“Unprovoked Attack” or A Deep State War?

“Israel and Hamas at war after surprise attacks from Gaza Strip” reported the Guardian, adding “A ground infiltration by Hamas gunmen into Israeli towns and villages on the periphery – an unprecedented development in the 16 years since the Islamists took over the strip – is ongoing, with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) saying that at one point, seven villages and towns were under Hamas control.”

Israel has one of the most advanced high tech armies, and intelligence, so something about this narrative, does not quite sit right. Such as, how on earth could anyone surprise attack Israel?

Unfortunately, the response to the attacks, which are said to have “caught the Israeli security services by surprise,” has been a declaration of war and Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said in a televised statement:

“Our enemy will pay a price the type of which it has never known, “We are in a war and we will win it.”

Israel will of course have the backing of all leaders of all nation-states who will also have the indoctrinated support of the people with an inhumane aim to “finish Palestine!! We must ask ourselves who benefits from these barbaric attacks which will slaughter innocent people? Wis behind this? Who is funding it?

No Surprise

NOTHING is a surprise we have had our lives mapped out for over a century, this too was a planned operation, as usual the Problem – Reaction – Solution. The only ones who benefit are those who control the mechanisms through which the war is fought; this can ordinarliy be – the weapons that are being manufactured, – the central banks and the debts that arise as a result from these conflicts, – the fuel needed to power these wars…

These mechanisms are all controlled by the same group of people, and often times this same group of people fund both sides of the war.

“…the framework for guiding thoughts and actions into conflicts that lead to a predetermined solution. This is accomplished by manipulating consciousness into a circular pattern of thought and action. The synthetic solution to these conflicts can’t be introduced unless those being manipulated take a side that will advance the predetermined agenda.” — George Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, The Hegelian Dialectic.

More chilling words from Netanyahu came early today “This morning, on Shabbat and a holiday, Hamas invaded Israeli territory and murdered innocent citizens including children and the elderly. Hamas has started a brutal and evil war. We will be victorious in this war despite an unbearable price. This is a very difficult day for all of us.

“Hamas wants to murder us all. This is an enemy that murders children and mothers in their homes, in their beds, an enemy that abducts the elderly, children and young women, that slaughters and massacres our citizens, including children, who simply went out to enjoy the holiday. What happened today is unprecedented in Israel – and I will see to it that it does not happen again. The entire government is behind this decision.

The IDF will immediately use all its strength to destroy Hamas’s capabilities. We will destroy them and we will forcefully avenge this dark day that they have forced on the State of Israel and its citizens. As Bialik wrote: ‘Revenge for the blood of a little child has yet been devised by Satan’.

“All of the places which Hamas is deployed, hiding and operating in, that wicked city, we will turn them into rubble.“

Unprovoked

What is notable other than the sinister tone to the talk of a “revenge” attack, is that the word “unprovoked” is being widely used in unision by politicians and other prominent names in reference to the Hamas operation. We are familiar with our “leaders” use of “Hypnopaedia” to convey the view we are to adopt, particularly over the last almost four years.

However, the word unprovoked was last used when governments refering to Ukraine/ Russia and Noam Chomsky explained that “The reason for insisting on calling it the ‘unprovoked invasion’ is you know perfectly well it was provoked” See X video below

Alan Mcleod writes “It is incredible watching all these Western politicians who’ve been beating their chests and talking for years about how we must support armed struggle against foreign occupation (in Ukraine) describing Palestinians rising up today as “terrorists”. An extremely informative moment.”

"The reason for insisting on calling it the 'unprovoked invasion' is you know perfectly well it was provoked" – Noam Chomsky on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/pJcWZYj6xh — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) October 7, 2023

Although there are those we would expect to see working together in lockstep, there are others that may be a surprise. There are many more who appear to be among them and not only using the word “unprovoked,” but also strongly advocating what amounts to bloody attacks on the “Hamas Terrorists” which obviously will maim and kill many innocent Palestinians.

These are words of a warmonger, says writer, Caitlin Johnstone, referring to Kennedy’s post, and adds. “Here come days and days of western news media slyly reversing the aggressor-defender relationship and reporting as though the violence began with the Hamas offensive, spontaneously out of nowhere.”

Finish Them

This is not just an attack on Israel—this was an attack on America.



Finish them, @Netanyahu.



They should have hell to pay for what they have just done. pic.twitter.com/0KKDwvOITS — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 8, 2023

Calls For Genocide.

The Israeli politician, Ariel Kallner is calling for “a massacre that will overshadow the massacre of 1948”. In 1948, Israeli forces ethnically cleansed an estimated 800,000 Palestinians. Is this not a call for genocide?

How can the murder of innocent civilians ever be justified in the name of revenge? Yet the Palestinians were deemed “terrorists” for their actions. Before they send the tanks in they send the journalists in, and they will only show and tell what they are told to.

They never show you this map on the news or the information in the video below. That’s because it provides the crucial context necessary to anyone wanting to understand the Israel/Palestine situation.source

Something is Very Wrong Here

“This war and every war is a horrible thing, for everyone involved, except for those getting rich from it right?” says journalist Efrat Fenigson served in the intelligence force of the IDF 25 years ago, this would arguably qualify her to say that “there is no way that Israel did not know what’s coming and says that “something is very wrong here”

She shared her view on the war in Israel following news that Hamas was said to invade Israeli territory based on what she has heard from citizen voices on the ground and official statements. According to Efrat only a year ago there was a military operation in Gaza to prepare for such an event, and there is ongoing training for the scenario. Which she says raises serious questions about Israeli intelligence,

What happened?

Efrat goes on to say “two years ago there was a successful deployment of underground barriers with sensors that alert for these kind of “terrorist” breaches. would set off an alert in the event of a terrorist breaches” according to Efrat, who added that “Israel has one of the most advanced high-tech armies, how come there was zero response to the border and fence breaches?” This is something she says she cannot understand after serving in the IDF in the intelligence forces.

No Way Israel Didn’t Know

“there’s no way, that Israel did not know of what was coming. It can’t, moving all alongside the fence is triggering all forces. “What happened to the strongest army in the world? How come border crossings were wide open? Something is very wrong here. Something is very strange. This chain of events is not typical and is very unusual for the Israeli defence system.”

“With the recent normalisation efforts between Israel and Palestine led by Saudi Arabia, I wonder if a prisoners exchange deal is something that could only be seriously considered if a shocking event like that happened. Is it a possibility that only with Israel hostages it can be justified to release dangerous prisoners from Israeli prisons, I don’t know.“

Leverage

Mainstream media reported that deputy Hamas leader Salah Al Arouri suggests using Israeli prisoners as leverage in negotiations , so maybe. A point about Israel in the last few years which I want to make, there is a general sense of insecurity in Israel, there’s political and social instability and unrest. Public funds are being misused on agendas such as COVID, climate, judicial reform, abolishing cash and many more.“

The current government is highly corrupt, in my view, while the previous one was no better. I don’t care about having a popular opinion, I care about exposing evil forces wherever and whomever they are. So to me, this surprise attack seems like a planned operation on all fronts.

This is a failure to protect the people of Israel, for sure. Perhaps the biggest failure since the Yom Kippur War exactly 50 years ago, if not bigger. By the way, is it a coincidence it is exactly 50 years ago, on the day?” The Yom Kippur War was on October 6th, 1973. If I was a conspiracy theorist I would say that this feels like a war of the deep state. It feels like the people of Israel and the people of Palestine have been sold once again to the higher powers that be. At the same time, this is still very, very difficult to fathom.”