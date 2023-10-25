Biomedical Scientist, Simon Lee argues, that there are those who understand that “the globalist establishment is rotten to the core,” they have gone down the rabbit holes and completed the deep dives on everything from the Titanic to the Moon landings, but “if you try to tell them that viruses are not real they will lose their minds.” This is what is termed “purple pilled” and having a foot in the red camp and another in the blue. A challenge has been issued, to settle the Virus, no virus debate and as yet there are no scientific takers,”are you ready to take the red pill, “he asks.
The Virus Challenge: A Guide for the Purple-Pilled
by Simon Lee, Science Officer, Anew UK
Are you Purple-Pilled?
James Delingpole recently wrote a brilliant and thought provoking piece titled “Discrediting Our Cause” in which he introduced the concept of the “purple-pilled”. Who are, according to Delingpole:
“Fairweather Awake types – I call them the ‘purple-pilled’ because though they’ve taken the red pill more or less they still want to keep one foot in the blue-pilled camp for old times’ sake – that there are some conspiracy theories out there which are simply beyond the pale. They are so silly, these more outre conspiracy theories, that even to talk about them just discredits ‘our’ cause.”
This got me thinking (as thought provoking articles do) about the virus wars.
I used to believe in viruses. I even did diagnostic tests for viruses in a hospital lab for many years. I never believed any of the covid nonsense when it kicked off in 2020, but at that stage i did still believe that Coronaviruses were real. However, I didn’t believe that they could cause anything more serious than the common cold.
I was aware that some people did not think that viruses were real and that the pictures of alleged viruses were in fact usually exosomes which are particles produced by cells that are damaged and are dying.
So i decided to investigate these claims for myself and began to do some detailed research into the foundational science that supposedly underpinned the diagnostic testing that i used to do.
I discovered some brilliant people like the Kiwi couple Dr Sam Bailey MD and Dr Mark Bailey MD, Mike Stone and his brilliant viroLIEgy website, Dr Thomas Cowan MD, Dr Andrew Kaufman MD, Christine Massey MSc, Dr Stefano Scoglio PhD. There are many others too (see the signatories to the virus challenge further down). I quickly came to recognise that virology is a fraudulent pseudoscience and that there is no good evidence for the existence of pathogenic human viruses.
I’m used to arguing with the “normies” and “sheeple” about all things covid related but now most of the arguing is with so called “truthers” who consider themselves to be red-pilled. In reality these virus believers are what Delingpole calls the “Purple-pilled”.
Yes, they understand that the globalist establishment is rotten to the core and they may have done their research on some real conspiracies like the JFK assassination, the moon landings, 9/11, the Titanic (yes really! Look into it.) etc but if you try to tell them that viruses are not real they will lose their minds.
“If you accept – as all the red-pilled must because it is the foundation of Awake awareness – that the world as it has been sold to us is a tissue of lies, half-truths and deceptions, then it naturally follows that everything we think we know about the world is potentially fallacious.” James Delingpole
Apparently, the fallacious nature of virology is a red pill too many for some. The lab leaked genetically engineered SARS-CoV-2 bioweapon is a great story but it is complete science fiction nonsense.
The conspirators and their mainstream media accomplices are very happy for people to believe this nonsense which is why they are now allowing this narrative to be pushed. They really don’t care whether you believe the “virus” was naturally occurring or was genetically engineed in a lab. All they care about is that you believe that this imaginary virus is real.
They will most likely never admit to the full extent of their lies and deception, especially as it seems likely that they are planning on pulling the same trick again and again and again. Instead, they have opted for the limited hangout lab leaked genetically engineered SARS-CoV-2 bioweapon science fiction story.
This is why it is so important that people are prepared to reassess all the things that they thought they knew to be true by looking at the evidence. Knowledge that contradicts the official version of events is hard won because “You’re up against a vast, intricate, well-funded system of organised deception”.
Your belief system should never be unshakeable and you should always be open minded, especially when you are presented with new evidence. Its quite shocking to see how people who believe themselves to be red-pilled think like normies when it comes to the issue of viruses.
