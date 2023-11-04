Reiner Fuëllmich Update Following His Arrest

As many people know, German lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuëllmich, who had been working on a project known as the “Second Nuremberg” was arrested on October 12th by German authorities in Mexico where he and his wife had been staying. Since then, our readers have been concerned and keen to receive updates on Fuëllmich’s situation, which have not been very well publicised. However, there have been two updates from a friend, of Fuellmich, Elsa Schieder, the first was on the 16th of October, where she confirmed that following his arrest in Mexico, Dr Fuellmich was flown to Germany and was at this time still in prison.

An announcement had been made on Bittel.tv (in German) by a friend, of Fuëllmich, who is now his defence attorney, Dagmar Schoen which Elsa translated. Source.

16th October Update

“Reiner and his wife lost their passports and visas quite some time ago, and needed to get them replaced. As they have been staying in Mexico, this led to their needing to go to the German embassy in Tijuana, Mexico. The first time they went, on Monday, they needed to come back. Dagmar was already uneasy, but everything seemed all right translated.

A time was arranged, for Friday, for them to pick up the documents. So the embassy knew exactly when they would be arriving. When they went back on Friday, Reiner’s wife got her documents and was allowed to go. Reiner was arrested. He had nothing with him, only the clothes he was wearing. No toothbrush, even.

A warrant for his arrest had been issued in March. A second warrant was issued in May. One was from Germany and the other from the EU. Obviously, he was not informed. As Reiner was in Mexico, which is outside the jurisdiction of the EU, the warrants could not be enforced. So there needed to be a way to get him onto German soil. Reiner’s needing a new passport and visa gave those who wanted him arrested the perfect opportunity. When he entered the embassy on Friday, there were 6 men waiting to detain him, take him to the airport, and escort him to Germany.

The charges, as Dagmar found out when she had the official papers opened, were 30 pages long – so this was something carefully planned and executed. They related to allegations of Viviane Fischer, a former team member on the Corona Committee, about financial wrongdoing. “Three people signed the charges against Reiner. Perhaps the craziest aspect of the charges is that the money Reiner allegedly took is in the bank account (or anyway, was in the bank account) of one of the 3 people.”

Latest Update 28th October

By the 28th of October attorney Dagmar Schoen, had visited Fuëllmich a couple of times since he was imprisoned and claimed that his arrest warrant was “an excellent means of coercion”.

Transcript (not verbatim)

So Reiner was arrested in Frankfurt on October 12th on a warrant dated March 15th, this year, ’23, which had been a European arrest warrant since May 24th. First it was a normal warrant, and then from end of May it was a European warrant.

“Yes, that was an excellent means of coercion, this arrest warrant. Nevertheless, unfortunately, not enforceable in Mexico since Mexico is not part of the EU.

“And therefore, the enlightened citizen asks himself, how could Reiner Fuëllmich be arrested then? Was he really arrested only in Frankfurt or perhaps already in Tijuana?

“I wish that many first class lawyers, the stars among the international law experts, would engage with this case and send us their analysis. This case must cause concern among all lawyers worldwide.

“Mr. and Mrs. Fuellmich had lost their German passports. They had reported this to the consulate in Tijuana and applied for new passports with a new visa. On October 12th, they were registered at the consulate to pick up their new temporary passports and visas.

“The consul himself wanted to receive them at the airport. However, it was not the consul who was waiting at the airport, but six officials from the Mexican Immigration office who were only looking for Reiner Fuëllmich, and took him in. After that, there was no escape for him anymore.

” He found himself in state custody. The only question is which state? It may be that the obvious answer to this is not the right one at all. This is a question that many experts in international law should look at very closely. Which state was acting here?

“Normally, no one is expelled from Mexico because they no longer have a valid visa, especially if they didn’t have one because their passports had been lost, and they had just applied for and were supposed to get a new one. It was the case with Mrs. Fuëllmich. She got visa and passport without any problems. She could stay in the country and was not taken into custody.

“Reiner Fuëllich was first flown to New Mexico, and from there by Lufthansa to Frankfurt. There, he was met by the German police upon landing. And one day later on October 13th, the grounds for this action, the European arrest warrant, was disclosed to him. His two lawyers, Katja Woermer from Essen and I from Munich, both were present.

Reiner was accompanied on the flight from Mexico to Germany by two Mexicans, one of whom spoke English. Reiner asked him… (He’s a person who talks with everyone you know. You know him.) And asked him, who actually pays for these flights because that was quite a costly action which was taken here. You know, three flights from Mexico to Germany and then two flights back for the two Mexicans. The answer, one could guess, was Germany. Germany has paid for these flights.

“The question for the experts of international law is, therefore, could there be a legal basis for the actions of the German public prosecutor’s office in Göttingen? Is it the determined state for such an action or was it an illegal kidnapping, as some international articles have already suggested.

“The public prosecutors office in Göttingen based his arrest warrant on a criminal complaint filed by three young Berlin lawyers, two of whom were even members of the Corona Committee — had been…”

[…]”…This criminal complaint is 30 pages long and is indeed a remarkable piece of writing, but not because of its legal brilliance. Prosecutors to whom we gave it to read were surprised that an investigation had been initiated at all on the basis of this document and the accusations formulated in it — other prosecutors told us.

“These facts also fueled a suspicion Reiner Fuëllmich’s arrest may have been motivated by political, rather than legal, considerations.

“We need international support through articles, legal analysis and also financial support. In fact, the money that Reiner Fuëllmich is accused of collecting is not with him but, hard to believe, with the person who filed a criminal complaint — at least with one of them. Because over one million euros were transferred to his account, which actually had to be transferred to an account of Reiner Fuëllmich. There he should have been transferred to, but he somehow managed that it was transferred to his account. It’s a bit [of] a complicated thing. So this is not easy to explain in this situation.

“The criminal complaint is dated on September 2, 2022. September 2, 2022 was exactly the day on which Viviane Fischer, together with Wolfgang Wodarg, announced Reiner’s departure from the Corona Committee, into the camera, allegedly because of financial irregularities.

“So it was 30 pages long, this complaint. That means nobody could write this in one day, so they have probably worked on it for several weeks already. So communicating with Reiner and, behind his back, they were planning his execution. It’s amazing.

“And all people who somehow he still considered as friends. Anyone who has watched the Corona Committee since 2020 could see that Reiner Fuëllmich did 90% of the work here. Because during this time he also created a network of international lawyers and initiated various class actions.

“If he had billed his legal work, which he certainly could have done, he would probably have been entitled to far more than the 700,000 euros that he’s now being accused of being illegally collected by him.

“Everyone who knows Reiner knows that his work is not about money and fame. He received a lot of letters in which people confirmed that he has saved their lives — actually really their lives — with the Corona Committee during the Corona measures. And it’s really what we should keep in mind.

“This one person wrote in a comment, I think it was on the Bittel broadcast. ‘Reiner carried us through dark times. Now we carry Reiner.’

“I hope that many people hear this and follow it.” Dagmar takes questions from the participants. See video

Dagmar concludes:

[…] “…It’s true they have been very jealous of him because he has this energy and this power, and this ability to connect with so many people. “And still to be so precise and clear. And that you can feel his heart. You can feel that he’s a real person… “…If a real person talks then our hearts open because that’s the heart-to-heart connection that happens then.”

While this case is ongoing you can send a message to Reiner via Dagmar: rainschoen@kanzlei-schoen.de

