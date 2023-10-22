Hamas is not Palestine; Palestinians are not benefitting so who is benefitting from the Israel-Hamas War?

Hamas is not Palestine. Palestinians are not benefitting from a war with Israel, so who is?

Hamas is not Palestine. Hamas is a terror group that rules over Gaza. The last elections in Gaza were held in 2006 – 18 years ago. If Hamas is so popular, why don’t they hold elections?

An opinion poll conducted in July showed that 62% of Gazans wanted Hamas to uphold the ceasefire, they did not want Hamas to start a war with Israel. Hamas did the exact opposite.

Further reading: Polls Show Majority of Gazans Were Against Breaking Ceasefire; Hamas and Hezbollah Unpopular Among Key Arab Publics, Washington Institute, 10 October 2023

Firstpost: Who is Supporting and Funding Hamas? | Vantage with Palki Sharma, 11 October 2023 (7 mins)

Who benefits from the Israel-Hamas War? In war, there’s a harsh reality that often remains unspoken: defence stocks and the defence industry reap substantial profits from conflict. It happened during the Ukraine war and it is happening again during the Israel-Hamas war.

Firstpost: Who Benefits from the Israel-Hamas War? | Vantage with Palki Sharma, 13 October 2023 (1 min)

The video above only covers some of the potentially many beneficiaries of the Israel-Hamas War.

In March 2006, during a House International Relations Committee hearing Representative Ron Paul said “Not too many years ago, both Israel and the United States helped create and encourage Hamas.”

In January 2009, during a House Session, Rep. Paul reiterated the origins of Hamas. “Hamas, if you look at the history, you’ll find out that Hamas was encouraged and really started because they wanted Hamas to counteract Yassar Arafat,” he said.

He then explained that America then stepped in to encourage Palestinians to have free elections. The Palestinians had free elections and elected Hamas.

“So first we [USA] indirectly and directly through Israel help establish Hamas. Then we have an election that Hamas becomes dominant, then we have to kill them. You know, it just doesn’t make sense,” Rep. Paul said.

Further reading: Hamas was created by Israeli and US intelligence services to counteract Yasser Arafat, Ron Paul explains, Natural News, 12 October 2023

Fast forward to 2023 and according to Dr. Mathew Maavak, the latest Israel-Hamas conflict was either deliberately engineered or it was the result of a remarkable concatenation of security lapses.

Current affairs commentator Efrat Fenigson, a former Israel Defence Force (“IDF”) reservist, was among the first to concisely unpack the sheer improbability of a Hamas sneak attack on an ultra-secure Israeli border complex.

She raised questions and noted in her video published on 7 October: “Something is VERY WRONG HERE, something is very strange, this chain of events is very unusual and not typical for the Israeli defence system.”

🇮🇱 Israel-Hamas War – An Update.

Including my key insights, questions & concerns.



Please share this tweet, or my Substack post: https://t.co/8PbGtvmmsv pic.twitter.com/QBDabtlkEV — Efrat Fenigson (@efenigson) October 7, 2023

When posting her video on Twitter, Fenigson referred followers to her Substack page where you can read a transcript of her video HERE.

Dr. Maavak noted that one of the effects of recent events in the Israel-Hamas war is that dissident Israeli medical experts, who once repeatedly condemned their government for endangering lives via untested covid injections, are now rallying behind the same regime that had supposedly perpetrated the “New Holocaust”.

Among other agendas potentially being quietly rolled behind the fog of war that Dr. Maavak noted is the global financial system.

