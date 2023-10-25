A prominent former Swiss banker has called for the arrest of corporate elites and unelected globalist bureaucrats over allegations of “democide.” Top banker Pascal Najadi has joined forces with Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, a seasoned health expert from Geneva, to demand criminal prosecutions of those behind Covid shots, which they describe as “bioweapons.”

Originally posted in slaynews.com by Frank Bergman

Top Banker: ‘Arrest’ WEF for ‘Democide’ over ‘Bioweapon’ Covid Shots

Najadi and Stuckelberger make their case in a brave new documentary titled “Cutting off the Head of the Snake.”

In the film, they delve into the dark underbelly of global organizations headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Najadi specifically focuses on the World Economic Forum (WEF), which his late father, Hussain Najadi, reportedly co-founded along with Chairman Klaus Schwab. Hussain Najadi was assassinated in 2013

Pascal Najadi is a retired Swiss business banker who wields significant influence around the world. His job was to advise countries and heads of state on the financial direction of the country.

In one example of his power, Najadi was responsible for the recent resignation of Switzerland’s President Alain Berset. The resignation came after Najadi filed a criminal lawsuit at the high Supreme Court of Switzerland against Berset.

He accused Berset of making false statements surrounding the effectiveness of Covid mRNA vaccines. As a result of Najadi’s case, Berset will now step down as the nation’s leader at the end of this year.

In the documentary, Najadi reveals his late father’s disdain for the Geneva-based WEF. Hussain Najadi left the organization in the early 1980s, leaving Klaus Schwab at the helm.

“Everything evil in the world related to democide unfortunately comes from Geneva,” Najadi said.

“You have WHO [World Health Organization] in Geneva, you have GAVI [Bill Gates’s Vaccine Alliance], then you have the WEF, which my father was a co-founder and left Klaus Schwab out of disgust in the early eighty’s that has diplomatic immunity.

“I, as a Swiss citizen right here, now declare that the WEF is not eligible anymore for diplomatic immunity,” Najabi said.

He urges the Swiss authorities to arrest those responsible for advocating a “global humanity injection by a bioweapon.”

Najabi argues that Big Pharma, Big Tech, Bill Gates, the WEF, the WHO, and other globalist entities are implicated in the scheme.

He notes that he and his mother are victims of the “bioweapons” and says they are both “dying” after receiving the injections.

“I call on the Swiss authorities and security to arrest those people immediately.

“Why? The WEF, WHO, GAVI, Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Bill Gates all advocated a global humanity injection by a bioweapon injecting nanolipids into 5.7 billion people.

“And we Swiss are hosting them. That’s terrible. “We cannot tolerate any entity that promotes poison to be injected into humanity.”

“But you have done it. I’m the victim. I’m dying from it, and my mother, too. It’s a democide and will be judged,” he said. “It will be corrected in the name of humanity.”

A Coup D’état.

Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, on the other hand, discusses a syndrome affecting not just Geneva, but the United Nations as well.

Dr. Stuckelberger points out the Swiss government granted immunity to Gates’s Global Alliance for Vaccine Immunization (GAVI).

The medical expert is urging the public to look up this information in the Swiss database. She described the push for Covid shots as a coup d’état.

“We are trying to build a ‘We the People’ movement that is very global, something completely different,” Stuckelberger says.

“But what is going on in Geneva is the opposite.” “At the moment, there is no right to who to give any orders, to dictate to the whole world like they have done.

‘And the Global Alliance for Vaccine Immunization (GAVI) got total immunity from the Swiss government.”

“This is coup d’etat. Clearly, it’s a global crime scene and we are bringing little pieces of evidence to people with humility. Because in science you always have a doubt. It’s a healthy doubt, and I think that is a very important attitude.”

Their call to action is clear and resonates throughout the documentary: for individuals to stand up, seek the truth, and challenge the status quo, under the banner of guarding humanity against the present and clear danger stemming from Geneva.

A Collective Awakening

They rally for a collective awakening, urging the masses to rise up against the injustices perpetuated by unelected globalists.

“Never again. The snakehead is in Geneva,” said Najadi. “I call it a direct, clear, and present danger to the Swiss population.

“But I can tell you it is being cut off.”

“If you have a house of cards, and this is a house of cards of a criminal, one card pulled by justice and the whole cardhouse collapses. “But from hope alone, it is not done. “Everybody must now change their spirit.

“And all the vaccinated, the injected, knowing that they are poisoned… We are the masses. “We are billions of people.

“Let’s just stand up and say Stop. We will not comply.”

WATCH: