Māori Government prosecutes four high-ranking New Zealand officials for committing crimes in response to the covid pandemic

The Māori Government has sentenced Christopher Hipkins, Andrew Little, Ashley Bloomfield and Christopher James to 10 years in prison for committing crimes in response to the covid pandemic. The court also sentenced 118 Members of Parliament to prison for supporting and facilitating the four criminals’ actions.

After hearing all the evidence, the Māori Government issued a statement prohibiting the importation, sale and use of the mRNA BioNTech medical technology and all derivatives in New Zealand.

What is the Wakaminenga Maori Government?

The Wakaminenga Māori Government (“WMG”) operate under “Native Māori Jurisdiction.” It is the first nation jurisdiction of New Zealand. It is recognised in pre and post-treaty British imperial law.

The first collective form of Māori Government was Te Wakaminenga at Te Ngaere in 1805, Muriwhenua (transl. Northland). Te Wakaminenga is translated into English texts as the Chiefs of the Confederation of the United Tribes of New Zealand.

Since 28 October 1835, the WMG has been recognised under international law as the lawful government of Aotearoa Nu Tireni (transl. New Zealand).

He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni (transl. the Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand) was signed by a large group of northern chiefs on 28 October 1835. With this Declaration the British recognised New Zealand as a sovereign state.

The declaration set up a congress “for the purpose of framing laws for the dispensation of justice, the preservation of peace and good order, and the regulation of trade.”

As an article in the Otago Daily Times explained, the main parts of the document declare that New Zealand is an independent nation, that all sovereign power resides collectively with the chiefs, that no government can exist unless appointed by them, and that they request that the then British King, William IV, would be a protector from “all attempts upon its independence.”

This the British colonial office agreed to do, so long as Māori protected British citizens living in New Zealand. As such article 4 of the Declaration states that all those coming to Nū Tīreni (New Zealand) shores to settle, and trade would be protected, including their property rights, human rights and freedom of choice.

The Declaration was originally signed at Waitangi by a group of 34 chiefs, with 52 chiefs from the top half of the North Island eventually signing by 1839.

In the eyes of the British colonial office, the Declaration recognised New Zealand as a sovereign and independent country. It is why when the British made up their mind to annex New Zealand in 1840 and claim sovereignty by right of treaty, they first had to go to Waitangi and convince the signatories of the Declaration to sign up.

Today the Te Tiriti o Waitangi (or the Treaty of Waitangi) is widely accepted as a constitutional document that establishes and guides the relationship between the Crown in New Zealand, embodied by the New Zealand government, and Māori.

Cease and Desist

The WMG has been in recess but, its website states, has “recently re-emerged out of necessity, to provide shelter in the form of the native Māori jurisdiction … pressures surround people of the land, due to the implementation of specific plans originating from the Crown and beyond, spanning the entire globe.”

Early last year, the WMG issued a video statement that it was now in full effect as the operational and true government of New Zealand for all the people, Māori and non-Māori.

“We instruct the forces engaged in the unlawful assault upon the lives persons property and freedom of all people Māori and non-Māori to cease and desist with immediate effect their illegitimate actions to all agents actors and members of a corporate entity operating under the name New Zealand government and the Crown Corporation we instruct you to stop the intentional harm of all people and to meet with them to hear their requests.”

MNZGA57: Official Statement Wakaminenga Maori Govt Aotearoa Nu Tireni NZ (audio only), 28 February 2022 (4 mins)

Four Officials Convicted of Covid Crimes

On 17 June 2023, a dedicated team of men and women opened the first sovereign independent Grand Jury Court of Justice.

The first case was brought by the members of the WMG on behalf of all the people of New Zealand. The trial dealt with alleged breaches of the sovereign law of He Wakaputanga, the 1835 Declaration, and crimes of genocide and against humanity.

On 11 August 2023, four high-ranking New Zealand government officials were summoned to appear before the Court to have the charges against them confirmed. The four accused were former Prime Minister Christopher Hipkins, former Minister for the Public Service Andrew Little, former Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield and Medsafe Group Manager Christopher James.

On 27 August 2023, the Court convened. As no response from any of the accused was received, the decision was made to try them in their absence. The jury delivered decisions of ‘proven’ against multiple charges for each. They were found guilty of breaches of the Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand and committing crimes in their response to the covid-19 pandemic during the period from 2020 to 2023. The matter was passed to the Hou Hunga Rongo/Council for Restorative Justice.

On 15 September 2023, the convicted criminals were ordered to attend a hearing on 24 September 2023. All failed to acknowledge the summons, so the hearing went ahead in their absence.

On 24 September 2023, sentencing was handed down.

Hipkins, Little and Bloomfield were sentenced to 10 years in prison, liquidation of all their assets, banned from holding office in the future, banned from leaving New Zealand and to be further investigated for crimes against humanity.

James was sentenced to 5 years in prison, liquidation of all his assets, banned from holding office in the future, banned from leaving New Zealand and to be further investigated for crimes against humanity.

In September, WMG also held a Tribunal during which 118 Members of Parliament were accused and found guilty of supporting and facilitating the actions of the four convicted criminals above. All 118 were sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison, financial penalties, banned from holding office in the future, banned from leaving New Zealand and to be further investigated for crimes against humanity.

Following the evidence heard during the trial of the four criminals and the tribunal of 118 Members of Parliament, on 17 October 2023, WMG issued a statement prohibiting the importation, sale and use of the mRNA BioNTech medical technology and all derivatives.

You can read the Trial Summary, the Tribunal Summary and the Prohibition Order HERE.

Below are excerpts from WMG’s trial proceedings for covid-19 crimes.