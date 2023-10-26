Dr. Ahmad Malik seeks legal action: “If there is no freedom of speech, there can be no patient safety”

Dr. Ahmad Malik is a UK Orthopaedic Surgeon who has been practising for 25 years. He was suspended without pay and cancelled because he dared to challenge the UK government’s narrative. He has defended informed consent, opposed mandates and lockdowns, questioned experimental injections and insisted that there are only two biological sexes.

In December 2022, Dr. Malik posted a video on Twitter that went viral. It raised the issue of significant adverse events from the experimental injections, that safety concerns were being covered up and asked for a suspension of the “vaccines” so that an investigation could be conducted to find out what was happening.

To his surprise, two executive doctors from two large private hospital groups contacted him and demanded that he withdraw his video and stop posting on the subject. He challenged them both but they did not respond.

An anonymous member of the public made a complaint that he was an “anti-vaxxer” and Dr. Malik was called in by his clinical director to answer the complaint.

In June he was presented with emails objecting to him expressing his belief that no matter how someone wishes to identify, biological sex is immutable and that children should not be undergoing medical procedures because they wish to identify as the opposite sex. He was required to attend another meeting to discuss these statements.

On 21 September 2023, he was told that his practising privileges were suspended with immediate effect. It was claimed he had breached the practising privileges policy by not notifying them he had been referred to General Medical Council (“GMC”). He had no idea he had been referred to the GMC.

The GMC referral petered out but he remained suspended.

As result of the suspension, has lost most of his work and income, and with each passing day that the suspension continues his reputation is being damaged and his professional practice diminishes. He has been left with no choice but to seek legal advice and, because of the time limits involved, start proceedings.

“This is not only to protect my reputation and livelihood but to stand up for the beliefs and principles that guide my life,” he said.

This is not about protecting the public from a rogue doctor, it is about censoring, bullying, and punishing a doctor willing to express his beliefs and concerns, to speak out about patient safety issues. and dare to question promoted narratives whether that be safety of vaccines, or of children questioning their sexual identity. It feels like I am being punished for my beliefs and being made an example of. The end result is that no other doctor will dare lift their head above the parapet, even if it is for their patients’ safety. What is fundamentally at stake is patient safety and freedom of speech. If there is no freedom of speech, without threat of censure and repercussions, there can be no patient safety. Support Doc Malik’s Right To Medical Free Speech

Transcript

My name is Ahmad Malik and I am a consultant surgeon in the UK. I’ve been practising for 25 years and have an excellent clinical record, having treated thousands of patients. The daily bread and butter of my job as a surgeon involves consent.

You and your family, will all at several points in your life, have to make decisions about the care that you receive. Whether you see a doctor or any health professional, you expect to be told the risks as well as benefits of a medical intervention. Whether it be a heart drug, antidepressant or surgery to remove a growth. Do you expect to be given that information before agreeing to the suggested treatment? Of course.

I believe in informed consent. And so should you. It is a fundamental pillar of medical ethics and ensures that you, the patient, is the most important person in the room.

But it seems like medicine has moved to a place where we are not being completely honest with our patients. This certainly became apparent over the last few years with widely-held concerns that the covid injections, which don’t really operate like vaccines, might pose more harm and risk than benefit for their patients.

I was frustrated by the lack of honesty I could have with my patients about that. Because I don’t think people are stupid. They will do the right thing for them, given all the information.

I can see a similar thing happening in the area of transgender people. Young people often being offered procedures which might not be in their long-term benefit. I think we need to be honest in those conversations and let them choose.

Free speech and the ability for doctors to speak freely and factually is a necessity, a necessary foundation of informed consent and for all of the work we do.

It seems that because I believe this, because I have refused to stay quiet, I have lost my job. I have been left with no option but to take legal action. And this is expensive.

But I believe in these principles not for me, but for my patients – for you at home, all of our parents, our children and our loved ones. So that if they ever find themselves needing medical intervention they are informed of the risks and benefits, the pros and cons. Without it, there is no informed consent and no medical ethics, and patient safety is at serious risk.

We must fight to preserve the concept of free speech and honest conversations with all patients, without fear.

Thank you for supporting me. Please donate to my Crowd Justice fund.

