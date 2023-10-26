Māori Government prosecutes four high-ranking New Zealand officials for committing crimes in response to the covid pandemic

The Māori Government has sentenced Christopher Hipkins, Andrew Little, Ashley Bloomfield and Christopher James to 10 years in prison for committing crimes in response to the covid pandemic. The court also sentenced 118 Members of Parliament to prison for supporting and facilitating the four criminals’ actions.
After hearing all the evidence, the Māori Government issued a statement prohibiting the importation, sale and use of the mRNA BioNTech medical technology and all derivatives in New Zealand.
What is the Wakaminenga Maori Government?
The Wakaminenga Māori Government (“WMG”) operate under “Native Māori Jurisdiction.” It is the first nation jurisdiction of New Zealand. It is recognised in pre and post-treaty British imperial law.
The first collective form of Māori Government was Te Wakaminenga at Te Ngaere in 1805, Muriwhenua (transl. Northland). Te Wakaminenga is translated into English texts as the Chiefs of the Confederation of the United Tribes of New Zealand.
Since 28 October 1835, the WMG has been recognised under international law as the lawful government of Aotearoa Nu Tireni (transl. New Zealand).
He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni (transl. the Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand) was signed by a large group of northern chiefs on 28 October 1835. With this Declaration the British recognised New Zealand as a sovereign state.
The declaration set up a congress “for the purpose of framing laws for the dispensation of justice, the preservation of peace and good order, and the regulation of trade.”
As an article in the Otago Daily Times explained, the main parts of the document declare that New Zealand is an independent nation, that all sovereign power resides collectively with the chiefs, that no government can exist unless appointed by them, and that they request that the then British King, William IV, would be a protector from “all attempts upon its independence.”
This the British colonial office agreed to do, so long as Māori protected British citizens living in New Zealand. As such article 4 of the Declaration states that all those coming to Nū Tīreni (New Zealand) shores to settle, and trade would be protected, including their property rights, human rights and freedom of choice.
The Declaration was originally signed at Waitangi by a group of 34 chiefs, with 52 chiefs from the top half of the North Island eventually signing by 1839.
In the eyes of the British colonial office, the Declaration recognised New Zealand as a sovereign and independent country. It is why when the British made up their mind to annex New Zealand in 1840 and claim sovereignty by right of treaty, they first had to go to Waitangi and convince the signatories of the Declaration to sign up.
Today the Te Tiriti o Waitangi (or the Treaty of Waitangi) is widely accepted as a constitutional document that establishes and guides the relationship between the Crown in New Zealand, embodied by the New Zealand government, and Māori.
Cease and Desist
The WMG has been in recess but, its website states, has “recently re-emerged out of necessity, to provide shelter in the form of the native Māori jurisdiction … pressures surround people of the land, due to the implementation of specific plans originating from the Crown and beyond, spanning the entire globe.”
Early last year, the WMG issued a video statement that it was now in full effect as the operational and true government of New Zealand for all the people, Māori and non-Māori.
“We instruct the forces engaged in the unlawful assault upon the lives persons property and freedom of all people Māori and non-Māori to cease and desist with immediate effect their illegitimate actions to all agents actors and members of a corporate entity operating under the name New Zealand government and the Crown Corporation we instruct you to stop the intentional harm of all people and to meet with them to hear their requests.”
Four Officials Convicted of Covid Crimes
On 17 June 2023, a dedicated team of men and women opened the first sovereign independent Grand Jury Court of Justice.
The first case was brought by the members of the WMG on behalf of all the people of New Zealand. The trial dealt with alleged breaches of the sovereign law of He Wakaputanga, the 1835 Declaration, and crimes of genocide and against humanity.
On 11 August 2023, four high-ranking New Zealand government officials were summoned to appear before the Court to have the charges against them confirmed. The four accused were former Prime Minister Christopher Hipkins, former Minister for the Public Service Andrew Little, former Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield and Medsafe Group Manager Christopher James.
On 27 August 2023, the Court convened. As no response from any of the accused was received, the decision was made to try them in their absence. The jury delivered decisions of ‘proven’ against multiple charges for each. They were found guilty of breaches of the Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand and committing crimes in their response to the covid-19 pandemic during the period from 2020 to 2023. The matter was passed to the Hou Hunga Rongo/Council for Restorative Justice.
On 15 September 2023, the convicted criminals were ordered to attend a hearing on 24 September 2023. All failed to acknowledge the summons, so the hearing went ahead in their absence.
On 24 September 2023, sentencing was handed down.
Hipkins, Little and Bloomfield were sentenced to 10 years in prison, liquidation of all their assets, banned from holding office in the future, banned from leaving New Zealand and to be further investigated for crimes against humanity.
James was sentenced to 5 years in prison, liquidation of all his assets, banned from holding office in the future, banned from leaving New Zealand and to be further investigated for crimes against humanity.
