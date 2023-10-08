The secret collaboration of CIA, MI6 and Nazis and how Ukrainian Nazis have infiltrated Europe and North America

The extensive support from the United States and its allies for Ukrainian Banderites against Russia draws historical parallels to the early backing of Hitler’s Germany against the USSR.

The following article describes the secret history that links the Anglo-Saxons to the Banderites following the fall of the Third Reich. It is an adaptation of a 2022 article titled ‘The alliance of MI6, the CIA and the Banderites’ written by Thierry Meyssan, a political consultant and founder of Voltaire Network International.

Meyssan’s article sounded the alarm: “We have not been able to see the resurgence of Nazi racialism in Ukraine and in the Baltic States for thirty years, nor do we see that many of the Ukrainian civilians we welcome are steeped in Banderites’ ideology. Are we waiting for Nazi attacks to begin in Western Europe before we wake up?”

By A Lily Bit

The extensive support from the United States and its allies for Ukrainian Banderites against Russia draws historical parallels to the early backing of Hitler’s Germany against the USSR. It’s worth recalling that during the economic crisis of 1929, virtually all Western nations considered Nazis as a potential solution, viewing them as an alternative to capitalism. However, as the Nazi threat unfolded, most of these nations changed their stance.

For instance, the French Foreign Minister, Georges Bonnet, once impressed by the Reich’s Jewish policy, suggested deporting French, Polish, and German Jews to Madagascar. Yet, on 6 December 1938, he signed the Franco-German Commitment to Peaceful Collaboration with Joachim Ribbentrop, the Reich Foreign Minister. British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain orchestrated the Munich Agreement in 1938, which dismantled Czechoslovakia for the Reich’s benefit. Meanwhile, Montagu Norman, the Governor of the Bank of England, redirected 27 tons of Czechoslovakian gold to bolster the Nazi armies.

Even Prescot Bush, the father of President George H. Bush and the grandfather of President George W. Bush, invested in Auschwitz prison camp factories in 1940 (before it became an extermination camp in 1942). Unfortunately, these individuals were not held accountable for their actions after the fall of Nazism. Instead, there were efforts to reconcile and forget these wrongdoings.

Radio Liberty in Munich. Stepan Bandera, the leader of the Ukrainian Nazi collaborators, and Said Ramadan, Hassan el-Banna’s heir at the head of the Muslim Brotherhood, worked there at the same time.

The Role of Ukrainians During the Cold War

In the midst of World War II, the Nazi ideologist Alfred Rosenberg and the East Minister (Ostminister), entrusted the Latvian Gerhard von Mende with the task of rallying the peoples of the USSR to Adolf Hitler’s cause. Von Mende crafted a model for manipulating minority groups, a strategy later adopted by the CIA after the fall of the Third Reich. Collaborating with the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Amin al-Husseini, Von Mende established mullah schools in Göttingen and Dresden, appointed a Grand Mufti in Crimea, and recruited Eastern SS regiments. He also served as the handler for Ukrainian “nationalist” Stepan Bandera.

In Washington, Presidents Truman and Eisenhower decided to prioritise psychological warfare against the Soviets. The CIA formed AmComLib (American Committee for the Liberation of the Peoples of the USSR) and operated Radio Liberty from Munich, with the involvement of Gerhard von Mende. Von Mende proposed the creation of a mosque in Munich, eventually entrusted to Said Ramadan (son-in-law of Brotherhood founder Hassan el-Banna). He also resolved Stepan Bandera’s issues and integrated him into MI6 and the CIA.

Yaroslav Stetsko, a former deputy of Stepan Bandera and Nazi-imposed Ukrainian Prime Minister, was instructed by the Third Reich to establish the Anti-Bolshevik Bloc of Nations (“ABN”) during World War II. He continued the ABN during the Cold War, this time with support from the United States, becoming a key figure in the World Anti-Communist League (“WACL”) formed by the CIA. The ABN had its headquarters in Munich, from where Bandera and Stetsko conducted sabotage operations in the USSR.

The ABN was chaired by Dane Ole Bjørn Kraft, a former chairman of the North Atlantic Council, the civilian authority commanding the Allied forces. Numerous operations were planned in collaboration with the CIA and MI6, supervised by Frank Wisner and Kim Philby. However, Philby’s betrayal led to the KGB gaining access to crucial information.

One of Yaroslav Stetsko’s associates, Lev Dobriansky, later became the US ambassador to the Bahamas, while his daughter Paula Dobriansky served as Under Secretary of State for Democracy in the George W. Bush administration. Paula Dobriansky funded historical studies for a decade aimed at obscuring the fact that the Holodomor, a severe famine in 1932-33, affected not only Ukraine but also Russia and Kazakhstan. She promoted the myth that Stalin intentionally targeted the Ukrainian people, a narrative exploited by Banderites to fuel longstanding tensions between Ukrainians and Russians. The European Parliament endorsed this viewpoint in 2008.

President Ronald Reagan and Vice President George H. Bush welcomed Banderite figures, including Yaroslav Stetsko, to the White House in 1983.

President Eisenhower welcomed a delegation from the Muslim Brotherhood at the White House on September 23, 1953. The terrorist organisation now had the support of the CIA.

