Italy Becomes First Nation To Ban Bill Gates’ Fake Meat Due To ‘Serious Health Concerns’

Italy has become the first country to issue a total ban on Bill Gates’ synthetic meat products after numerous studies found that lab-grown fake meat products cause turbo cancers in humans. Meanwhile, in the U.S. the Biden administration has fast-tracked the controversial products for approval
by Baxter Dmitry for the People’s Voice
“Italy is the first nation to say no to synthetic food, to so-called ‘synthetic meat’. It does so with a formal and official act,” Health Minister Orazio Schillaci announced. “The resolution calls for a commitment to ban the production, marketing, and import of synthetic foods within our territory.
“These regulations aim to regulate situations where the environmental public health could be at risk, or when there is uncertainty regarding the effects of certain products that are being or will be introduced to the market or consumed,” Schillaci continued.
“It is crucial to have measures in place to address these potential risks and ensure the safety of the environment and public health in such cases,” he concluded. Watch:
Synthetic meat has been heavily promoted by Bill Gates and the globalist elites at the WEF as the solution to so-called climate change. When peddling his book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” in 2021, Gates told the MIT Technology Review that “all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef.”
However, this fake food has now been shown to cause cancer via the immortalized cell lines used to manufacture it.
Meanwhile, in the US, Biden has fast-tracked Bill Gates’ lab-grown ‘synthetic meat’ for approval, meaning grocery stores across America can now sell the carcinogenic fake meat to the public.
In an unprecedented move, Biden’s United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved the sale of Gates’ lab-grown “chicken meat” in late June.
The approval from regulators will allow the companies to flood the U.S. food supply with their controversial products.
Originally published by Baxter Dmitry At The People’sVoice
Gates I wager will never have to eat ze bugs !!
Well he might actually like them 😀
yes, but he will roast in hell for eternity.
A surprise, but a great start. Now we need to ban any WEF, NWO, product or message.
I use Quorn mince instead of real mince, but last time I shoppedit was out of stock. Instead this queer new fangled mince was on offer, which I didn’t buy .Is this the beginning of them trying to force this stuff on us?
I seem to remember something similar happened a year or two ago but customers voted with their feet. and the factory made muck went away for a while.
Throw a few globalists in a meat mincer, will go down well with a nice Chianti..
https://winepressnews.com/2023/10/23/italy-backtracks-on-bill-to-ban-lab-grown-meats-and-specific-labeling-as-eu-moves-forward-to-push-faux-meat/
Cheers for the link to the Wine Press, many excellent articles.
back in old blighty our bribary whores un parliament will happily push this crap on us. expect widespread bs plus a tax payer funded ad campaign to promote this new highly toxic product.
btw has anyone elsenl noticed real meat seems to be dissapearing from the shelves?
yes. the label is there but the meat is not. we use mostly turkey, and neither walmart nor the local grocery had any. There was lots of red meat, which we have not eaten for years, and pork . We stopped eating chicken this summer when the dog got sick from it.
funny in the uk i have also stopped eating chicken due it becoming extremely slimey n gungey. only eat beef and pork.
He requires horse whipping, and then tried for his crimes against humanity.
Bill Gates should be FORCED to eat NOTHING but the GARBAGE he is producing
He should also be injected with every vaccine he pushes onto 3rd world countries.
One the most dangerous aspects aside from health concerns is the age of the people perpetuating agenda and policies. They are in late stages of their life cycle (all of them “too many to list” but Gates is one of the headmasters) and “they” will see this reset through at any co$t! Those that are aware then also need to know these old people are full steam ahead, are we?.
Italy just withdrew that ban, saw it this morning. Looks like someone got to someone…
https://winepressnews.com/2023/10/23/italy-backtracks-on-bill-to-ban-lab-grown-meats-and-specific-labeling-as-eu-moves-forward-to-push-faux-meat/
Ban Bill Gates fake meat? Ban Bill Gates.Period. Full stop. He’s already been aťtacked in the UK. His time is coming. Sadly, he’s just an illuminati sock puppet. Why they chose such a socially inept POS like him as a front man who knows. Not all the clowns are in the circus. Force feed the twat his own fake meat and bugs preferably in an orange jump suit.
there are a few countries where he is all but welcome, and if I read right, he got convicted (to death) in India for killing young girls with tests of the papilloma jabs
anything fake is just that – fake. gates is fake, too. A fake software designer, a fake expert on vaxxines, a fake smile. He looks in fact, like he might have been eating bugs alright.
Avoid the Green frog label.
No need to “Ban” anything… just make Gates eat it first, by force if necessary. Breakfast, Lunch and dinner in captivity sorted for him. We will not be unkind once we get our hands on him. We will feed him this every day, and also make sure he is vaccinated too!
The Seventh Day Adventists have been eating fake meat for decades. Just sayin~
The Gates Foundation has a “Memorandum of Understanding” with the FDA which means that anything they communicate is not subject to FOI (Freedom of Information) exposure and is therefore hidden from the public eye. Furthermore, at least 2 senior officials from the FDA now work for the Gates Foundation. Basically, the FDA is in Gates’ pocket. Be wary – nothing the FDA approves is to be trusted by the public. NOTHING. You saw what happened with the mRNA poison, right?
I used to be very respectful to Bill Gates. I thought he was a great businessman, but now. he’s lost all my confidence because he’s a liar, a cheat. kills people, children, all for money.
When he gets to spend open-ended time in that small room, he will probably be fed this meat to keep him healthy …..