In September, WMG also held a Tribunal during which 118 Members of Parliament were accused and found guilty of supporting and facilitating the actions of the four convicted criminals above. All 118 were sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison, financial penalties, banned from holding office in the future, banned from leaving New Zealand and to be further investigated for crimes against humanity.
Following the evidence heard during the trial of the four criminals and the tribunal of 118 Members of Parliament, on 17 October 2023, WMG issued a statement prohibiting the importation, sale and use of the mRNA BioNTech medical technology and all derivatives.
You can read the Trial Summary, the Tribunal Summary and the Prohibition Order HERE.
Below are excerpts from WMG’s trial proceedings for covid-19 crimes.
Is this similar to the Reiner Fuellmich‘s grand jury trial into crimes against humanity? It’s good that people are organising to push back and there will be a time when the sentences can be enforced.
so the legit gov of new zealand has handed out prison sentances to the mps n former pm and none of them have bothered to turn up or comply,.. does this new zealnad gov have any actual power to weild?
New Zealand, or should i say the Maori, have its own sovereign court system outside of the corrupt for profit judiciary.
Actually, its just as corrupt as the ‘formal’ system
It’s lies.
I think it has set a precedent so that the rest of the world can use
So what about Jacinda as she started all this!!!LIES AND TREASON!!!!
She’s no longer in New Zealand. It’s possible that the Māori court can only try people who are actually there.
Israel is good at kidnapping war criminals like Eichmann and tried in Israel. Nothing to stop the same process.
(s)he needs be extradited from the US to NZ.
Is this a de-facto court? Do they have powers to actually enforce the sentencing? or is this just like Reiner Fuellmich’s grand jury which hasn’t had any impact whatsoever (as sad as I was to read it)?
Reiner’s work for almost two years beginning in 2020 onward, especially post rollout of the EUA injections, was in Germany and was investigative in nature. He progressed quickly, I thought, in understanding the depravity of the crimes and the hundreds of testimonies he and his team conducted and shared with the global community. They highlighted many participants globally that conspired together or were participants in these crimes against humanity and in the democide. Reiner spent many months looking for an independent judiciary and had honed in on the Wakaminenga Māori Government. He had returned to the US for a time I believe to carry on his work but was targeted by the German government, his bank accounts seized and there were problems with he and his wife when traveling from a retreat they’d attended I believe in Peru with their visas and he and his wife were residing in Mexico for a time. He was recently arrested at the German consulate in Tijuana during an appointment for a passport or visa renewal and extradited to Germany to answer to some allegation of embezzlement. I am very worried for him and we pray for his safety.
Sorry Friend, but Reiner Fuellmich is a con man. He has no authority he purported to have. He is not a trained investigator. He is a very junior and very in adequate solicitor if he even does hold any legal qualifications at all in either of the jurisdictions he purports to work in. He was quickly discredited when he first started telling people many untruths about 4 ish years ago. He is a fraud people. His purported ‘Opening Statement’ to a non existent jury where he couldn’t even differentiate in the most basic issues of law would have been laughed out of any actual courtroom. Sorry folks, we all want to hear good news but that fellow is a fake. I say this knowing a lot of people will be very angry and disappointed. I am a multi decade experienced criminal investigator and multi decade experienced senior lawyer. Our best hope is Military Tribunals as this is at the serious end of criminality and the National Security of many Sovereign Nations has been put at risk. Geneva Convention jurisdiction under the Law of War (USA) and Law of Armed Conflict (AU) is triggered and should be operative.
I understand that this IS the legal action initiated by Reiner Fuellmich. He had already stated that this legal entity in New Zealand is one of the few non-corrupted and recognised legal systems in the world and that his intention was to use this to prosecute for Covid crimes. Another is South Africa where I expect to see some movement there also. There are others apparently.
The timing is coincident with Fuellmich’s arrest and I doubt whether that is coincidence.
everyone in conclusion across the world who mandated these death jabs should be in prison with hard labour for life
Earlier this week we explored one major motive for the pandemic hoax centered around the Common Cold virus — commercial patent ownership claims seeking to unlawfully convert the status of living people into that of “transhumans”– based on the idea that recipients of the purported vaccines voluntarily accepted patented genetic materials into their genome and became Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) owned by DOD/DARPA as a result.
The open door to this denaturing and enslavement scheme by DOD and its affiliates was provided by the United States Supreme Court in the case Pathology v Myriad Genetics which was argued in 2013.
This enslavement scheme would provide the patent holders with literal ownership claims on the victims and would make such “transhumans” slaves devoid of any Human Rights.
Thankfully, these claims have already been outlawed under our Public Law and counterclaimed for what they are — repugnant unlawful conversion schemes attempting to enslave and defraud and denigrate billions of people worldwide.
Our military subcontractors and the Boards of Directors involved in these activities are proven to be uncaring, incompetent, and suicidal criminals by their own acts and patent claims.