It is no longer intellectually tenable for anyone with a reasonable degree of curiosity, scepticism, and intelligence to still believe in pathogenic human viruses. As Delingpole puts it:
“If you have accepted the truth of even one conspiracy theory, no matter what it is,then you have abnegated the right to declare any other conspiracy off limits.”
If you have already accepted that “there are forces out there so corrupt, powerful, devious, entrenched and malign that they have happily and gleefully lied to you about something really big” then why can’t you accept that they are lying about viruses too? Why is that a step too far?
Many supposed red-pilled people dogmatically cling to the false belief that the “no virus” position is a Psy-op designed to discredit “our cause”. These people have evidently not put in the necessary research to understand the full extent of the lies deployed to create a pseudopandemic.
A degree of humility might be in order for some people who might have to admit to having been wrong ( as Dr Mike Yeadon PhD has graciously done) but “put in the hours and you’ll get there in the end” and the truth will out.
“Far from uniting the resistance, the broad front ‘pragmatism and unity’ strategy has divided and neutralised that resistance by luring a significant portion of it into containment pens. All those people out there who have sensed that something is wrong and are now eager for guidance on what it is are being led into a trap…That trap, essentially, is a state of controlled ignorance.”
James Delingpole
It is claimed, by some, that the “no virus” position might alienate potential allies. The truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth should never alienate any decent person especially those who consider themselves to be “truthers”.
The No “Virus” Challenge
The No “Virus” Challenge was originally thought up by Dr. Tom Cowan in conjunction with Dr. Mark Bailey and Dr. Kevin Corbett. It now has many other like minded signatories.
It was established to challenge virology, in order to put their methods to the test, and is designed to meet virology halfway.
The signatories want virology to demonstrate, using their own methods, that they can actually independently reproduce and replicate the exact same results while blinded to the different samples that they would be testing.
If virologists are really interested in following the scientific method and performing the proper control experiments ( that should have been carried out from the very beginning) then there is absolutely no reason for them not to accept this challenge.
Settling the virus debate
Central to the covid pseudopandemic is the accepted wisdom that viruses, defined as replicating, protein-coated pieces of genetic material (either DNA or RNA) , exist as independent entities in the real world and are able to cause disease that can be transmitted from person to person.
These alleged particles, with the protein coating and genetic material inside, are commonly believed to infect living cells, replicate inside these living cells, cause tissue damage as they leave the cell, and, in doing so, can cause disease and sometimes the death of the host. These alleged virus particles are then said to be able to transmit to other people, causing disease in them as well.
Billions have been spent during a century of experimentation, studies, and interventions in this “war against viruses”. This belief has fundamentally changed the trajectory of our world and negatively impacted large sections of humanity, so its way past time that this theory was put to the test.
For several decades, many objective doctors and scientists have been arguing that virology is based on some fundamental misconceptions. They have been arguing that the pictures of “viruses” are in fact the natural and inevitable breakdown products of stressed and/or dead and dying tissues and are not independent, exogenous, pathogenic entities as is commonly claimed.
Therefore they are not pathogens, they are not harmful to other people, and there are no rational or scientific reasons to take measures to protect yourself or others from them.
Data accumulation is not science
Controlled and falsifiable hypothesis-driven experiments are central to the scientific method. In contrast, publications in virology are mostly of a descriptive nature.
Dr Edward R. Dougherty, the Scientific Director of the Center for Bioinformatics and Genomic Systems Engineering, wrote about the epistemological crisis in genomics in 2015:
“High-throughput technologies such as gene-expression microarrays have lead to the accumulation of massive amounts of data, orders of magnitude in excess to what has heretofore been conceivable. But the accumulation of data does not constitute science, nor does the a postiori rational analysis of data.”
Dr Dougherty warned that “contemporary genomic research often fails to satisfy the basic requirements of that epistemology, thereby failing to produce valid scientific knowledge.”
Data accumulation is not science. The collection of data does not replace the requirement for evidence that adheres to the scientific method which requires a valid independent variable (i.e. purified/isolated particles) in order to determine cause and effect. Indirect computer-generated evidence can not take the place of having the necessary direct physical proof. The strings of DNA and RNA letters in a data bank tells us little or nothing of value.
Virus particles have not been isolated
The main argument that the pathogenic viral theory is wrong, is that no published scientific paper has ever shown that particles fulfilling the definition of viruses have been directly isolated and purified from any tissues or bodily fluids of any sick human or animal.
There is general agreement that true “isolation” of these particles is not acheived by virologists, who misuse this term to mean something other than the separation of one thing from all other things.
Proponents of the viral myth have difficulty understanding the meaning of the word “isolation”. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary it is defined as “the act of separating something from other things: the act of isolating something” and isolate is defined as “to select from among others especially: to separate from another substance so as to obtain pure or in a free state”.
Isolation does NOT mean the combination of many elements together. No dictionary defines isolation/isolate as meaning the mixing of many substances together in a cell culture. That is what virologists take it to mean.
Particles that have truly been isolated and purified have not been shown to be replication-competent, disease-causing and infectious, so they do not meet the definition of a virus.
The “evidence” of viruses presented in the form of “genomes” and animal experiments is derived from methodologies lacking sufficient controls as per the scientific method.
Fake genomes
We are supposed to believe that A,C,T,G’s in a computer database is all the evidence that is needed in order to prove the existence of a “virus.” No purified and isolated “virus” is necessary if the computer assembles a theoretical genome of an invisible entity.
Dr Charles Calisher and 13 other experienced virologists warned in 2001:
“A string of DNA letters in a data bank tells little or nothing about how a virus multiplies, which animals carry it, how it makes people sick, or whether antibodies to other viruses might protect against it. Just studying sequences, is like trying to say whether somebody has bad breath by looking at his fingerprints.“
The original “SARS-COV-2” genome is a fraudulent assembly produced from the unpurified bronchial alveolar lavage fluid from one person living in a heavily polluted Chinese city. Every other supposedly mutated genome has been built upon this fraudulent construction. These samples contain genetic material from numerous bacteria, fungi, parasites, as well as the human patient. If the sample has been cell cultured, they also contain the added animal DNA from the cell line as well as the fetal bovine serum used in the medium.
All “viral” sequences are most likely nothing more than a mixture of human, animal, bacterial, fungal, and other unknown sources of genetic material. These mixtures of RNA are claimed to be “viral” and added to a database in order to build a “viral” library. There is no evidence whatsoever that any of this RNA ever came from a “virus.”
It is not possible to buy purified and isolated particles of “SARS-COV-2” which comes directly from the fluids of a sick human, but you can buy lab created cell cultured concoctions supposedly containing this elusive entity known as “SARS-COV-2.”
As far as “viral” RNA is concerned, some companies are selling lab-created cell cultured concoctions and claim that “viral” RNA is contained within it. Interestingly, they do not stand by the accuracy of any claims, as noted in the product sheet for the “viral” RNA product. A company claiming it is selling “viral” RNA, is not proof that they are really selling “viral” RNA, especially when the company will not back the accuracy of any of its claims about its products.
Logical fallacy
A logical fallacy often deployed by virus believers is to shift the burden of proof. They demand that those of us questioning virology must provide an alternative hypothesis to explain why people become ill. In fact, the onus is on those that claim “viruses” exist to back up their assertion with evidence proving the existence of these transmissible pathogenic particles.
The challenge is to test their hypothesis that “viruses” exist and cause disease by performing the proper controlled experiments that should have been performed by virologists from the very beginning.
It is not necessary to provide an alternative hypothesis as to what is causing disease in order to disprove the current “viral” hypothesis.
There are numerous factors which can cause disease. Covid-19 is not a single disease with just one cause, it is a misdiagnosis based on no new or specific symptoms, as well as fraudulent and unreliable test results.
