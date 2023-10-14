How the US WWII nuclear weapons programme became Operation Warp Speed

In the last three years, Paula Jardine has carried out a forensic historical analysis of how and why we got to where we are now with the covid ‘pandemic’ and the drive for universal vaccination. This includes how the World War II Manhattan Project evolved into Operation Warp Speed to produce the covid mRNA injections.

According to Professor Norman Fenton, her work is among the most important for understanding the scale of pharma corruption and Deep State influence in all modern vaccine programmes. “Although Paula has documented her incredible findings in a series of articles in The Conservative Woman too few people are aware of her and her work,” he said. So, yesterday Prof. Fenton interviewed Jardine to help get her work more widely publicised.

Anatomy of the sinister Covid project: Norman Fenton interviews Paula Jardine, 12 October 2023 (56 mins)

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

We have heard much about the scientific perspective of all things covid. But as a journalist with a university degree and interest in history, in her series of articles published by The Conservative Woman, Jardine gives a different perspective on what happened leading up to and during the covid era.

The Manhattan Project was a research and development undertaking during World War II that produced the first nuclear weapons. So, what could this possibly have to do with the covid vaccination programme?

Part of the Bush administration’s national defence doctrine was what is called a full-spectrum dominance which included projects to find viruses in any location that the US military might be planning future operations, just as a preventative measure.

“They had this idea that you needed to defend against bioterrorism by doing your own bioweapons research and then developing countermeasures – vaccines and therapeutics – to defend against this hypothetical threat,” Jardine explained.

Since about 2001, in the aftermath of 9/11, a small group of people from the biodefence community have had aspirations for what they were openly calling ‘A Manhattan Project for Biodefence’.

The excuse they gave for needing this project was that someone like Saddam Hussein might use bioweapons against the US. But this threat was exaggerated to the public. In 2005, Milton Leitenberg wrote:

Well before October-November 2001, the spectre of “bioterrorism” benefited from an extremely successful sales campaign. Between 1995 and 2001, the most common portrayal of the potential for “bioterrorism” was the facile catchphrase, “It’s not a matter of whether; just when.” This proved to be one of the most successful catchphrases since the old soap-powder advertisement, “Duz Does Everything.” Assessing the Biological Weapons and Bioterrorism Threat, Milton Leitenberg, 1 December 2005

A few people at the core of this may have believed the threat of a lone wolf attack was real, but otherwise, it seemed, most didn’t believe the threat of a mass bioterrorist attack was real at the time. So why did they exaggerate the threat?

“My research suggests that one of the motivations at the time was to benefit certain pharmaceutical companies in the United States, Emergent BioSolutions being the principal one,” Jardine said.

Emergent BioSolutions manufactured smallpox and anthrax vaccines. Smallpox vaccines were withdrawn from the market in 1980 because they were very dangerous, Jardine said. Anthrax vaccines were given to soldiers during the Gulf War but there was never any real reason to give them to civilians.

Somehow, Dr. Robert Kadlec, the principal architect of the US 21st century biodefence policy, managed to obtain billions of dollars to stockpile vaccines for the US government under Project Bioshield. One of Kadlec’s fellow weapon inspectors in Iraq was former bioweapons researcher Dr. William Patrick. “William Patrick happened to have five, I think, patents on advanced Anthrax vaccines,” Jardine said, adding that this may also be one of the reasons that the bioterrorism threat was exaggerated.

In 2014, the Obama administration imposed a moratorium on gain-of-function research. And then, all of a sudden, Jardine said “In 2015 … this idea of A Manhattan Project … kicked off again.”

The aim of this project was to have prototype vaccines for 28 different classes of known biological pathogens and rapid response vaccine platforms – like the MRNA um and DNA vaccines – that could be tweaked and rolled out within a matter of weeks to the general public.

In 2015, Kadlec, who was at this time working as a consultant for Emergent BioSolutions, set up a Bipartisan Commission on Biodefence. “They were looking at how to update the American biodefense policy. One of the things up for discussion, right back in 2015, was this Manhattan Project for Biodefence … It was meant to be like a big bang and you could kind of roll everything out all at once under, well clearly the way it’s happened, an emergency, or a contrived emergency, where you’re able to loosen government purse strings and get the money for this [project],” Jardine explained.

In July 2019, the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefence held a forum entitled ‘A Manhattan Project for Biodefence: Taking Biological Threats off the Table’. By this time, Kadlec was the US Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in Health and Human Services. Having been in this position since 2017, he had already worked out that he needed about $20 billion for this project, which is about what they spent on Operation Warp Speed, Jardine said.

