A prominent former Swiss banker has called for the arrest of corporate elites and unelected globalist bureaucrats over allegations of “democide.” Top banker Pascal Najadi has joined forces with Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, a seasoned health expert from Geneva, to demand criminal prosecutions of those behind Covid shots, which they describe as “bioweapons.”
Originally posted in slaynews.com by Frank Bergman
Top Banker: ‘Arrest’ WEF for ‘Democide’ over ‘Bioweapon’ Covid Shots
Najadi and Stuckelberger make their case in a brave new documentary titled “Cutting off the Head of the Snake.”
In the film, they delve into the dark underbelly of global organizations headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
Najadi specifically focuses on the World Economic Forum (WEF), which his late father, Hussain Najadi, reportedly co-founded along with Chairman Klaus Schwab. Hussain Najadi was assassinated in 2013
Pascal Najadi is a retired Swiss business banker who wields significant influence around the world. His job was to advise countries and heads of state on the financial direction of the country.
In one example of his power, Najadi was responsible for the recent resignation of Switzerland’s President Alain Berset. The resignation came after Najadi filed a criminal lawsuit at the high Supreme Court of Switzerland against Berset.
He accused Berset of making false statements surrounding the effectiveness of Covid mRNA vaccines. As a result of Najadi’s case, Berset will now step down as the nation’s leader at the end of this year.
In the documentary, Najadi reveals his late father’s disdain for the Geneva-based WEF. Hussain Najadi left the organization in the early 1980s, leaving Klaus Schwab at the helm.
“Everything evil in the world related to democide unfortunately comes from Geneva,” Najadi said.
“You have WHO [World Health Organization] in Geneva, you have GAVI [Bill Gates’s Vaccine Alliance], then you have the WEF, which my father was a co-founder and left Klaus Schwab out of disgust in the early eighty’s that has diplomatic immunity.
“I, as a Swiss citizen right here, now declare that the WEF is not eligible anymore for diplomatic immunity,” Najabi said.
He urges the Swiss authorities to arrest those responsible for advocating a “global humanity injection by a bioweapon.”
Najabi argues that Big Pharma, Big Tech, Bill Gates, the WEF, the WHO, and other globalist entities are implicated in the scheme.
He notes that he and his mother are victims of the “bioweapons” and says they are both “dying” after receiving the injections.
“I call on the Swiss authorities and security to arrest those people immediately.
“Why? The WEF, WHO, GAVI, Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Bill Gates all advocated a global humanity injection by a bioweapon injecting nanolipids into 5.7 billion people.
“And we Swiss are hosting them. That’s terrible. “We cannot tolerate any entity that promotes poison to be injected into humanity.”
“But you have done it. I’m the victim. I’m dying from it, and my mother, too. It’s a democide and will be judged,” he said. “It will be corrected in the name of humanity.”
A Coup D’état.
Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, on the other hand, discusses a syndrome affecting not just Geneva, but the United Nations as well.
Dr. Stuckelberger points out the Swiss government granted immunity to Gates’s Global Alliance for Vaccine Immunization (GAVI).
The medical expert is urging the public to look up this information in the Swiss database. She described the push for Covid shots as a coup d’état.
“We are trying to build a ‘We the People’ movement that is very global, something completely different,” Stuckelberger says.
“But what is going on in Geneva is the opposite.” “At the moment, there is no right to who to give any orders, to dictate to the whole world like they have done.
‘And the Global Alliance for Vaccine Immunization (GAVI) got total immunity from the Swiss government.”
“This is coup d’etat. Clearly, it’s a global crime scene and we are bringing little pieces of evidence to people with humility. Because in science you always have a doubt. It’s a healthy doubt, and I think that is a very important attitude.”
Their call to action is clear and resonates throughout the documentary: for individuals to stand up, seek the truth, and challenge the status quo, under the banner of guarding humanity against the present and clear danger stemming from Geneva.
A Collective Awakening
They rally for a collective awakening, urging the masses to rise up against the injustices perpetuated by unelected globalists.
“Never again. The snakehead is in Geneva,” said Najadi. “I call it a direct, clear, and present danger to the Swiss population.
“But I can tell you it is being cut off.”
“If you have a house of cards, and this is a house of cards of a criminal, one card pulled by justice and the whole cardhouse collapses. “But from hope alone, it is not done. “Everybody must now change their spirit.
“And all the vaccinated, the injected, knowing that they are poisoned… We are the masses. “We are billions of people.
“Let’s just stand up and say Stop. We will not comply.”
WATCH:
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help..
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
.
Can you please help power The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful journalism for the years to come…
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
such as Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
are trying to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Categories: Uncategorized
“According to Putin, These People Are Legit “Legitimate Military Targets”
According to Putin, globalists including Schwab and his close advisors are “legitimate military targets” because they have been actively attempting to seize power illegally via a globalist coup d’etat.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2023-10-24/according-putin-these-people-are-legit-legitimate-military-targets
Putin’s Valdai Speech: Multipolar Future Has Arrived and Russia is Here to Stay – https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/putins-valdai-speech-multipolar-future-has-arrived-and-russia-is-here-to-stay-1113965925.html
The U.S. probably has the highest number of remote and freelance jobs in the world. Many U.S. companies, They have strong work-from-home and remote policies in place So uu They Need Workers From Home Who Want To Join Them
Click For Start…….. https://USHighestWork.blogspot.com
Isn’t that like the chief poacher turning on his fellow poachers and giving them up to the police?