PCR test results are 100% inaccurate as no PCR test has ever been calibrated and validated against purified and isolated particles assumed to be “viruses.” The FDA had “no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV virus” and Drosten developed the fraudulent PCR miraculously “without having virus material available.” but instead used “synthetic nucleic acid technology”.
Dr Sam Bailey Throws Down the Gauntlet
According to Dr Sam Bailey MD, the following experiments would need to be successfully completed before the viral theory can be deemed factual:
1. A unique particle with the characteristics of a virus is purified from the tissues or fluids of a sick living being. The purification method to be used is at the discretion of the virologists but electron micrographs must be provided to confirm the successful purification of morphologically-identical alleged viral particles.
2. The purified particle is biochemically characterized for its protein components and genetic sequence.
3. The proteins are proven to be coded for by these same genetic sequences.
4. The purified viral particles alone, through a natural exposure route, are shown to cause identical sickness in test subjects, by using valid controls.
5. Particles must then be successfully re-isolated (through purification) from the test subject at 4 above, and demonstrated to have exactly the same characteristics as the particles found in step 1.
All attempts to demonstate the above have so far failed.
Virologists claim that “viruses” cannot be found in sufficient numbers in the tissues of any sick person or animal to allow such an analysis. This makes no sense at all. These particles are supposedly present in sufficient numbers to cause illness in the individual and also to transfer the illness to other people. So why can’t they be found in-situ?
The virus challenge proposes to meet the virologists half way:
“In the first instance, we propose that the methods in current use are put to the test. The virologists assert that these pathogenic viruses exist in our tissues, cells and bodily fluids because they claim to see the effects of these supposed unique particles in a variety of cell cultures. This process is what they call “isolation” of the virus. They also claim that, using electron microscopy, they can see these unique particles in the results of their cell cultures.
Finally, they claim that each “species” of pathogenic virus has its unique genome, which can be sequenced either directly from the bodily fluids of the sick person or from the results of a cell culture. We now ask that the virology community prove that these claims are valid, scientific and reproducible.
Rather than engaging in wasteful verbal sparring, let us put this argument to rest by doing clear, precise, scientific experiments that will, without any doubt, show whether these claims are valid.”
The Virus challenge proposal
The signatories to the virus challenge propose the following experiment as the first step in determining whether such an entity as a pathogenic human virus exists…
“STEP ONE 5 virology labs worldwide would participate in this experiment and none would know the identities of the other participating labs. A monitor will be appointed to supervise all steps. Each of the 5 labs will receive five nasopharyngeal samples from four categories of people (i.e. 20 samples each), who either: 1) are not currently in receipt of, or being treated for a medical diagnosis; 2) have received a diagnosis of lung cancer; 3) have received a diagnosis of influenza A (according to recognized guidelines); or who 4) have received a diagnosis of ‘COVID-19’ (through a PCR “test” or lateral flow assay.)
Each person’s diagnosis (or “non-diagnosis”) will be independently verified, and the pathology reports will be made available in the study report. The labs will be blinded to the nature of the 20 samples they receive. Each lab will then attempt to “isolate” the viruses in question (Influenza A or SARS-CoV-2) from the samples or conclude that no pathogenic virus is present.
Each lab will show photographs documenting the CPE (cytopathic effect), if present, and explain clearly each step of the culturing process and materials used, including full details of the controls or “mock-infections”.
Next, each lab will obtain independently verified electron microscope images of the “isolated” virus, if present, as well as images showing the absence of the virus (presumably, in the well people and people with lung cancer). The electron microscopist will also be blinded to the nature of the samples they are analyzing. All procedures will be carefully documented and monitored.
STEP TWO ALL of the samples will then be sent for genomic sequencing and once again the operators will remain blinded to the nature of their samples. It would be expected that if 5 labs receive material from the same sample of a patient diagnosed with COVID-19, each lab should report IDENTICAL sequences of the alleged SARS-CoV-2 genome.
On the other hand, this genome should not be found in any other samples. (Note: this statement is a brief outline of the suggested experiments – a fully detailed protocol would obviously need to be developed and agreed upon by the laboratories and signatories.)
If the virologists fail to obtain a satisfactory result from the above study, then their claims about detecting “viruses” will be shown to be unfounded. All of the measures put in place as a result of these claims should be brought to an immediate halt. If they succeed in this first task then we would encourage them to proceed to the required purification experiments to obtain the probative evidence for the existence of viruses.
It is in the interest of everyone to address the issue of isolation, and the very existence, of alleged viruses such as SARS-CoV-2. This requires proof that the entry of morphologically and biochemically, virus-like particles into living cells is both necessary and sufficient to cause the appearance of the identical particles, which are contagious and disease causing.
We welcome your support and feedback for this initiative.
Signatories,
Thomas Cowan, MD Mark Bailey, MD Samantha Bailey, MD Jitendra Banjara, MSc Kelly Brogan, MD Kevin Corbett, PhD Mufassil Dingankar, BHMS Michael Donio, MS Jordan Grant, MD Andrew Kaufman, MD Valentina Kiseleva, MD Christine Massey, MSc Paul McSheehy, PhD Prof. Timothy Noakes, MD Sachin Pethkar, BAMS Saeed Qureshi, PhD Stefano Scoglio, PhD Mike Stone, BEXSc Amandha Vollmer, NDoc Michael Yeadon, PhD”
Any takers?
So the challenge has been issued. Are there any scientific takers? So far, apparently not.
And what about you? Are you ready to swallow the no virus red pill yet? It’s not a bitter pill to swallow so a spoonful of sugar is not required to help it go down. Just a pinch of humility in some cases.
References
1) James Delingpole: How red-pilled arbiters of truth discredit our cause BY RHODA WILSON ON AUGUST 30, 2023 The Expose. https://expose-news.com/2023/08/30/how-red-pilled-arbiters-of-truth-discredit-our-cause/
2) SETTLING THE VIRUS DEBATE 14 July 2022 https://drsambailey.com/resources/settling-the-virus-debate/
3) On the Epistemological Crisis in Genomics. Edward R Dougherty. Curr Genomics. 2008 Apr; 9(2): 69–79. PMID: 19440447 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2674806/
4) The “Virus” of Sin. Mike Stone. https://viroliegy.com/2022/07/26/the-virus-of-sin/
5) The No “Virus” Challenge. Mike Stone. https://viroliegy.com/2022/07/15/the-no-virus-challenge/
Simon Lee is a published Biomedical Scientist with over 30 years in his field nearly a decade of which he worked in the field of virology. Simon is the Science Officer of Anew UK.
CDC: “No Virus Isolated”. Article: “The Emerging Pandemic: Corona to Cancer”
By Rosanne Lindsay, Traditional Naturopath|July 19th, 2023 …”In 2020, while the media spread rumor and innuendo about a viral threat killing scores of people in every part of the world, a July 2021 CDC documents sailed under the radar.
***** The CDC admitted that Coronavirus has not been isolated. See page 41. This assertion has not been updated to suggest otherwise.
Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA (N gene; GenBank accession: MN908947.2) of known titer (RNA copies/µL) spiked into a diluent consisting of a suspension of human A549 cells and viral transport medium (VTM) to mimic clinical specimen.
Before anyone could question the validity of the virus, the PCR test kits were rolled out to offer proof of the supposed “Coronavirus.” Meanwhile, the inventor of the PCR test in 1983, Kary Mullis, claimed that the PCR test is NOT to be used as a diagnostic test.
Does the PCR test identify a virus that does not exist?
Could the PCR test have been used to exaggerate COVID case numbers?
Read on…
The False Flag Tests
Millions Covid-19Tests Recalled for Bacterial and other contamination issues – unite4truth.com
Image by Gordon Johnson from PixabayIn April of 2020, the CDC knew the COVID Pandemic was the product of an inappropriate test.
On December 31, 2021, The CDC admitted the PCR test cannot differentiate between SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses.