That said, there is another potent and repugnant motivation for these criminals, and that is an attempt to achieve broad spectrum mind control of the Earth’s population via implanting nanoscale antenna receivers and transmitters/transponders in the victims of this horrible hoax.
We must remember one of the stated reasons for the research and for the “domestic tests” in China — crowd control.
It turns out that our brains are not isolated. Our brains transmit our thoughts and feelings into the surrounding electromagnetic field.
As a result, what we think and feel is not as private as we suppose, and our thought processes and transmissions are potentially subject to manipulation. This is precisely what these criminals have been aiming at — thought control.
Without our knowledge or consent, they have implanted billions of self-assembling nanoscale antennas active at the cellular level in people who accepted the vaccines, and these nanobots are spreading throughout the population like an infectious disease as we speak.
The only antidotes are anti-frequency devices and certain minerals that can jam the miniscule antenna transmitters and receivers that these devils have implanted as a means of controlling our thoughts and emotions without our knowledge.
Devils and demons are sitting in our government offices, our university chairs, and our military ranks, mindlessly promoting “transhumanism” by which they mean the enslavement and mental entrainment of the entire human race, making us all subject to their idiotic megalomania.
It’s time to throw these control junkies so far under the bus that all that remains of them are tire tracks.
Time for everyone to wake up to facts that have been commonplace in fairly mainstream scientific circles for forty years:
It’s time for the rest of us to identify and put the heat on the politicians, religious leaders, techies, bankers, and military talking heads responsible for these outrages.
Thanks. Ownership of our body is the final battle.
I read the UN charter of human rights. This is where the UN behaves like god to bestow human rights on the rest of us. It is completely silent about the human right to reject medical treatment.
Dear PT, the UN charter and their “human rights” is totalitarian civil law legal system based. In that system the government is said the “grant the rights” which can be and are regularly infringed, eroded or denied by the government. They are mere privileges bestowed by government.
This is the thing everyone from the common law jurisdictions needs to understand. If you come from a common law legal system jurisdiction (all of the Commonwealth Countries) which inherited their common law system from the British Empire historically, then you had a system of law based on the Natural Law Jurisprudence and that includes your Inalienable Natural Rights which should be implied terms of your constitution be it what we call a ‘written’ or ‘unwritten’ constitution.
The UK has arguably lost its original foundations due to the EU and UN laws and corrupt UN Judges which have changed the underlying jurisprudence. However, if you have a written Constitution the key is to find out what the foundational jurisprudence upon which it was drafted was.
If it was founded on the Natural Law Jurisprudence, then so long as that Constitution still stands and has not been amended to legally displace and remove the foundational jurisprudence or displace no government should be able to legally infringe, remove or deny the implied enshrined rights.
Do you write elsewhere? I’d like to read more you’ve written. Thank you!
Well being a New Zealand, this is a first, as their is no such thing, unless, Maori have done this in secret,
This is false about having a maori govt and hipkins and Ashley Bloomfield jailed…it makes real truth about these forced experiment vaxs look Even better ..
Please take down the article on maori govt prosecutes…no such thing as a moaro govt …only a little maori party which actually were all for these draconian jabs for klauss shwabbs plan to depopoluate .
What a load of shhhhit..nz would know before the rest of the world did. And people that know these halfwots like dipkind and Bloomfield would know they have not been prosecuted.
Where’s your proof amd why are the media not speaking of this even al jezzera news.?
Liers
Hi Nat, the four have not been jailed, they have been convicted and sentenced. I have provided hyperlinks to my sources, including the Maori Government website, within the article. Perhaps you’d like to click on them and read more about it?
what! Jacinta Arden should be the number One Criminal being charged in this court!!
At least we can record these prosecutions in every way possible, and they are templates we can use in the future, so we need more of them.
If anyone tries to introduce deadly slow poison into your body, that is attempted murder, so you are within your God-given rights to neutralize them.
I hope this goes through and justice is served.
The purported “court” does not have a proper basis at law, that is why the purported defendants did not appear, and no one could force them to do so. The findings are not supported by law, and “tribal law’ is not able to be supported by competent investigations by authorised and trained investigators, and nor is there the ability for the court to exercise any proper jurisdiction in New Zealand. It has no “legal standing” in law and the “findings” are by means of a ‘show trial’ with no substance at all.
Sorry folks.
Hi Jonesy, are you able to provide any documents/information that proves the Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand does “not have proper basis at law”?
For example, has the Declaration been superseded by a later legal agreement?
On the face of it, without being a specialist in New Zealand’s constitution, it would appear the Maori Government has every right to take King Charles to task for not instructing his government in New Zealand (along with their courts of law and law enforcement) to respect and abide by the Maori Government. So it is an important legal issue to clear up either way, rather than simply a passing comment. And that’s why it would be interesting to see what supporting documentation/information you have to dismiss the Declaration’s “basis at law.”
They should have all been hung from the neck till dead.