No. What the hell is wrong with you? Only people with economic credibility will be listened to. Not petty moralists like you.
Dr. David Martin’s epic speech from September. THE WORLD needs to hear it!
“At its formation in 1947, when the WHO was funded and founded, it was founded by people intent to commit a crime because of their own language:
“Immunity from legal process of every kind.”
Now, if you didn’t intend to commit a crime, why would you need to give yourself permanent and absolute immunity from every form of prosecution, even investigation for prosecution, of every kind?”
CONVENTION ON THE PRIVILEGES AND IMMUNITIES OF THE SPECIALIZED AGENCIES
ACTS & STATUTS Do not apply to live man & live woman only apply to CORPORATIONS We are not CORPORATIONS ,Look at your Birth Certificate notice its in all CAPS Yes that’s right they created a fictional CORPORATE Entity from our Birth with out our Consent this is DOG LATTEN it is not you . Person ,Human is tied to there CORPORATE SYSTEM ,YAHUAH our creator gave us unleanable rights and freedoms they do not have authority to have Durastiction over the live man and live woman , this is FACT what i am saying and they know this and dont want you to now this FACT , Instead of getting all warped up in there senseless BS try doing some research , condemnation before investigation is the example of being very very STUPID . wake E wake E wake E………………………..
………………………… HOSA 4,6 For my people [live man/woman] are destroyed for lack of knowledge and because you reject knowledge i shall reject you thus saith YAHUAH . YAHUAH Bless
[…] Også om Pascal Najadi: Top Banker: ‘Arrest’ WEF for ‘Democide’ over ‘Bioweapon’ Covid Shots […]
I have been crowing about this evil for years before the bioweapon attack against humanity. Lazy effers minds just cry out tin foil hat and conspiracy. Even now only a tiny percentage of the population despite having realised they have been poisoned won’t attribute to the bioweapon. They can’t grasp this attack, much less others such as the manufactured wars of Ru/Ukr, WMD, Iraq, Afg, Libya,911, Jan 6…., pseudoscience Climate Change much less the real kicker that these events are all interconnected by the same multipronged globalist entities. Zombie Apocalypse folks.
Likewise, Tracy. My research into this, which commenced in 1964, appeared on “Australia Fights Back” (oziz4oziz.com/) from 2010, specifically warning of global genocide from vaccines, quoting Gates.
A few thousand heeded. Now this is millions, perhaps billions, and we are getting there, ever so slowly.
In Australia, the globalists attempted a land and political takeover disguised as an Aboriginal ‘Voice’ and, shocking Schwarb, was defeated by 60% of the nation (ignoring voter fraud, 70%), as Aussies suddenly woke up.
Now they are blinking and asking what else is fraudulent?
So keep fighting, Tracy R. We are winning.
If history is any guide, these are the people who lead the defence of humanity. Forget the Fuellmichs and Stallones of this world. Fuellmich is a fraudster lawyer and has no credibility since he abandoned Nuremberg Two and used the N2 donation fund to clear his mortgage.
Swiss citizens should organise round-the-clock protection for Stuckelberger and Najadi because they have credibility around the world and will be taken very seriously. The City of London will be planning their assassinations as we speak., not even deferring to MI6. Let the City of London succeed and you can pretty much guarantee WWIII spilling over into every nation. If this happens, Switzerland will not survive.
[…] Top Banker: ‘Arrest’ WEF for ‘Democide’ over ‘Bioweapon’ Covid Shots A prominent former Swiss banker has called for the arrest of corporate elites and unelected globalist bureaucrats over allegations of “democide.” Top banker Pascal Najadi has joined forces with Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, a seasoned health expert from Geneva, to demand criminal prosecutions of those behind Covid shots, which they describe as “bioweapons.” […]
[…] Top Banker: ‘Arrest’ WEF for ‘Democide’ over ‘Bioweapon’ Covid Shots A prominent former Swiss banker has called for the arrest of corporate elites and unelected globalist bureaucrats over allegations of “democide.” Top banker Pascal Najadi has joined forces with Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, a seasoned health expert from Geneva, to demand criminal prosecutions of those behind Covid shots, which they describe as “bioweapons.” […]
WEF is not the head of the snake , but definitely a body part of the snake. All the injected people walking around with Bio- Sensor in them now transfecting the non injected people.
Look up Body Area Network and then go to images as it is more simple to understand an image.
Just an example, https://www.waves.intec.ugent.be/research/wireless-body-area-networks
Or check out Bio medical engineering , Bio electric medicine etc this has been developed a long time ago and they have hacked pretty well everyone . You can study this at Uni , just ask the younger generation , they know exactly what this is about or find a few who do as a job.
There is an interesting lady on
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f who tries to explain it to the lay-man .
Might be a bit difficult in the beginning.
For those who think it new , time to wake up as it is not.
Was all about this people the jab,
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.9EB9BDD2-B2BC-4118-AB8E-D7D79773A5A3:e
[…] Top Banker: ‘Arrest’ WEF for ‘Democide’ over ‘Bioweapon’ Covid Shots […]
[…] Source: https://expose-news.com/2023/10/25/top-banker-arrest-wef-for-democide-over-bioweapon-covid-shots/ […]