After December 31, 2021, CDC will withdraw the request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel, the assay first introduced in February 2020 for detection of SARS-CoV-2 only.”… https://www.natureofhealing.org/the-emerging-pandemic-corona-to-cancer/
i’m on the side that the convid virus is fake but i was recently in a musical instrument shop and i overheard one of the staff telling another how he had almost died from convid whilst in the hospital – so i wondered what caused him to become so ill? what made him go to hospital? was he very sick prior to the hospital or did their treatment make it worse?
How did he knew he had Covid, is it because the Dr. told him so or did he take the false test and tested positive? What about the guy who died in a car accident and his death certificate stated he died of Covid? There is enough proof out there that you can’t trust many a so called health practitioner, they are as bad as many attorneys.
It more then likely they made him sicker in hospital and the reason for his sickness could be many fold. The symptoms are proof that the body is fighting and repairing the body from the cause of the ailment.
The U.S. probably has the highest number of remote and freelance jobs in the world. Many U.S. companies, They have strong work-from-home and remote policies in place So ui They Need Workers From Home Who Want To Join Them
Click For Start…….. https://USHighestWork.blogspot.com
Might have been the hospital itself (iatrogenesis, etc.) why he almost died there…?
thanks for the responses, possibly the person caught seasonal flu, tested himself which tested positive due to flu or false positive, and he panicked, due to the propaganda, and went to the hospital – they ‘treated’ him for convid that made the problem worse – another time i was in a hardware shop talking to one of the staff and they were still wearing a mask (this was only a week ago), so i was interested in how they thought – she told me she had long convid and had no energy – i surmise that would be caused by the convid jabs that she must have had – bearing in mind she was still wearing a mask and also worked a second job as a carer – obviously this would never enter her mind…
if viruses have never been isolated, what is a flu? I’ve always been told they are viruses. Could they be weaker versions of say the nanotech poisons in the Covid shots? Or delayed reactions from childhood vaccines designed to provide a steady profit for pharma?
What has been a recurring idea to me on all this virus belief is the childs’ fable of a King who was deceived/brain washed by his courtiers into believing he was dressed in his best outfit, but he could not see/believe otherwise: in fact he walked about naked.
Just so, people have been conned (as was the King) and they cannot face the fact that they have been so, so easily misled/gullible.
You’ve raised questions but apparently have no reasonable explanation for contagion which clearly occurs between people, within families, in public all exhibiting similar symptoms. That’s my challenge to you. Otherwise, you only bring confusion to the table.
It stands to reason they are all subjected to what ever caused the first to get sick, what ever that may be and it could be many things, food, water, diet or what ever. You would actually expect that to happen.
People exhibiting similar symptoms at the same time does not prove “contagion”. Experiments attempting to demonstrate “contagion” for eg Spanish flu and polio failed to demonstrate person to person transmission. Animal experiments attempting to demonstrate transmission of “viral” disease by natural routes have also failed. Virus particles do not physically exist in the real world and so they cannot possibly cause any disease or be responsible for transfering disease between people.
Other types of microbes (bacteria, fungi, yeasts, parasites) do actually exist and can cause illness which can sometimes be transmitted from person to person although the extent to which this happens has been greatly exaggerated.
The book called “The Contagion Myth” written by by Thomas S. Cowan, MD, and Sally Fallon Morell more fully answers your questions. My challenge to you is to read it.
There is no excuse for confusion. What is being brought to the table is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.
You miss the entire point of the article. The questions posed are to disprove a theory, not explain (prove) one. All virologists and pathogenic virus believers have to do is a properly controlled experiment, but none is forthcoming. Until such time, no one can ‘believe’ a virus exists and causes symptoms.
https://rumble.com/embed/ucfsd.v2gnfyo/
Sent by nico.
You are a “critical thinker”!
A smile is contagious, as is a yawn, and a laugh. How? Pheromones? Something else? Is there such a thing as shedding, or is it simply the environment the same people find themselves in that translates to those peoples being poisoned, or a detox being triggered? Yes, hypothesis need to be put forward and tested…which would have been done long ago if we were not enraptured with a virus lie.