“mRNA was the great hope [of the project],” Jardine explained, “the mRNA [injection] was the big one.” They had a few other projects, for example, a MERS DNA vaccine which, after the 2014 gain-of-function moratorium, they partnered with a South Korean company to develop. “It was one of the [vaccines] that tried to repurpose into a covid vaccine in January 2020,” Jardine said. Essentially, they were looking for a convenient new virus to test out all their vaccines, she added.

There is a Pfizer clinical trial paper published in a journal, Jardine didn’t name which one. What’s noticeable about this paper is it shows evidence that Pfizer had been developing a vaccine for covid before the world knew that covid existed. “At the bottom of the header on that [journal] page [it] gives a document date of the 5th of December 2019. Well, isn’t that interesting because that’s, what, three weeks before China knew anything about this [covid] pneumonia, officially,” Jardine said.

“It’s also the same time period when Moderna was getting ready to send a prototype of their vaccine to Dr. [Ralph] Barak … [Moderna] sent a prototype under a material transfer agreement to Barak on the 12th of December 2019. The transfer agreement says that it is for mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates jointly owned by the NIAID and Moderna.”

The official explanation is that this material transfer was for a MERS vaccine. In May 2019, Moderna entered into a research collaboration agreement with NIH to develop a MERS vaccine. So, they are attempting to hide the fact that they had a prototype for a mRNA coronavirus vaccine by claiming that it was a vaccine for MERS.

Further reading: How Fauci pulled the Moderna vaccine rabbit out of the hat

The covid virus was a key part of the plan to push forward The Manhattan Project for Biodefence. But why and who is determined to implement this project? According to Jardine’s research it all traces back to the Rockefellers.

Speaking only about the vaccine strand of the project, universal vaccination became a “thing” in 1984 through UNICEF, Jardine explained. “But the organisation that was pushing it was the Rockefeller Foundation, and that started in the 1970s.”

In 1978 the Rockefeller Foundation published a paper basically attacking the World Health Organisation’s approach to “health for all” by promoting clean water, sanitation and healthy, nutritious food. The Rockefeller Foundation said the healthy lifestyle approach was unrealistic and too expensive for the developing world and instead populations in the developing world should follow the GOBI approach. GOBI stands for Growth monitoring, Oral Rehydration Therapy-ORT, Breastfeeding and Immunisation. The GOBI approach was implemented by UNICEF in the 1980s, probably in 1982.

Further reading: The History of PHC (Part 4): Introduction of GOBI-FFF, Child Survival Revolution, & Kick-out of Comprehensive PHC!

“By 1984 [Rockefeller installed UNICEF director James P. Grant] had basically worn the WHO down and they inserted the word ‘universal’ in front of ‘immunisation’,” Jardine said. “And all of a sudden, everybody everywhere was supposed to have as many of these [vaccines] as you could have.”

UNICEF director James (“Jim”) Grant also proposed a Summit for Children which took place two years later in 1990. UNICEF’s Summit outlined a set of objectives that would eventually pave the way for the UN’s Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”) that we are burdened with today. Grant was Rockefeller’s man and the SDGs are a Rockefeller initiative.

“GAVI … is a Rockefeller Foundation initiative, they just got [Bill] Gates to put the money up for it,” Jardine said.

The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (“GAVI”) was born out of the idea that the Children’s Vaccine Initiative (“CVI”) needed to be more closely linked to its funders. CVI was born out of an earlier Rockefeller initiative; initially known as the Rockefeller Sanitary Commission and then the International Health Division.

Further reading: The Rockefeller Foundation’s 20th Century Global Fight Against Disease

“Before the Rockefeller Foundation ever got involved in global health, they had a global population research team. They were they’d been arguing since the 1950s that the world was overpopulated and we needed to do more to reduce that population. So, there is an intersection there,” Jardine said.

Further reading: Population and the American Future, The Rockefeller Commission Report, 27 March 1972

At the end of the interview, Jardine was asked what she thought they would do next. She answered that she thought a Nipah virus vaccine would be rolled out under emergency use authorisation.

“[Jeremy] Farrar had a key role in identifying [Nipah] back in 1999 and I think that was a cover-up for a disastrous vaccine program in Malaysia … But there’s been a lot in the press recently about Nipah outbreaks in Bangladesh, I’m not sure if there was another one in Malaysia or the Philippines, but you keep hearing little things about it and I think they’re gearing up for that.”

Jardine has also had a whistle-blower contact her to say that they are stockpiling RSV vaccines. “They’re almost out of date so there’ll be pressure to roll those out as well,” she said. She warned that the RSV vaccines, as with other recently rolled out vaccines, are under-tested.