Anglo-Saxon Support for Jihadists

In 1979, US President Jimmy Carter approved “Operation Hurricane,” which aimed to deploy Arab jihadists, primarily members of the Muslim Brotherhood, to Afghanistan to combat the communist government. This decision transformed a relatively small terrorist organisation into a formidable fighting force. This action set off a chain of events, leading from the conflicts in Afghanistan to those in Yugoslavia and Chechnya, ultimately culminating in the rise of Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

Over the course of four decades, NATO member states have extended invitations for “political asylum” to jihadists claiming to be persecuted by Arab dictatorships. At least 17 allied nations participated in “Operation Timber Sycamore,” providing billions of dollars’ worth of weaponry to these jihadists until their actions posed a threat to Western interests.

Young Ukrainians, members of the OUN-B (i.e., the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists with a Banderite tendency), are taking sabotage courses at a NATO base in Estonia (2006).

Western Support for Ukrainian Banderites, Croatian Ustasa, And Baltic Neo-Nazis

During the Cold War, the United States incorporated former experts in Nazi repression into its anti-Soviet structures. Notably, individuals like Klaus Barbie, known as the “Butcher of Lyon,” assumed positions of authority in countries like Bolivia, while Alois Bruner, responsible for atrocities in Austria, Greece, and France, became a special adviser to the Syrian president. However, these associations appeared to diminish after the dissolution of the USSR.

Subsequently, with the disintegration of the Warsaw Pact and the independence of former Soviet states, Banderite, Ustasha, and Nazi-inspired militias resurfaced with Anglo-Saxon support, often citing the collaboration of their predecessors during the Cold War. Some notable instances include:

In Bulgaria, an annual event commemorating General Hristo Lukov has been held in Sofia for approximately 15 years.

Estonia witnessed a revival of such ideologies starting in 2009, marked by the return of the ashes of SS Colonel Alfons Rebane and the installation of a commemorative plaque, often with strong support from figures like President Toomas Hendrik Ilves.

In Latvia, former President Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga (1999-2007) voiced support for the notion that the SS were heroes of the anti-Soviet struggle, leading to changes in school history textbooks and the authorisation of events honouring these figures. Latvia also implemented measures such as restricting the use of Russian in secondary schools and constructing a wall on its Russian border in 2018.

In Bolivia, MI6 allegedly collaborated with the Croatian Ustasha community to facilitate the overthrow of President Evo Morales in 2019.

Furthermore, on 18 November 2020, the UN General Assembly’s 3rd Committee passed a resolution focused on combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism, and practices contributing to contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance. While all UN members voted “for” this resolution, the United States and Ukraine were the sole nations to vote “against” it, with NATO and EU members abstaining.

On 8 May 2007, in Ternopol, western Ukraine, a coalition of Nazi and Islamist groups formed an “Anti-Imperialist Front” with the shared goal of opposing Russia. This coalition included organisations from Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine and Russia, along with Islamist separatists from various regions, including Crimea, Adygea, Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachaevo-Cherkessia, Ossetia, and Chechnya. Dokka Umarov, the Emir of Chechnya, recognised as a member of al-Qaeda by the United Nations, could not attend due to international sanctions.

Leading the Front is Dmytro Yarosh, who had previously participated in combat in Chechnya. Alongside Andriy Biletsky, known as the “White Führer,” Yarosh co-founded the Right Sector, a group that played a significant role in the EuroMaidan revolution and later formed the Azov Battalion. Since 2 November 2021, Yarosh has served as an advisor to General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army.

On 7 April 2022, President Zelensky addressed the Greek Parliament and featured a brief video during his speech. In this video, a Ukrainian of Greek descent identified himself as a member of the Azov regiment and praised their faction’s efforts against the Russians.

Since the dissolution of the USSR, Ukraine has grappled with resurfacing historical tensions. Changes have occurred in school history textbooks, and for three decades, children have been taught that Ukraine’s independence was only made possible by the Nazis, emphasising a perceived lack of common ancestry with Russians and promoting divisive narratives.

Every year, tens of thousands of children and teenagers participate in Banderite “summer camps,” reminiscent of the Hitler Youth, where they chant slogans like “Glory to Ukraine.” Some of these young people, both girls and boys, have sought refuge in the European Union. There’s concern that, like their allies in the Muslim Brotherhood, some may resort to acts of violence in the future.

Notably, the Bandéristes have been recruiting cadets in countries such as Canada, France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States, even gaining access to military academies. In 2019, they established a secret order known as “Centuria,” which propagates their ideology. This order opposes democratic processes and universal suffrage while reciting the “Prayer of the Ukrainian Nationalists,” composed by Josef Mashchak during the interwar period. They also display the Danish Sun Cross and reference the Thule Order, associated with high-ranking Nazi officials. Unfortunately, Western armed forces have not always taken this threat seriously, allowing this ideology, much like that of the Muslim Brotherhood in the Middle East, to spread rapidly.

The concerning reality is that this dangerous ideology is already present among us, and it’s crucial that we recognise and address it before it causes further harm.

A Lily Bit is a Substack page authored by Lily who self-describes as a former Air Force pilot and intelligence officer and is dedicated to providing her readers with valuable insights into The Great Reset and the World Economic Forum. You can subscribe to and follow her Substack page HERE.