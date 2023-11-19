A Message From Reiner Fuëllmich

As has been reported in the Expose, attorney Dr. Reiner Fuëllmich was arrested on Friday the 13th October while trying to renew a passport. He was detained in Mexico and escorted back to Germany where he was rearrested and imprisoned. There has been very little publicity surrounding his arrest and current situation, however, we have previously published an update on Dr. Fuëllmich that had been shared by his friend Dr. Elsa Schieder and attorney Dagmar Schoen on the 28th October. The video and transcript can be seen here.

Last week Elsa Scheider again, shared an update, this time with a very short message from Dr. Fuëllmich. It is very short, however, I thought it worth sharing here as it confirms, if not a lot else, that after a month, Reiner Fuëllmich is still in prison!

On the 9th October ELSA wrote.

I know you want to know. So here is the update from Bittel.tv. There was a personal message from Reiner.

He is doing well, is thankful for all of you for being there.

He has a TV and has now had contact with other prisoners and knows the stories of several of them.

Letters take about 2 weeks to get screened. He gets only 30 a day, and is grateful for each and every one.

There were also messages from Roger Bittel (of bittel.tv) that we can now make donations to a German bank account.

I (Elsa) will get the details and send them to you as soon as I have the exact information. For any donation, you need to specify what it is to be spent on: legal costs, etc. Everything must go to the designated expense.

Roger also gave details about the arrest. As the passports of Reiner and his wife had been lost somehow, new ones had been requested, along with an extension of their visas. This had all been done uneventfully. They were to pick them up from the airport, as the consulate was closed. But instead of being given the papers, they were taken into custody for not having the papers they were supposed to be picking up. Reiner was told there were also matters relating to him in Germany.

Reiner’s wife was eventually released, but not Reiner. He was flown first to the States and from there to Frankfurt, where the file was opened and his attorneys were able to see the charges against him.

Roger closed with a thank you to everyone for being there – over 8000 people were listening on the Telegram channel alone. He asked that we continue to keep Reiner in our thoughts.

He hoped to have more news for Sunday, but stressed that at a time like this, sometimes we need to be patient. (has not happened as yet).

Elsa Scheider published the pictures below on the 17th November.

“Right outside the prison” she wrote “The banners say:

Solidarity for Reiner Fuellmich! Thank you for your work for the Corona Committee.

And I want to say thank you to the people who made and brought the banner, who are standing in solidarity with Reiner Fuellmich. Plus I want to thank the friend who sent me these pictures.

I so much appreciate this sense of solidarity – us with them, us with each other, all of us with Reiner.

A huge thank to for all of you who care and do what you can!!!

Posted November 17, 2023

—————————————–

Some Background For anyone who has not heard of Dr Reiner Fuellmich.

Dr Fuellmich, who lives and works in both Göttingen and Californiahas dedicated his time to the Corona Investigative Committee, “with meticulousness and perseverance, in the deep belief and hope that I would be able to shed light on the dark abysses of the Corona facts” he states on his website.

By September 2022, Fuellmich had built a network of international experts and lawyers, doctors and scientists and had conducted more than 400 interviews that exposed the “measures and players” which he says were only the tip of an iceberg “its keel is much deeper and wider than I had previously suspected.” he wrote.

“When the Corona Investigative Committee was unilaterally terminated, I decided not to comment on it publicly any more, but to settle the conflict – as is appropriate – in court. A public dispute is first and foremost detrimental to the cause itself – coming to terms with what happened around the pandemic”. Source

“That is why it was important for me to continue this work. I am happy to be able to build a new team partly with old companions and partners as well as with many new, fresh and highly motivated people. A new format with new interviews will add to what we have learned so far. We are still at the beginning, and listening to international experts and scientists leads to surprises and unexpected connections for us as well.” Source

However, that was not to be, Howell Woltz a friend of Elsa Schieder said “I’m just surprised he stayed free this long. The Globalist who tried to kill us really hate Reiner Füellmich.”

THE PHARMA/GLOBALIST CABAL ARRESTED REINER FOR EXPOSING THEM IN GERMAN COURTS:

I thought readers may find the piece below written be Woltz interesting

“The hapless Olaf Sholz and his government in Germany are as popular as Monkey Pox in a gay bath house so they have to shut down the facts now revealed that the vaccine they forced on their people has killed far more than the Wuhan virus.

The data has shockingly revealed that the vaccinated population accounted for 95% of COVID-19 deaths in the 12 months between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. https://newsaddicts.com/94-covid-deaths-fully-vaxxed-study-shows/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter

They must suppress the truth of these 17 million deaths—and anyone telling it—which is why they plotted to destroy Reiner Füellmich. Reiner and his wife lost their passports and visas while travelling in Mexico, so they applied at the German Embassy in Tijuana for replacements. When they came to the embassy to collect the documents, however, Reiner’s wife was allowed to go free—but he was arrested on warrants from two of Pfizer’s largest beneficiaries of these crimes against humanity—Germany and the the E.U.!” Howell Woltz

E.U.! REINER IS THE FATHER OF NUREMBURG 2.0—THE VIRTUAL TRIAL OF THE VAXX CRIMINALS

There has been no greater voice in exposing the truth about the poisons forced on Europe by the EU and Germany than this hero, Reiner Füellmich, so from a wicked Globalist Machiavellian point of view, I get it.

Coincidence? Just after Reiner’s event exposed the vaxx criminals of EU governments and pharma to the entire world, those same financial beneficiaries filed criminal complaints against him!

Like Lorenzo de Medici deciding he had to take out the priest, Savonarola, to defend his family’s reputation in Florence, Olaf Sholz and Ursula von der Leyen targeted Dr. Füellmich.

It wasn’t because he lied—oh no—like Giarolamo Savonarola, Dr. Füellmich is being destroyed for demanding the vaccine tests and studies required by law, which neither Sholz nor von der Leyen ever took the time to allow!

In other words, the documents in German court today prove that they—Sholz and von der Leyen—broke the law, not Reiner Füellmich, who simply demanded the evidence required before they could approve, buy or mandate the poison.

And just like other truth tellers, Dr. Füellmich must be silenced to protect the criminal class—but it’s all coming out next month—as you’ll read ahead. Source

SO AT THIS POINT, A CRIME MUST BE CREATED

Savanarola—on the left—(and other enemies of the Medici) claimed their bank was insolvent and had been using the funds of Florence. The money was actually loaned to the Pope (or a bribe?)—and repaid—but facts do not matter at this point in such situations or stories, the accusation alone is important.

Without seeing any proof—which would have humiliated the Pope and Church— Savanarola simply preached from the pulpit of Medici misdeeds until the people of Florence rose up against them—and put Savanarola in power!

But that is where the similarity between these two shills of power ends—(other than perhaps the fact that Savanarola was hung by the Florentines six years later).Source

The accuser—on the right—being used by the European Union and the German government, is Viviane Fischer, a little known attorney, made famous through her association with Reiner Füellmich’s exposure of German and E.U. crimes.

AND THIS IS WHERE THEY ALWAYS CUT A DEAL

I worked on over 400 criminal federal cases and literally wrote the book on such judicial crimes, Justice Denied: the United States v. The People—so I know the drill.

First, the target is identified, second, a crime is fabricated or found, then ‘witnesses’ are groomed to say what needs to be said in court

Soviet secret police chief Lavrentiy Beria was known to tell Josef Stalin when he needed some pesky truth teller removed, “Show me the man, and I’ll find you the crime,” and off to the gulag he or she went.

That is precisely how this still works in America and Europe, which learned a great deal from Stalin and his Soviet Union, unfortunately.

The ‘crime’ used to arrest Reiner Füellmich is an allegation that 1.35 million Euro is missing from a three-person account used to prosecute their cases against the government(s) and pharma companies.

So it seems the prosecutors cut a deal and turned the lovely Viviane against her mentor, putting her on every media outlet they can find to claim that Reiner Füellmich stole money from the cause which he personally founded.

There is just one problem with the case (they never intended to bring to trial) and thanks to some digging, the truth has escaped which will require its dismissal.

The money is still in the account.

I would bet tuppence to Pound Sterling that Viviane has been offered immunity from this yet to occur crime, in agreement to read their script against one of the finest people in the truth community, Dr. Reiner Füellmich. Source

he fourth International Covid Summit revealing the vaxxers’ crimes is in a place they can’t control, Nov. 18-19

COINCIDENCE THAT THE GLOBALIST/PHARMA CABAL CHOSE THIS MOMENT TO TAKE OUT DR. FÜELLMICH?

ICS 4 will present evidence that can place all the participants of this crime against humanity in the docks of Dr. Füellmich’s NUREMBURG 2.0.

Better, that truth will be revealed in Bucharest, Romania next month—a place the Globalist do not (yet) control.

ICS 3, which was held at the European Parliament on May 3rd of this year in Brussels, as example, has been viewed over 4 billion times to give you some idea of how scared these criminals are becoming.

When four billion of the roughly seven billion people on the planet—many of whom have limited means of communication—know that you are a bloodthirsty killer who wantonly poisoned the world, where are you going to hide?

Your only choice is to attack those telling the truth—by telling lies about them.

But it won’t work in the end. The truth is out now and they are doomed, especially after ICS 4 next month (This Weekend) in Romania. Dr. Füellmich will go down as a hero in this fight—and we will win in the end—but I beg all to pray for this fine man, Reiner Füellmich, while he is in the devil’s den.Source

Unfortunately, we only have the word of a few friends of Dr Fuellmich to update us, I am sure that one day soon the truth will out.