EU Threatens to Block X, Musk Demands Concrete Examples of Alleged ‘Disinformation’

EU commissioner Thierry Breton has warned Elon Musk in a letter that his platform X, formally known as Twitter, is spreading “illegal content and disinformation” The letter said concerns had heightened after the Hamas attack against Israel, and demanded Musk respond to the complaint and contact “relevant law enforcement authorities” within 24 hours.
This is not the first time the EU have tried to control what constitutes “disnformation” in 2020 a European Digital Media Observatory (EDMO), was created to coordinate editorial teams in member states to take charge of fact-checking.
In Hungary the site 444.hu and its partner Qubit were to be the only ones to decide on what is fake news or not. It was reported that Ferenc Hammer, who was head of the Media Universalis Foundation was in charge of this project’s research coordination but was found to have been gifted $11,700 from the Soros Foundations. The biased “fact checking” operation was exposed when they were found to be creating their own stats which contradicted the official data. (Source).
We know from experience that those tasked with seeking out “disinformation” are simply attempting to censor content that does not align with their narrative and planned agenda. We have been fortunate that the X platform has permitted free speech on the whole. We, as adults are able to see differing perspectives to topics and can therefore make up our own minds as to what is the truth, this has become increasingly, worryingly rare.
Thankfully Musk at the moment has claimed to not even know what content they are talking about and has demanded concrete examples of this “disinformation.”
John Cody from Remix News, published the following conversation that was posted on X,
EU Threatens to Block X, Elon Musk Demands EU to Provide Concrete Examples of Alleged ‘Disinformation’
The European Union appears to be making its move against X, threatening to block the platform and hit it with massive fines over alleged “disinformation,” but the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, is requesting that the EU provide concrete examples to back up its claims.
Thierry Breton, the Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union, has long threatened to take action against X with a wave of censorship, issued a public warning to Musk, claiming the platform failed to take action against illegal content related to Saturday’s Hamas terror attack on Israel. Breton threatened that Musk has 24 hours to respond to the claims being made.
“Public media and civil society organisations widely report instances of fake and manipulated images and facts circulating on your platform in the EU, such as repurposed old images of unrelated armed conflicts or military footage that actually originated from video games. This appears to be manifestly false or misleading information,” Breton wrote.
Musk, however, is asking for specific examples to back the claim and responded directly to Breton’s tweet.
Breton responded to Musk’s comment, claiming Musk is aware of the reports from “users” and authorities,” to which Musk responded that Breton should publish any reports openly on the platform. Breton has not responded and so far has kept the world community in the dark about the EU’s claims of disinformation.
Musk also responded to another user, saying he had not seen anything substantiating the EU’s claims, writing: “Maybe it’s in the mail or something.”
Although much of the European public is likely unaware that the EU’s Digital Service Regulation (DSA) even exists, the law came into effect of August of this year, which gives the EU broad powers to censor entire social media platforms, hit them with huge fines representing up to 6 percent of global revenue, or outright ban the service.
Pulitzer-prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald detailed in an X thread the NGOs and fact-checkers behind the efforts to implement widespread censorship across the platform, which Musk has promoted as a space for free speech, even if critics say censorship is still commonplace.
The EU may choose to proceed with fines first, as an outright ban could serve as a public relations debacle. Nevertheless, fines may be just as effective, if not more so, in bringing the platform down.
Source Remix News
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help..
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
.
Can you please help power The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful journalism for the years to come…
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
such as Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
are trying to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Categories: Uncategorized
Musk is a conman. What’s the game apart from building a Chinese like platform which later will hold all of your data, digital money, movements and opinions, etc?
Using it to squeeze a bit more on free speech while building trust towards this ‘freedom fighter’ to lure everyone to one platform?
The only media outlet where the truth can still be spoken and all opinions can be heard……Mr.Musk must not back down. Anytime someone does not want you to hear the other side of the story, there’s something to hide.Let the people talk. Let the people decide who’s telling the truth.
Why isn’t the eu banning American and British msm. Both spew misinformation every single day!
The govt’s and media are the ones spreading the lies as far as i can see.
They don’t like it because the people are on to them.
British and American msm broadcast misinformation every single day.what is the eu doing about that?
When “fake content and glorification of violence” comes from their side is fine and legal. The are saying nothing more than those who own and control the information channels are owning the “truth”.