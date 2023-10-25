Italy Becomes First Nation To Ban Bill Gates’ Fake Meat Due To ‘Serious Health Concerns’

Italy has become the first country to issue a total ban on Bill Gates’ synthetic meat products after numerous studies found that lab-grown fake meat products cause turbo cancers in humans. Meanwhile, in the U.S. the Biden administration has fast-tracked the controversial products for approval

by Baxter Dmitry for the People’s Voice

“Italy is the first nation to say no to synthetic food, to so-called ‘synthetic meat’. It does so with a formal and official act,” Health Minister Orazio Schillaci announced. “The resolution calls for a commitment to ban the production, marketing, and import of synthetic foods within our territory.

“These regulations aim to regulate situations where the environmental public health could be at risk, or when there is uncertainty regarding the effects of certain products that are being or will be introduced to the market or consumed,” Schillaci continued.

“It is crucial to have measures in place to address these potential risks and ensure the safety of the environment and public health in such cases,” he concluded. Watch:

Synthetic meat has been heavily promoted by Bill Gates and the globalist elites at the WEF as the solution to so-called climate change. When peddling his book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” in 2021, Gates told the MIT Technology Review that “all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef.”

However, this fake food has now been shown to cause cancer via the immortalized cell lines used to manufacture it.

Meanwhile, in the US, Biden has fast-tracked Bill Gates’ lab-grown ‘synthetic meat’ for approval, meaning grocery stores across America can now sell the carcinogenic fake meat to the public.

In an unprecedented move, Biden’s United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved the sale of Gates’ lab-grown “chicken meat” in late June.

The approval from regulators will allow the companies to flood the U.S. food supply with their controversial products.

