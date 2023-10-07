The Anti Parasitic Drug That is Cheap, Safe & Kills Aggressive Cancers – But Has Not Been FDA Approved.

Yesterday the Expose published an article which highlighted just a few of the various diseases that were found to be potentially caused by parasites, including cancers. A recent review of nine published research papers by Doctor William Makis further supports the views in the article, but Dr Makis is more qualified to say “it is a reasonable hypothesis that COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Turbo Cancer patients could benefit significantly from anti-parasitic drugs.”

One anti parasitic drug in particular, Fenbendazole, however, has not been sanctioned for human use by the FDA, but despite lacking “official” approval, it is cheap, safe and more importantly, there is substantial documented evidence indicating its anti-cancer properties.

Following his review of the papers, Dr. Makis says that “there is extensive evidence of anti-cancer effects in the published literature, both in vitro and in vivo, and this is not a controversial medication, as it has been made out to be.” and he “would like to see clinical trials with either Mebendazole or Fenbendazole.”

As a follow up from yesterday’s article on Parasites, I believe that the content of the review from Dr. Makis would be of interest to our readers, and perhaps beneficial to many people, I sincerely hope it reaches those who may need to see it. The article therefore it has been republished below in it’s entirety.

FENBENDAZOLE and CANCER – at least 12 Anti-Cancer mechanisms of action. Not approved by FDA. Cheap. Safe. Kills aggressive cancers. Why no Clinical Trials? Nine research papers reviewed.

By Dr. William Makis MD



Image Source: 2020 Aug – Deok-Soo Son et al

2023 Jun – Movahedi et al – Repurposing anti-parasite benzimidazole drugs as selective anti-cancer chemotherapeutics

Benzimidazole drugs (including Fenbendazole) have widely been used as anti-helminth agents in both human and/or livestock since the 1960s

have widely been used as anti-helminth agents in both human and/or livestock These drugs have rapidly become more popular than previous medications due to superiority in terms of efficacy, toxicity and application

Benzimidazole drugs are considered as non-toxic anti-helminth agents in humans and livestock. Acute toxicities are rarely reported for these drugs.

Neither chronic adverse effects in dogs and rats treated with very high dosages, nor irritation, carcinogenicity or teratogenicity in treated rats and rabbits have been observed

Two major mechanisms of action:

1. antimitotic activity (inhibition of tubulin polymerization by binding to tubulin sites of rapidly dividing cells (leads to cell cycle arrest)

(inhibition of tubulin polymerization by binding to tubulin sites of rapidly dividing cells (leads to cell cycle arrest) 2. disrupt cell metabolic processes by inducing oxidative stress

Result: induce apoptosis (cell death) of rapidly proliferating parasites and cancer cells!

These drugs inhibit tumor proliferation and growth

many new benzimidazole derivatives have been developed for the treatment of cancers such as colon cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, chondrosarcoma and leukemia

Furthermore, new benzimidazole derivatives have demonstrated high capability for overcoming drug resistance

benzimidazole drugs exhibit anti-metastatic effect through inhibiting cell migration and invasion

benzimidazole drugs also suppress telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT) expression, whose activation is associated with metastasis

benzimidazole drugs are potent in targeting cancer stem cells and preventing tumor recurrence.

benzimidazole drugs are also found to prevent the radiation-induced transformation of cancer cells into radiation-resistant cells, and furthermore sensitize some drug-resistant cells.

Clinical trials are ongoing for cancer therapy with benzimidazole drugs. For example, clinical study of mebendazole as adjuvant treatment for colon cancer is in Phase 3 (NCT03925662) and mebendazole in combination with other antiprotozoal agents including albendazole for neoplasm therapy is in Phase 2 (NCT02366884). Three Phase 1 clinical trials are also ongoing for mebendazole and brain tumors (NCT02644291, NCT01729260, NCT0183787862).

THERE ARE NO CLINICAL TRIALS WITH FENBENDAZOLE

low water solubility of benzimidazole drugs impedes their clinical applications

nano-formulations are being created to improve bioavailability

benzimidazole drugs are also being combined with other chemotherapeutics, such as paclitaxel, trametinib, gemcitabine and methoxyestradiol, to enhance the anti-cancer treatment efficacy.

benzimidazole drugs have also sensitized tumor cells to radiation therapy

2023 Apr – Chi-Son Chang et al – Anti-cancer effect of fenbendazole-incorporated PLGA nanoparticles in ovarian cancer

ovarian cancer is the deadliest gynecological cancer

nanoparticles deliver poorly soluble drugs

fenbendazole, an anti-parasitic drug was examined due to its anti-cancer effects: ability to interfere with microtubule polymerization, block cell cycle progression, increase p53 protein stability and induce apoptosis.

and induce apoptosis. However, fenbendazole has low water solubility and poor bioavailability which are major obstacles to its clinical application as an anti-cancer agent

which are major obstacles to its clinical application as an anti-cancer agent Nanoparticles were loaded with fenbendazole to increase bioavailability

Results: natural form of fenbendazole significantly decreased cell proliferation of both chemosensitive and chemoresistant ovarian cancer cells

of both chemosensitive and chemoresistant But in vivo (xenograft mouse models), only the nanoparticle fenbendazole formulation showed anticancer effects.

2023 Mar – Semkova et al – Redox-mediated Anticancer Activity of Anti-parasitic Drug Fenbendazole in Triple-negative Breast Cancer Cells

fenbendazole was tested on triple negative breast cancer cells, three different types including a highly metastatic type

Results: the highly metastatic breast cancer cells were more vulnerable to fenbendazole induced oxidative stress

2023 Mar – Haebeen Jung et al – Differential cytotoxic effects of fenbendazole on mouse lymphoma EL-4 cells and spleen cells

fenbendazole was tested on a mouse lymphoma cell line vs normal spleen cells

purpose of this study was to investigate the cytotoxic effects of fenbendazole on normal cells of the spleen, which is a major reservoir of immune cells

fenbendazole increased cell death of lymphoma cells but not of normal spleen cells

but not of normal spleen cells fenbendazole induced reactive oxygen species in lymphoma cells but not normal spleen cells

but not normal spleen cells fenbendazole i nduced G2/M cell cycle arrest in lymphoma cells , not spleen cells

, not spleen cells Conclusion: fenbendazole has anticancer effects on lymphoma cells but minimal toxicity on normal spleen cells.

2022 Sep – Deokbae Park et al – Anti-cancer effects of fenbendazole on 5-fluorouracil-resistant colorectal cancer cells

Benzimidazole anthelmintic agents have been recently repurposed to overcome cancers resistant to conventional therapies.

anthelmintic agents have been recently to overcome cancers resistant to conventional therapies. fenbendazole was tested on chemo resistant colorectal cancer cells

Results: fenbendazole significantly induces apoptosis as well as cell cycle arrest at G2/M phase on both colorectal cells and chemo resistant colorectal cancer cells.

Benzimidazole is historically known to bind beta-tubulin, disrupt microtubules, and arrest cell division

and arrest cell division Benzimidazole is also known to activate p53 and p21 but decrease mutant p53 expression

but expression in colorectal cancer cells: fenbendazole is presumed to activate p53-mediated apoptosis by increasing p53 expression(!) , and partly necrosis, autophagy and ferroptosis

by , and partly necrosis, autophagy and ferroptosis in chemo-resistant colorectal cancer cells: fenbendazole triggers apoptosis without affecting p53 expression, apoptosis was partly induced by Beclin-1 , and further augmented by ferroptosis

, and further augmented by ferroptosis 6 mechanisms of action: (cell cycle arrest G2/M, activate p53-mediated apoptosis, autophagy, necroptosis, ferroptosis, Beclin-1 mediated apoptosis)

2022 Jan – Li-wen Ren et al – Benzimidazoles induce concurrent apoptosis and pyroptosis of human glioblastoma cells via arresting cell cycle

fenbendazole was tested against glioblastoma cancer cells

1. fenbendazole dose-dependently suppressed DNA synthesis

2. fenbendazole inhibited cell migration and invasion of GBM cells

3. fenbendazole also dose-dependently induced the GBM cell cycle arrest at the G 2 /M phase via the P53/P21/cyclin B1 pathway.

4. fenbendazole triggered pyroptosis of GBM cells (pyroptosis is a form of programmed cell death) through the NF-κB/NLRP3/GSDMD pathway

through the NF-κB/NLRP3/GSDMD pathway 5. fenbendazole induced mitochondria-dependent apoptosis of GBM cells

of GBM cells 6. flubendazole inhibited tumor growth of glioblastoma in vivo in a dose dependent manner (in a nude mouse U87 cell xenograft model)

in a dose dependent manner (in a nude mouse U87 cell xenograft model) Conclusion: “Taken together, our results demonstrated that benzimidazoles might be promising candidates for the treatment of GBM.”

2020 Aug – Deok-Soo Son et al – The Antitumor Potentials of Benzimidazole Anthelmintics as Repurposing Drugs

Benzimidazole anthelmintics have broad-spectrum action to remove parasites both in human and veterinary medicine

Due to their low cost and high efficacy , benzimidazole anthelmintics have been used throughout the world since their introduction in the 1960s

, benzimidazole anthelmintics have been used throughout the world since their introduction Benzimidazole anthelmintics are well-tolerated without severe side effects, and their decades of use provide a basis for safety in humans.

Benzimidazole anthelmintics selectively bind to β -tubulin of parasitic worms, causing their immobilization and death

In addition to being antiparasitic agents, benzimidazole anthelmintics are known to exert anticancer activities which are summarized (also see image at start of article): disrupts microtubule polymerization inhibits cancer cell viability inhibits cancer cell migration and invasion induces apoptosis and autophagy increased cell cycle (G2/M) arrest induces differentiation and senescence inhibits angiogenesis reduces colony formation and inhibits stem-ness in cancer cells inhibits drug resistance and sensitize cells to conventional chemo blocks glucose transport and impairs glucose utilization

Benzimidazole anthelmintics have been shown to inhibit cell viability in a variety of cancer cell lines, appearing as a promising medication: breast cancer leukemia glioma & glioblastoma lung cancer hepatocellular carcinoma rhabdomyosarcoma medulloblastoma urothelial cancer



2020 Jun – Yong Han et al – Involvement of reactive oxygen species in the anti-cancer activity of fenbendazole, a benzimidazole anthelmintic (leukemia)

In this study, we investigated whether Fenbendazole has anti-cancer activity in HL-60 cells, a human leukemia cell line

fenbendazole significantly decreased the metabolic activity of leukemia cells

fenbendazole decreased the mitochondrial membrane potential of leukemia cells in a concentration-dependent manner

in a concentration-dependent manner fenbendazole increased apoptosis and necrosis of leukemia cells

Conclusion: fenbendazole exerts anti-cancer activity against leukemia cells, in part, via ROS production (reactive oxygen species)

2018 Aug – Dogra et al – Fenbendazole acts as a moderate microtubule destabilizing agent and causes cancer cell death by modulating multiple cellular pathways

Fenbendazole is known to have a high safety margin and most species tolerate it very well

Fenbendazole targets microtubules in human NSCLC Lung cancer cells

Fenbendazole treatment results in early G2/M block accompanied by cell death

Tumour cell lines with wild-type p53 show enhanced sensitivit y to Fenbendazole induced apoptosis

y to Fenbendazole induced apoptosis Inhibition of glucose uptake by Fenbendazole sensitizes cancer cells to undergo apoptosis

Fenbendazole effectively inhibits colony formation of human NSCLC Lung Cancer cells in culture

In Vivo: Fenbendazole suppresses tumor growth

Fenbendazole possesses a unique ability to induce p53 to a considerably high level (!)

Conclusion: Altogether, our findings show microtubule disruption, p53 stabilization and interference with glucose metabolism as collective underlying mechanisms of Fenbendazole induced preferential elimination of cancer cells both in vitro and in vivo.

My Take…

Ivermectin is FDA approved.

Fenbendazole is NOT approved for human use by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA). It is available as a veterinary medication.

Fenbendazole is part of a larger group of drugs known as benzimidazoles, which are anthelmintic drugs (i.e., drugs that kill parasitic worms). Another benzimidazole is mebendazole, which can be prescribed to humans with certain parasitic infections.

Mebendazole (Vermox) is FDA approved for human use, but it’s significantly more expensive.

Why is Fenbendazole so popular? The Story of Joe Tippens and his terminal Stage 4 Small Cell Lung Cancer

Joe Tippens Cancer Protocol:

Fenbendazole 222mg per day with food (originally 3 days on, 4 days off)

Curcumin 600mg per day

CBD Oil: 25mg sublingually per day

Vitamin E: 800IU per day

Dr. Tom Rogers MD (Performance Medicine – Knoxville, TN) Suggests Several Protocols utilizing Fenbendazole which are interesting:

ACTIVE CANCER TREATMENT – For active cancer, take one capsule of Fenbendazole (444 mg) daily. Some people recommend you take one day off a week. Note: I think I would just take Sundays off. Again, you’re not supposed to develop a tolerance to this, but taking a little break is probably a good idea. To improve the protocol , take CBD oil (25mg) 1-2 drops every night before sleep. To strengthen the protocol take Curcumin (600mg) twice a day with food. To support the liver, take Milk Thistle (250mg) twice a day with food. Note: Fenbendazole should be taken with or after a meal to improve absorption.

COMPLEMENTARY CANCER TREATMENT – Take one capsule of Fenbendazole (222mg) every day, once a day after a fatty meal; Curcumin (600mg) one capsule, two times a day after breakfast and lunch; CBD oil (25mg) 1-2 drops under the tongue every day before sleep.

CANCER RELAPSE PREVENTION – Taking Fenbendazole for active cancer and cancer relapse prevention, take one capsule (222 mg) three times a week, once a day after a fatty meal.In addition, take Curcumin (600mg) one capsule/two times a day after breakfast and lunch, Milk Thistle, and CBD Oil (25mg) 1-2 drops under the tongue everyday before going to sleep. Note: Have your doctor follow and check liver and kidney function tests. It’s easy, cheap, and you can get this at any doctor’s office.

CANCER PREVENTION (prophylactic) – Those that have had genetic tests and know they’re really prone to getting cancer can take Fenbendazole prophylactically. Take one capsule (222 mg) 3 times a week, once a day after a fatty meal. Then no Fenbendazole for four days. Repeat for 10 weeks and then take 10 weeks off; Curcumin (600 mg) one capsule two times a day after breakfast and lunch; CBD oil (25mg) 1-2 drops under the tongue every day before sleep. Continue that regimen indefinitely.

My Thoughts

Fenbendazole is not that controversial when you consider the scientific evidence objectively.

Fenbendazole has at least 12 proven anti-cancer mechanisms in vitro and in vivo:

disrupts microtubule polymerization (major mechanism)

induces cell cycle (G2/M) arrest

blocks glucose transport and impairs glucose utilization by cancer cells (major)

increases p53 tumor suppressor levels (major)

inhibits cancer cell viability (mTOR)

inhibits cancer cell migration and invasion (EMT pathway)

induces apoptosis

induces autophagy

induces pyroptosis and necrosis

induces differentiation and senescence

inhibits tumor angiogenesis

reduces colony formation and inhibits stem-ness in cancer cells

inhibits drug resistance and sensitizes cells to conventional chemo as well as radiation therapy

A very similar drug in the same family as Fenbendazole is FDA approved: Mebendazole, and it is in several Clinical Trials right now for brain cancers and colon cancers.

So why are there no Fenbendazole Clinical Trials for Cancer?

The answer seems rather obvious: it’s very cheap, it’s safe and it seems to be very effective.

Fenbendazole is not going to make anyone rich, and in cancer treatments, that is a non-starter.

What about COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancers?

Fenbendazole shows in vitro and/or in vivo activity against these cancers:

breast cancer (including triple negative breast cancer – which is seen in COVID-19 mRNA Vaccinated individuals with Turbo Cancer)

– which is seen in COVID-19 mRNA Vaccinated individuals with Turbo Cancer) lymphomas (these are the most common COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Turbo Cancers and there is more evidence for Fenbendazole with Lymphomas than with Ivermectin)

(these are the most common COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Turbo Cancers and there is more evidence for Fenbendazole with Lymphomas than with Ivermectin) leukemias (most aggressive COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Turbo Cancers)

(most aggressive COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Turbo Cancers) glioblastomas and gliomas (extremely aggressive COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Turbo Cancers)

(extremely aggressive COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Turbo Cancers) lung cancer (NSCLC) (strong signal for COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Turbo Cancers)

(strong signal for COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Turbo Cancers) hepatocellular carcinoma ( signal for COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Turbo Cancers)

signal for COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Turbo Cancers) rhabdomyosarcomas (possible signal for COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Turbo Cancers, sarcomas in general are on the rise)

(possible signal for COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Turbo Cancers, sarcomas in general are on the rise) ovarian cancers

urothelial cancers

CONCLUSION:

Although the anti-parasitic Fenbendazole is not FDA approved for human use, there is extensive evidence of anti-cancer effects in the published literature, both in vitro and in vivo, and this is not a controversial medication, as it has been made out to be.

Fenbendazole has an excellent safety profile and its close relative, Mebendazole is FDA approved, and it’s undergoing several Clinical Trials for Cancer Treatments in the US right now, including colon cancers and brain cancers.

I believe that it is a reasonable hypothesis that COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Turbo Cancer patients could benefit significantly from either Mebendazole or Fenbendazole and I would love to see urgent clinical trials with both.

Source – FENBENDAZOLE and CANCER – at least 12 Anti-Cancer mechanisms of action. Not approved by FDA. Cheap. Safe. Kills aggressive cancers. Why no Clinical Trials? Nine research papers reviewed. – Dr. William Makis MD