Rate / Unvaccinated Case Rate x 100 = Vaccine Effectiveness %

The following chart shows the real-world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness across Canada among the double vaccinated and triple vaccinated population based on the case-rates above-

In the week ending 6th Feb the real-world vaccine effectiveness among the double vaccinated was an absolutely shocking minus-221.16%. But by the week ending 27th Feb this had fallen even further to minus 276.16%.

But the triple vaccinated population, whilst faring ever so slightly better, have seen a much steeper decline. In the week ending 6th Feb the real world vaccinated effectiveness among the triple vaccinated was still a shocking minus minus-197.79%. But by the week ending 27th Feb this had fallen to minus-269.87%.

This means that on average, the double vaccinated population are 3.8 times more likely to contract Covid-19 than the unvaccinated, and the triple vaccinated population are 3.7 times more likely to contract Covid-19 than the unvaccinated.

But vaccine effectiveness isn’t really a measure of a vaccine, it is a measure of a vaccine recipients immune system performance compared to the immune system performance of an unvaccinated person.

The Covid-19 vaccine is supposed to train your immune system to recognise the spike protein of the original strain of the Covid-19 virus. It does this by instructing your cells to produce the spike protein, then your immune system produces antibodies and remembers to use them later if you encounter the spike part of the Covid-19 virus again.

But the vaccine doesn’t hang around after it’s done the initial training, it leaves your immune system to take care of the rest. So when the authorities state that the effectiveness of the vaccines weaken over time, what they really mean is that the performance of your immune system weakens over time.

The problem we’re seeing here is that the immune system isn’t returning to its original and natural state. If it was then the outcomes of infection with Covid-19 would be similar to the outcomes among the not-vaccinated population.

Instead, it continues to decline at a rate that means the not-vaccinated population have a better performing immune system, so this means the Covid-19 injections are decimating the immune systems of the fully vaccinated.

The following chart shows the double vaccinated and triple vaccinated immune system performance across Canada vs the natural immune system performance of the unvaccinated population –

The immune system performance is calculated by using a slightly different calculation to the one used to equate vaccine effectiveness, which is as follows –

Unvaccinated case rate – Vaccinated case rate / LARGEST OF EITHER unvaccinated case rate OR vaccinated case rate X 100 = Immune System Performance %

e.g. –

Triple Vaccinated 21st Feb to 27th Feb = 22.83 – 84.44 / 84.44 x 100 = -72.96%

These figures show that the average double vaccinated Canadian has lost 73.42% of their immune system capability, meaning they are down to the last 26.58% of their immune system for fighting certain classes of viruses and certain cancers etc.

But unfortunately, the third jab hasn’t improved things because these figures show the average triple vaccinated Canadian has lost 72.96% of their immune system capability, meaning they are down to the last 27.04% of their immune system for fighting certain classes of viruses and certain cancers etc.

However, the figures provided by the Government of Canada are not separated by age-group, instead they provide overall figures for the entire population. And as we know, vaccine effectiveness (which is really immune system performance), is declining by the week.

Therefore, it’s perfectly plausible to assume that those who received the vaccine first will now be suffering much more severe immune system degradation than those who have only just received their second or third jab. And based on the following official figures on death, we propose that many double and triple vaccinated Canadian’s have surpassed the minus-90% to minus-100% immune system performance barrier, meaning they have essentially developed some new form of Covid-19 vaccine induced Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.



The following chart shows the total number of Covid-19 deaths per week by vaccination status across Canada between 31st Jan 22 and 27th Feb 22 –

We have had to group the last two weeks together because the 27th Feb report showed less deaths in all vaccination groups than the 20th Feb report, with the exception of triple vaccinated who saw an increase. So we deduced the number of deaths between the 14th Feb report and 27th Feb report.

As you can see, just like with cases there have been far more deaths among both the double and triple vaccinated, but special attention should be paid to the final two weeks.

The following chart shows the population size by vaccination status across Canada between 31st Jan and 27th Feb 22 –

The following chart shows the Covid-19 death-rate per 100,000 individuals by vaccination status across Canada per week between 31st Jan and 27th Feb 22 based on the death figures and population size figures above –

As you cans see the death rate has been lowest among the unvaccinated since at least 31st Jan 22, and highest among the triple vaccinated population. But the death rates shown for 14th Feb to 27th Feb are deeply troubling.

The following chart shows the real-world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness against death across Canada among the double vaccinated and triple vaccinated population based on the death-rates above-

In the week ending 6th Feb the real-world vaccine effectiveness among the double vaccinated was a troubling minus-10.79%. But by the week ending 27th Feb this had fallen to an absolutely shocking minus-228.52%.

But things are far worse for the triple vaccinated. In the week ending 6th Feb the real-world vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated was a disturbing minus-57.25%. But by the week ending 27th Feb this had fallen to devastating minus-414.49%.

This means that on average, the double vaccinated population are 3.3 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated, but the triple vaccinated population are a shocking 5.1 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated.

But don’t forget vaccine effectiveness isn’t really a measure of a vaccine, it is a measure of a vaccine recipient’s immune system performance compared to the immune system performance of an unvaccinated person.

The following chart shows the double vaccinated and triple vaccinated immune system performance against death across Canada vs the natural immune system performance of the unvaccinated population –

Double vaccinated individuals across Canada had an immune system performance of minus-69.56% by the 27th Feb 22, but triple vaccinated individuals across Canada had an immune system performance of minus-80.56%. This is what Covid-19 vaccination has done to the people of Canada.

AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome) is the name used to describe a number of potentially life-threatening infections and illnesses that happen when your immune system has been severely damaged.

People with acquired immune deficiency syndrome are at an increased risk for developing certain cancers and for infections that usually occur only in individuals with a weak immune system.

Unfortunately, official Government of Canada data indicates that a large proportion of the double vaccinated and triple vaccinated population have now developed Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, (AIDS) or a novel condition with similar attributes that can only be described as Covid-19 Vaccine Induced Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS).