Despite the Mountain of Evidence proving Serious Harm, UKHSA encourages Pregnant Women to get the Latest COVID Injection

On Thursday, the UK Health Security Agency (“UKHSA”) was caught promoting covid injections to pregnant women, again.

If you're pregnant, it's important to protect yourself and your baby this winter by getting your #COVID19 vaccine. 🤰



Book now and get winter strong. 📅



Speak to your GP or midwife, or you can book online or via the NHS App: https://t.co/YPTWX1QYmg pic.twitter.com/hENzasH6Q1 — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) October 5, 2023

Last year, Professor Norman Fenton exposed how the UK government, its advisors and the NHS were lying about the safety of covid injections for pregnant and breastfeeding women. He also exposed the statistical illusions at play when comparing pregnancy outcomes of vaccinated against unvaccinated women. You can find additional articles on this subject by Prof. Fenton on his Substack page HERE.

In response to UKHSA’s tweet, a Twitter user asked Sonia Elijah to post all the evidence she had gathered which demonstrated the harm these injections are causing to unborn children. She obliged. Below is her response with the drop head: “Pfizer/BioNTech’s own reports document harms to foetuses’ exposed to the injection ‘transplacentally’.”

By Sonia Elijah

For quite some time, I have written numerous investigative reports on how global health authorities like the UK Health Security Agency and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, have been actively pushing mRNA injections onto pregnant women, with no substantiated independent evidence to back up their claims that they are “safe and effective.”

In fact, I have found the exact opposite by digging through a trove of Freedom of Information Act released documents showing devastating harms to the unborn, buried in the post-authorisation marketing data, which I have reported on, including the major red flags from the animal studies conducted back in 2020!

The preclinical DART (Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology) study conducted on rats by BioNTech, showed a dramatic increase in miscarriage (preimplantation loss) rate for BNT162b (the Pfizer/BioNTech injection rolled out to the public) compared to the control group. Below is a screenshot from page 55 of the nonclinical evaluation report conducted by Australia’s drug regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”).

I have compiled a rundown of my in-depth reports and interviews based on this highly important topic that deserves worldwide attention, instead of being ignored by the corporate media, while health authorities still actively promote this experimental gene therapy biological product for pregnant women.

The report below includes damning findings on pregnancy outcomes buried in Pfizer’s ‘Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorisation Adverse Event Reports’ submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and approved in April 2021 – just before the big push for injections in the arms of pregnant women began around the world.

Then in September 2022, I wrote a follow-up report.

In February 2023, I had the opportunity to interview a practising obstetrician and gynaecologist from Florida, Dr. Kim Biss. During the interview, Dr. Biss revealed damning data with regard to miscarriage and fertility rates seen at her practice, post mRNA “vaccine” roll-out: The average month-to-month miscarriage rate in 2020 was 4%. In 2021, it jumped 7-8%, roughly doubling in 2022 to 15%. By December of that year, it reached 25%.

In 2023, I gained access to Pfizer/BioNTech’s periodic safety update reports submitted to the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”). I wrote several articles for Children’s Health Defense, Europe based on my findings and analysis.

The report below focused on the alarming pregnancy and lactation cases.

I was one of the first journalists to break the story on Pfizer’s Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review report submitted to the FDA, which I discovered amongst April’s data dump of the Pfizer papers, made available by the group, Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency.

The document contained similar damning adverse events found in Pfizer/BioNTech’s reports submitted to the EMA, such as spontaneous abortion and preterm delivery of foetuses, “exposed to the vaccine trans-placentally.”

Below are screenshots taken from Pfizer/BioNTech’s own reports submitted to the regulators, which somehow did not cause them to ring ANY alarm bells and halt this experimental injection given to vulnerable pregnant women – in fact, the damning data simply sailed right passed them.

About the Author

Sonia Elijah is an investigative journalist. She has a background in economics and was a former BBC researcher. She has written dozens of in-depth investigative reports and interviewed leading experts. Her reports have uncovered major conflicts of interest and malfeasance. Her analysis of the Pfizer/BioNTech covid injection safety report received worldwide attention.

She has published articles on Trial Site News, Brownstone Institute and Children’s Health Defense Europe. She also publishes articles on her Substack page titled ‘Sonia Elijah investigates’ which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.