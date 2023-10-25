Italy Becomes First Nation To Ban Bill Gates’ Fake Meat Due To ‘Serious Health Concerns’

By on ( 30 Comments )
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Italy has become the first country to issue a total ban on Bill Gates’ synthetic meat products after numerous studies found that lab-grown fake meat products cause turbo cancers in humans. Meanwhile, in the U.S. the Biden administration has fast-tracked the controversial products for approval

by Baxter Dmitry for the People’s Voice

“Italy is the first nation to say no to synthetic food, to so-called ‘synthetic meat’. It does so with a formal and official act,” Health Minister Orazio Schillaci announced. “The resolution calls for a commitment to ban the production, marketing, and import of synthetic foods within our territory.

“These regulations aim to regulate situations where the environmental public health could be at risk, or when there is uncertainty regarding the effects of certain products that are being or will be introduced to the market or consumed,” Schillaci continued.

“It is crucial to have measures in place to address these potential risks and ensure the safety of the environment and public health in such cases,” he concluded. Watch:

Synthetic meat has been heavily promoted by Bill Gates and the globalist elites at the WEF as the solution to so-called climate change. When peddling his book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” in 2021, Gates told the MIT Technology Review that “all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef.”

However, this fake food has now been shown to cause cancer via the immortalized cell lines used to manufacture it.

Meanwhile, in the US, Biden has fast-tracked Bill Gates’ lab-grown ‘synthetic meat’ for approval, meaning grocery stores across America can now sell the carcinogenic fake meat to the public.

In an unprecedented move, Biden’s United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved the sale of Gates’ lab-grown “chicken meat” in late June.

The approval from regulators will allow the companies to flood the U.S. food supply with their controversial products.

Originally published by Baxter Dmitry At The People’sVoice

The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help..

Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

.

Can you please help power The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful journalism for the years to come…

Your Government & Big Tech organisations
such as Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
are trying to silence & shut down The Expose.

So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.

Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…

Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support

Tedros the Terrorist urges parliamentarians to support WHO’s IHR amendments and Pandemic Treaty process
Māori Government prosecutes four high-ranking New Zealand officials for committing crimes in response to the covid pandemic
Dr. Ahmad Malik seeks legal action: “If there is no freedom of speech, there can be no patient safety”
What it feels like to be Jewish in a “Freedom movement” that blames the Jews
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Uncategorized

Tagged as:

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
30 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rick Brady
Rick Brady
2 days ago

Gates I wager will never have to eat ze bugs !!

8
Reply
Patricia Harrity
Patricia Harrity
Author
Reply to  Rick Brady
2 days ago

Well he might actually like them 😀

3
Reply
AnneJulia
AnneJulia
Reply to  Rick Brady
1 day ago

The U.S. probably has the highest number of remote and freelance jobs in the world. Many U.S. companies, They have strong work-from-home and remote policies in place So up They Need Workers From Home Who Want To Join Them 
Click For Start…….. https://USHighestWork.blogspot.com

-1
Reply
meg meg
meg meg
Reply to  Rick Brady
1 hour ago

yes, but he will roast in hell for eternity.

0
Reply
Tony Ryan
Tony Ryan
2 days ago

A surprise, but a great start. Now we need to ban any WEF, NWO, product or message.

10
Reply
mcc
mcc
2 days ago

test

1
Reply
mcc
mcc
2 days ago

I use Quorn mince instead of real mince, but last time I shoppedit was out of stock. Instead this queer new fangled mince was on offer, which I didn’t buy .Is this the beginning of them trying to force this stuff on us?
I seem to remember something similar happened a year or two ago but customers voted with their feet. and the factory made muck went away for a while.

4
Reply
Paul Watson
Paul Watson
Reply to  mcc
1 day ago

Throw a few globalists in a meat mincer, will go down well with a nice Chianti..

3
Reply
korg
korg
2 days ago

back in old blighty our bribary whores un parliament will happily push this crap on us. expect widespread bs plus a tax payer funded ad campaign to promote this new highly toxic product.

btw has anyone elsenl noticed real meat seems to be dissapearing from the shelves?

4
Reply
INGRID C DURDEN
INGRID C DURDEN
Reply to  korg
1 day ago

yes. the label is there but the meat is not. we use mostly turkey, and neither walmart nor the local grocery had any. There was lots of red meat, which we have not eaten for years, and pork . We stopped eating chicken this summer when the dog got sick from it.

0
Reply
korg
korg
Reply to  INGRID C DURDEN
1 day ago

funny in the uk i have also stopped eating chicken due it becoming extremely slimey n gungey. only eat beef and pork.

0
Reply
Brin Jenkins
Brin Jenkins
2 days ago

He requires horse whipping, and then tried for his crimes against humanity.

5
Reply
Brin Jenkins
Brin Jenkins
2 days ago

Not my comment but borrwed from another site.

Bill Gates should be FORCED to eat NOTHING but the GARBAGE he is producing

7
Reply
Skeeve
Skeeve
Reply to  Brin Jenkins
22 hours ago

He should also be injected with every vaccine he pushes onto 3rd world countries.

0
Reply
peacewarrior
peacewarrior
2 days ago

One the most dangerous aspects aside from health concerns is the age of the people perpetuating agenda and policies. They are in late stages of their life cycle (all of them “too many to list” but Gates is one of the headmasters) and “they” will see this reset through at any co$t! Those that are aware then also need to know these old people are full steam ahead, are we?.

0
Reply
Bonami1776
Bonami1776
2 days ago

Italy just withdrew that ban, saw it this morning. Looks like someone got to someone…

https://winepressnews.com/2023/10/23/italy-backtracks-on-bill-to-ban-lab-grown-meats-and-specific-labeling-as-eu-moves-forward-to-push-faux-meat/

1
Reply
Lisa Franklin
Lisa Franklin
1 day ago

Ban Bill Gates fake meat? Ban Bill Gates.Period. Full stop. He’s already been aťtacked in the UK. His time is coming. Sadly, he’s just an illuminati sock puppet. Why they chose such a socially inept POS like him as a front man who knows. Not all the clowns are in the circus. Force feed the twat his own fake meat and bugs preferably in an orange jump suit.

3
Reply
INGRID C DURDEN
INGRID C DURDEN
Reply to  Lisa Franklin
1 day ago

there are a few countries where he is all but welcome, and if I read right, he got convicted (to death) in India for killing young girls with tests of the papilloma jabs

0
Reply
INGRID C DURDEN
INGRID C DURDEN
1 day ago

anything fake is just that – fake. gates is fake, too. A fake software designer, a fake expert on vaxxines, a fake smile. He looks in fact, like he might have been eating bugs alright.

2
Reply
Paul Watson
Paul Watson
1 day ago

Avoid the Green frog label.

0
Reply
Kerry
Kerry
1 day ago

No need to “Ban” anything… just make Gates eat it first, by force if necessary. Breakfast, Lunch and dinner in captivity sorted for him. We will not be unkind once we get our hands on him. We will feed him this every day, and also make sure he is vaccinated too!

2
Reply
nng
nng
1 day ago

The Seventh Day Adventists have been eating fake meat for decades. Just sayin~

0
Reply
Skeeve
Skeeve
22 hours ago

The Gates Foundation has a “Memorandum of Understanding” with the FDA which means that anything they communicate is not subject to FOI (Freedom of Information) exposure and is therefore hidden from the public eye. Furthermore, at least 2 senior officials from the FDA now work for the Gates Foundation. Basically, the FDA is in Gates’ pocket. Be wary – nothing the FDA approves is to be trusted by the public. NOTHING. You saw what happened with the mRNA poison, right?

0
Reply
John Steeples
John Steeples
18 hours ago

I used to be very respectful to Bill Gates. I thought he was a great businessman, but now. he’s lost all my confidence because he’s a liar, a cheat. kills people, children, all for money.

0
Reply
Chris
Chris
7 hours ago

When he gets to spend open-ended time in that small room, he will probably be fed this meat to keep him healthy …..

0
Reply