Even if the present conflict in Gaza is somehow dialled down, new sets of risks are mushrooming across global systems . On the geopolitical front, expect tensions to escalate along the Korean peninsula, Taiwan Straits and Ukraine. One long-anticipated global risk is the possible sinking of an ultra-large vessel along the Straits of Hormuz, the Straits of Malacca or the Suez Canal in order to disrupt global shipping and supply chains. The global financial system, in the meantime, has crossed the point of no return. This is why the global oligarchy needs a manufactured systemic crisis soon. While the Islamic world has been briefly reanimated by the recent chaos in Gaza, it no longer holds any trump cards up its sleeves. Apart from oil and other natural resources, this religious-geopolitical compact does not generate anything irreproducible. Its substantial revenue flows have perennially enriched a tiny elite; whatever remains ends up subsidising fuel, food and other essential items for its restive populations. The Arab Spring of 2010-2012 revealed how quickly this parasitic model can unravel. Globalist-dictated covid-19 policies have also left giant deficits in the healthcare coffers of the Islamic world. Any attempt to blackmail the world a la the Arab Oil Embargo of 1973 will only backfire as major powers have since built up vast strategic petroleum reserves. Furthermore, oil embargoes will only play into the hands of the globalist oligarchy. 15-minute city enclaves might be made mandatory worldwide in order to conserve fuel. Digital IDs may be made mandatory in order to ration food and other essential items. Massive pro-Palestinian protests in Western cities, and jihadi false flags orchestrated by Western intelligence agencies, will serve as the perfect pretext to introduce martial law and wholesale suspension of civil liberties. Western police forces which looked the other way during the farcical Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots are now actively clamping down on pro-Palestinian protestors. There is a good reason why the West adopted an open-door policy for illegal military-aged male immigrants from the Third World. Whatever happens in the next few weeks or months, make no mistake: Our perishing world is marching in lockstep with the [World Economic Forum’s] Great Reset. Gaza is burning in lockstep with the Great Reset , Dr. Mathew Maavak, 16 October 2023

Off-Guardian’s Kit Knightly agrees. A week ago, Off-Guardian published an article discussing how The Great Reset agenda is still moving forward behind the scenes, while the headlines are full of Israel-Palestine. “In its thirteen days of existence, the war itself has already pushed that agenda forward as well,” Knightly wrote on Friday.

Calls for the suppression of freedom of expression have sprouted up everywhere since the war started. Read more: ‘Israel-Hamas “war” – another excuse to shut down free speech’.

Since that article was published 10 days ago, the campaign to suppress freedom of expression has gained momentum. Knightly lists moves made by the European Union, China, USA, German and French police to escalate the culture of fear, making people afraid to express themselves or their political opinions.

Another move by agenda pushers has been in the field of facial recognition.

Before the “surprise attack”, Israel’s use of facial recognition technology was called “Automated apartheid” by Amnesty International. In the US, states have been opposing the use of [facial recognition technology] for a long time, with some introducing bills to ban it outright. Now, however, Israel has allegedly been using facial recognition tech to identify dead and wounded. The Jerusalem Post calls it a “tool to help Israel recover from Hamas’ war”. The Israel-Hamas War is ALREADY Pushing the Great Reset Agenda , Off-Guardian, 20 October 2023

Similar changes in the narrative regarding facial recognition have occurred in Sweden and the UK in recent days.

“Nobody has said a word against it. Suddenly what was ‘Orwellian’ back in April is now – thanks to the latest war – totally fine,” Knightly noted.

Perhaps one of the most tragic things to have happened that Knightly noted is in independent media.

The independent media was the biggest reason the “pandemic” narrative fell short of its grandiose aims. The narrative lost its momentum in the face of a pushback from solidified resistance from right across the political spectrum – spanning the anarchist left to the libertarian right. A major arm of the globalist strategy since then has been undermining that solidarity and the reach of alt-media outlets, attacking their funding, limiting their reach and – most obviously – sewing discord with divisive distractions. It was no accident that the Russian invasion of Ukraine broke covid resistance right down the middle, splintering it along old-fashioned fault lines. The Israel-Hamas “war” has already broken those two sides into two more. The Israel-Hamas War is ALREADY Pushing the Great Reset Agenda , Off-Guardian, 20 October 2023

