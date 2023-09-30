King Charles’ visit to Paris the week before last was an important event on the Globalists’ calendar

The week before last was a busy week for the Globalists and their puppets.

On Tuesday 19 September, Joe Biden addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York with more talk about war with Russia.

The following day, Wednesday 20 September, Charles “The Great Reset” King arrived in Paris for three days of pageantry and politics. He was met by French President Emmanuel Macron, who had skipped the UN General Assembly to make himself available.

On Thursday 21 September, Thérèse Coffey, the UK’s Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, read her script at a ministerial meeting to prepare for the UN’s 2024 Summit of the Future.

Coffey’s script not only supported but applauded the UN’s “Our Common Agenda.” Without authority from the British citizenry, she went on to pledge “the UK’s full support” to “turbocharge action to deliver Agenda 2030 and the SDGs,” along with other statements we completely disagree with. We encourage you to read or watch Coffey’s full speech which is included at the bottom of an article we published last week HERE.

Bear Coffey’s speech in mind as you read Leo Hohmann’s assessment of what happened in the world of Globalist politics that week.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Note: This article was originally published on 20 September 2023. In the text below please read “today” as Wednesday 20 September 2023, for example.

By Leo Hohmann

The more important meeting may be going on today through Friday in Paris: Elites planning strategy to roll out World War III, which will likely be fully manifest by 2024.

Joe Biden, the corrupt, illegitimate president of the United States, addressed the United Nations General Assembly at its summit in New York on Tuesday.

And what did he focus on? Of course, he pointed everyone to Ukraine. That’s where the globalists want all of us around the world to look with our eyes full of hate for one side or the other.

Biden appealed to world leaders at the UN to stand with Ukraine against “Russian aggression,” stating:

Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence. If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?

Globalists love to talk about national sovereignty like it’s sacrosanct whenever it furthers their overarching agenda of pushing the nations into their one-world system. Truth is, they couldn’t care less about Ukraine’s “independence.” They are using Ukraine as a flashpoint to drive a wedge between the US and Russia. They need to destroy what’s left of American and Russian independence. America is an impediment to the New World Order because of its strong middle class, a mostly liberty-loving bunch whose life and work habits don’t fit in the Great Reset (they like to drive cars, fly on planes and live in homes considered much too lavish for the green economy).

But Russia is also an impediment to the New World Order. It has a strong nationalist leader and a bevy of natural resources, both of which must be brought to heel and folded into the one-world system. A strong Russia out there selling cheap natural gas to Europe does not fit the Great Reset model of nations being interdependent within a global economy of net-zero carbon emissions, biodiversity, and earth worship. China might be given a pass because it’s part of the new industrial base transferred from America and the West (somebody still has to build things), but not Russia.

So, a World War III scenario seems all but guaranteed. It checks a lot of boxes for the global deep state that runs through Washington, New York, London, Paris and Geneva. Depopulation. Destruction of the US middle class. Destruction of Russian nationalism and the seizing of Russia’s vast natural resources.

Biden played along at the UN, like the good little stooge that he is.

More interesting than who was in New York for the UN summit may be those who were not there.

French President Emmanuel Macron skipped the meeting, which is one he normally makes a point of attending.

According to the Associated Press:

Emmanuel Macron is a regular attendee and this would have been British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s first opportunity to address the General Assembly. Macron cited King Charles III’s imminent visit; Sunak, a busy schedule.

What does this mean? Apparently, in the eyes of Emmanuel Macron, preparing for a visit from King Charles was more important than going to address the United Nations and spending several days basking in the public spotlight, which is one of Macron’s favourite hobbies.

CNN reports that Macron is “pulling out all the stops” for King Charles’ three-day state visit to France that began on Wednesday, one day after the UN summit concluded on Tuesday. The King and his Queen were welcomed in Paris on September 20, with fighter jets followed by lobster and caviar at a lavish state banquet at Versailles.

This is very telling. Macron could have spent Monday or Tuesday in New York and then flown back to Paris to welcome the King on Wednesday. But he went overboard to please the King and prove his fealty. I have maintained for some time that King Charles is an extremely underrated global power broker. Tim Cohen, author of ‘The Antichrist and a Cup of Tea’, has assembled much evidence that implicates Charles as a candidate for the Antichrist. I’m not ready to agree, but this man definitely bears watching.

Charles is considered the father of the global Sustainable Development movement and he has also been an outspoken advocate of pumping endless military weaponry into Ukraine. When the two sides, Russia and Ukraine, were ready to sit down and negotiate in April 2022, who was sent to Kiev to talk Zelensky out of engaging in peace talks? It was former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. This would not have happened without the blessing of Charles.

Make no mistake, the Washington-New York-London connection is the core of the Luciferian globalist push toward a New World Order and the old-money European Royalty, as led by King Charles III, is more powerful than any individual politician operating right now on the world stage. The Royals are highly secretive and highly Masonic. It was Charles who initiated the push for a “Great Reset” and it is Charles who forms the core of the anti-Russian obsession of the globalist cabal.

Top agenda items for the Macron-King Charles talks this week will include climate change, biodiversity, and the situation in Ukraine. The two men will no doubt discuss how they can further poke the bear and provoke an attack on the West that will rally the people and get them whipped up into war hysteria.

They will also discuss how to keep the money flowing from Washington to the war effort, courtesy of the US taxpayer.

Biden has faced criticism from some Republicans who want the United States to spend less money on NATO’s war in Ukraine. These are the anti-establishment, anti-globalist, more independent wing of the Republican Party.

Former president Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, has vowed to seek a quick end to the war if returned to power.

Trump has voiced scepticism about Washington’s engagement with corrupt allies, especially in the NATO military alliance. He doesn’t talk tough enough against Putin and thus cannot be counted on to continue making war. Trump, in fact, has said he would “end the war within 24 hours.”

I don’t believe much of anything Trump says. I think it’s all a game for him and in the end, he will do whatever best suits his egotistic need for a “win.” His latest waffling on the abortion issue proves my point. But the fact is he’s just too unreliable and unwieldy for the globalist deep-state con artists. They have zero tolerance for politicians they can’t manage.

The way the globalists work, they must have 100 per cent, lockstep obedience from the politicians they own. So even if you are 90 to 99 per cent on board with their policies, they will work to destroy your career if you are someone like Trump and trying to hold onto that 5 or 10 per cent of independence.

It’s becoming clear that this is the main reason why the deep-state neocon operatives in London, Washington and New York cannot allow Trump back in the White House. He is simply too unreliable when it comes to keeping the endless wars going. This is what fuels and funds the military-industrial complex and they must have one of their own in the White House to keep it going. The same thing goes for the Speaker of the House, Senate majority leader, etc. These are all pawns in the hands of the Luciferians.

We as Christians need to understand this and stop putting our faith in man. The system is corrupt and any man, or woman, who opposes it even a little will be shot down before they stand a chance to make a difference. Now is not a time for cowards. Stand up. Speak out. Do not comply with the beast system. Resist all evil coming from the system.

About the Author

Leo Hohmann is a veteran investigative reporter and author whose recent book, ‘Stealth Invasion’, blows the lid off a corrupt, fraudulent program that has been secretly dumping Third World refugees, many of them radical, on American cities for three decades.

He has spent decades researching and writing about education, immigration, crime, politics and religion. His articles have appeared in FrontPage Magazine, LifeSite News, Zero Hedge, Citizens Free Press, Technocracy.News, Canada Free Press, Global Research, The Gateway Pundit, World Net Daily and many other websites and publications.

He publishes articles on a Substack page titled ‘Leo’s Newsletter’ which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.

Featured image: King reaffirmed that his commitment to Franco-UK relations would continue during his reign, The Telegraph, 23 September 2023