The truth never brings confusion. The idea is to hypothesize and test the hypothesis. The ‘virus’ test failed dismally, and should never have been accepted.
Maybe check out the work of Rudolf Steiner – electromagnetic organisms affecting another (perhaps by entrainment? Just thought of that .. I’m off to the patent office!!)…..
Joking apart, frequency clearly affects human tissue/cells so more than possible IMO.
I guess Luc Montagnier (Nobel Laureate for AIDS who died last year) knew of this as he patented a way of producing cytotoxicity using frequency back in 2015 (WO2016004430A1).He was based in China from about 2009 onwards.And didn’t some ‘foolish’ individuals point out that the initial, major outbreaks were in 5G hotspots? Wuhan – China’s first %G city. Northern Italy too. Dr Magda Havas and others showed early on that ‘cases’ were twice as numerous in 5G areas.
For all his ‘crazy’, ‘completely ludicrous’ claims of paedo Satanist elites, child murdering ex British P.M’s and shapeshifting Royals, David Icke mentioned the ‘no virus’ subject and suggested the link to 5G in the first weeks of the scam. Result: plastered over mainstream news for the first time in his career and competely off all socials inside 10 days. And now banned from travelling to most countries of the world.
Maybe, just maybe, something in it.
Love and Peace to all.
Didn’t bother with much of this because it’s totally unnecessary. The bottom line is always force – brutal irresistible violent force.
It’s completely irrelevant whether or not virus exist or the earth is flat. The only thing that matters is the constant theft and oppression.
Give us your money for the space program or we will shoot you. Bow down to the virus god or we will shoot you.
Any of these issues always lead to the same place. And the ridiculous idea that if people only knew the truth things would be different. That’s pure fantasy. There is always a certain percentage of the population that will oppress and steal from others by any means possible.
I agree..
Well said.
https://rumble.com/embed/ucfsd.v2gnfyo/
Hi nico,
Thank you for this video.
It is quite long but well worth watching.
Fits in well with our blog articles.
1. https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/ 2. Dr. David Martin There are No Varients, it’s all Bio Hazard Toxic $hot’$, NWO https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-nemos-news-network-65362669/episode/there-is-no-variant-not-novel-86084049/
Excellent article!
However, I disagree with the author when he says “your belief system should never be unshakable….” In Christ, mine is totally “unshakable”!
I am sure Mr. Lee only had matters of empirical science/observation in consideration when making this statement?
I am no scientist, and I do struggle to understand all the jargon/techno speak on it all, nevertheless I am not stupid! Having said this, it appears to me that theoretical scientists are stuck up a “creek without a paddle” on this-they have no anchor!
As I see it, the present day virus fable is nothing but an “old wives tale” dressed up in modern pseudo science garb!
I had two APHA officials on my doorstep three weeks ago, I asked how avian flu could be transmitted if I passed on my eggs-they said bird flu can transmit through the touching of a contaminated egg! (I kid you not!).
I’m thinking to myself, if this mythical bird flu virus can transmit as the authorities would have us believe-what next? I have vegetables growing outside that are subjected to being contaminated by infected (if you believe this nonsense) wild birds; how long before the powers that be stop us from selling/eating vegetables-and all this based on false science!?
Yes you are right my statement about belief did not apply to religion or spirituality. The “virus” scam and the fake PCR test results could be used against us in many ways including attacking our food supply.
He could have saved a lot of time by looking up Kary Mullis
The Chinese and CDC Sars-Cov RNA identification papers were a nonsense, which they simply did not “isolate”, aswell as the Drosten fiasco that also relied on a CDC RNA library sequence.
That is not science but fiction!
The world was always significantly controlled by missionary “ do as you are told as we know best” elites, but recent events such as supposed Covid, Palestinians are terrorists, the Lockdown totalitarianism, lethal Jabs, Ulez, supposed Climate change are all bringing the cockroaches out of the rotten political Swamp.
There is no politicians today that are awake. with some that have even taken the purple pill who are still lost, and explains why most 650 MP remain arrogantly ignorant and incapable of alternative concept on all these issues. Maybe not so for Andrew Bridgen MP and a few others.
Then there is the falling pack of cards where one incorrect assumption generates multiple other Chinese whispers that then are considered as fact. Covid, Sars-Cov as a virus, Covid as a bioweapon, Nonsense PCR test using a library constructed RNA sequence, Covid cases usually as actually supposed flu, Deaths WITH Covid as meaningless.
Denying a virus requires those in that “No such thing as a virus” camp to evidence the life style, diet, and environment health damage to replace the concept of “flu” or “Covid” or any other viral disease as truly the real cause. Pasteur versus Béchamp continues.
Covid, PCR test, Anthropogenic Climate Change or whatever, all of which as generally predicated on unscientific conjecture dressed up as fact when there is no actual underlying science, and usually perverted to not allow any alternative views whatsoever.
Then compounded by Sage, or IPCC generated over-zealous statistical modelling to supposedly evidence their case absent of the alternative research.
A counter to that would be bio-weapons should not work if there is no such thing as a virus.
Toxins yes. Viruses No.
I am reminded of how the masses were told to think in medieval times or be denounced as heretics.
The 21st century should be better than this, but actually it is worse as all sides of the argument information is available for all to make up their own minds.
Supposed experts that actually believe in viruses yet have no evidence to validate that position with compounded mis-conceived assumptions (exosomes mis-identified as a virus using electron microscopy)to then further misconceived assumptions to generate academic hocus-pocus.
Not just Climate change, or Covid, or viruses but most issues where we are being told what to think or else.
Truly a 21st century nation of sheople
Then there is the “Snow jobs”. The denial of reality as convenient to political or financial gain.
Whatever the issue only the one-sided narrative is allowed where we are all supposed to believe or else watch out.
Character assassination, shadow band, social media cancelled, bank account refused, socially ostracised.
One Palestinian man’s Freedom fighter now cancelled and censored as a terrorist. (Erdogan Turkey)
All of which to subdue free speech and subjugate the electorate as sheople.
All of which as unavoidable threat and coercion to get you to conform and to deny reality.
A long piece but significant alternative science to the medical indoctrinated is ignored.
All epidemiologists, virologists, and vaccination pundits need to retrain!
There is no such thing as a virus and they cannot prove otherwise.
Worse still a WHO intent on the Pandemic treaty to push it down our throats.
Emailed to the Exposé
Excellent article and synopsis of the virology lie, thank you! Yes, what ever face saving contortions they have to pull, the scientists who are supposed to be fighting for freedom and the truth must now face this truth. It is time.
These injections are designed to damage people. So how can the signature which you give them be valid? Because there’s that many side effects with these injections. It was supposed to be to help you to remove fluid or Covid 19
I was in perfect health before I had the injections my. diet is very clean with vegan exercise and the right food which is natural food But today it’s caused me with my Brain going down I couldn’t think where the money was. stars in front of my eyes very tightness all the time. these people. are made some terrible things in this injection. Something should be done about them. In fact, it ruined my life I like people are saying, I’ve lost 20 years, and I believe I have.
If viruses don’t exist, then how can we see them?
Two papers show viruses that are large enough to be seen with an optical microscope. A third paper shows all of Koch’s postulates satisfied for SARS-CoV-2 published in Nature. We’re done.
https://kirschsubstack.com/p/if-viruses-dont-exist-then-how-can
Has the virus been isolated? Yes.
“People insisting that the virus hasn’t been isolated or that they’re computer generated are displaying their ignorance of modern biology. Virus isolation and genomic sequencing is just basic methodology nowadays.”
If you search for “Isolation of Wuhan Virus” you’ll find many papers in PubMed and NIH in many countries with details on how isolation was done (for example this one and this one). You can see a TEM picture here. Here are more references.
https://kirschsubstack.com/p/has-the-virus-been-isolated-yes