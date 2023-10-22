New Zealand is a Crime Scene: In one clinic, in one day 30 people were covid injected and all 30 have died

Former TV presenter Liz Gunn published a video update yesterday describing an instance of one clinic in New Zealand where 30 people received a covid injection and all 30 of them have died, within the same time frame.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Liz Gunn (Elizabeth Cooney) became internationally renowned for her support for the family in the Baby W case, where two parents objected to the use of covid-vaccinated blood in transfusions. The parents were unsuccessful in their court action to oppose health authorities seeking guardianship to allow surgery to go ahead. At the end of June 2023, Gunn launched a political party called the New Zealand Loyal Party.

(Related: Discrimination and Harassment of Baby in New Zealand Shows There Is No Limit to Covidians’ Intent on Death and Destruction and Baby W’s case raises critical questions: What is science and who is an expert?)

Before the recently held elections, Gunn was contacted by a whistle-blower and given documentation showing that tens of thousands of New Zealanders’ deaths are linked to the injections. “This is just one of the sites recording this type of information in New Zealand,” she said. “We don’t know how many further databases like this are in the country,” she added.

She explained that because the number of deaths is usually less than the number of those suffering from ill effects of the injections, then the extrapolation of the numbers that have been injured and killed “starts to become, frankly, eye-watering.”

The data shows that there are clusters of deaths. “People who attended the same jab site, and were jabbed one after the other, at consecutive times on the same day. We saw their jab date and we saw their date of death,” Gunn said.

She gave one of many examples to illustrate the point.

“On one day, 30 people were jabbed on the same day, at the same location. All are now deceased. And their deaths are in close temporal, time, proximity to each other,” she said.

“We are calling for an inquiry. Not just any inquiry. A full-blown criminal investigation leaving no stone unturned.”

“New Zealand is a crime scene.”

Free NZ Media: NZ Loyal’s Liz Gunn follows up on her pre-election M.O.A.R announcement, 21 October 2023 (8 mins)

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on Substack HERE.