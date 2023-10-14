Here are just SOME of the harmful ingredients present in routine vaccines

A post that had been going viral on Facebook in June 2017 has resurfaced. Dr. David Cartland, who has been a courageous example of a doctor standing up for truth and patient safety in the last few years, tweeted a copy of it to help raise awareness and encourage people to do their own research. We are republishing it for the same reasons.

Dr. David Cartland is a fully qualified medical doctor and GP practising in the UK as a freelance locum GP and a private health advocate. In early 2022, he resigned from the NHS because of the way the NHS and the government mishandled the covid pandemic.

Thanks @nhs100k for sharing anonymously but I’m ok to explain to anyone with questions. pic.twitter.com/G3sjmRKRS6 — Dr David Cartland (@CartlandDavid) February 1, 2022

Further reading: Breaking the Silence About Covid – Dr. Dave Cartland

We were unable to trace the person who originally posted the text Dr. Cartland tweeted yesterday as copied below. However, a poor attempt at a “fact-check” published by Vaccines Work Blog confirms that it had been posted by Iris Figueroa who was/is a keen advocate for vaccine truth.

“For the past month or so, the following post has been going viral on Facebook. The poster, Ms. Figueroa, is a well-known antivaxxer [sic] from New York who posts a great deal on vaccine-related threads,” Kathy from Vaccines Work Blog wrote on 5 July 2017.

After the devasting harm caused to so many by covid injections, it would be interesting to know if Kathy stands by her words today or if she now regrets having ever written them.

The following is a tweet on 13 October 2023 made by Dr. David Cartland.

By Iris Figueroa I gathered all vaccine ingredients into a list and contacted Poison Control. After intros and such, and asking to speak with someone tenured and knowledgeable, this is the gist of that conversation. Me: My question to you is how are these ingredients categorised? As benign or poison? (I ran a few ingredients, formaldehyde, Tween 80, mercury, aluminium, phenoxyethanol, potassium phosphate, sodium phosphate, sorbitol, etc.) He: Well, that’s quite a list… But I’d have to easily say that they’re all toxic to humans… Used in fertilizers… Pesticides… To stop the heart… To preserve a dead body… They’re registered with us in different categories, but pretty much poisons. Why? Me: If I were deliberately to feed or inject my child with these ingredients often, as a schedule, obviously I’d put my daughter in harm’s way… But what would legally happen to me? He: Odd question… But you’d likely be charged with criminal negligence… perhaps with intent to kill… and of course child abuse… Your child would be taken away from you… Do you know of someone who’s doing this to their child? This is criminal… Me: An industry… These are the ingredients used in vaccines… With binding agents to make sure the body won’t flush these out… To keep the antibody levels up indefinitely… The man was beside himself. He asked if I would email him all this information. He wanted to share it with his adult kids who are parents. He was horrified and felt awful he didn’t know… his kids are vaccinated and they have health issues…

Here are just SOME vaccine ingredients present in routine vaccines:

Formaldehyde/Formalin – Highly toxic systematic poison and carcinogen.

Betapropiolactone – Toxic chemical and carcinogen. May cause death/permanent injury after very short exposure to small quantities. Corrosive chemical.

Hexadecyltrimethylammonium bromide – May cause damage to the liver, cardiovascular system, and central nervous system. May cause reproductive effects and birth defects.

Aluminium hydroxide, aluminium phosphate, and aluminium salts – Neurotoxin. Carries risk for long-term brain inflammation/swelling, neurological disorders, autoimmune disease, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and autism. It penetrates the brain where it persists indefinitely.

Thimerosal (mercury) – Neurotoxin. Induces cellular damage, reduces oxidation-reduction activity, cellular degeneration, and cell death. Linked to neurological disorders, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and autism.

Polysorbate 80 & 20 – Trespasses the Blood-Brain Barrier and carries with it aluminium, thimerosal, and viruses; allowing it to enter the brain.

Glutaraldehyde – Toxic chemical used as a disinfectant for heat-sensitive medical equipment.

Foetal Bovine Serum – Harvested from bovine (cow) foetuses taken from pregnant cows before slaughter.

Human Diploid Fibroblast Cells – aborted foetal cells. Foreign DNA has the ability to interact with our own.

African Green Monkey Kidney Cells – Can carry the SV40 cancer-causing virus that has already tainted about 30 million Americans.

Acetone – Can cause kidney, liver, and nerve damage.

E.coli – Yes, you read that right.

DNA from porcine (pig) Circovirus type-1

Human embryonic lung cell cultures (from aborted foetuses)

You can view all of these ingredients on the CDC’s website HERE.

To Dr. Cartland’s tweet, we are adding the further resources listed below: