“Double Jab” – COVID-19 and Flu Vaccines in One Visit –Re-Branding of Failed Pharmaceutical Products.

24% of the U.S. population, which equates to around 82 million people, were expected to receive COVID-19 vaccines this year. According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, on the 31st October, “So far, maybe 7, 8% have done it” Bourla attributes this to being “far away from the Covid fear,” and now we’re in the middle of a “Covid fatigue” he says. “Nobody wants to speak about Covid.” A solution seems to be tying the COVID-19 vaccines to flu vaccines is an attempt to quickly increase COVID-19 booster uptake from 7% to 52%. Yet there are no safety studies looking at taking COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine and the flu Vaccine at the same time. “We are in the midst of a heavily funded INTERNATIONAL re-branding campaign to resurrect demand for failed, toxic pharmaceutical products,” according to Dr William Makis.

“DOUBLE JABBER” – COVID-19 and Flu Vaccines in one visit – INTERNATIONAL re-branding of failed pharmaceutical products. Demand has crashed – only 7% uptake in the US as Sudden Deaths continue.

By Dr William Makis MD.

The Propaganda and Re-branding of Failed COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Booster Shots is in Full Swing.

New Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow tries to sell the COVID-19 mRNA Booster shot – “just do it, do the double jaaab”

Why the desperation to combine COVID-19 and Flu Vaccines?

This comes straight out of the “vaccine hesitancy” literature.

Let’s look at a paper by Jan.12, 2023, Aashka Shah et al. – COVID-19 vaccine and booster hesitation around the world: A literature review:

“If the vaccine were required yearly, patients might feel more comfortable receiving the vaccine since it has been approved for a longer time. The CDC reports that in 1980, there were only 12.4 million doses of the influenza vaccine administered but by 2020, had increased to 194 million doses. Amount of doses given year to year differ but the overall trend is a strongly increasing trend. It can be assumed that over time, the COVID-19 vaccine will follow the same trend and higher vaccination rates will be achieved the longer that the vaccine is on the market and if the vaccine is mandated yearly.”

What do they plan to do to compliant doctors?

“By invoking the Hippocratic Oath, a physician’s first duty is to “do no harm” to their patient. Mandating the COVID-19 vaccine would ensure that the physician is limiting the risk of COVID-19 transmission to their patient and taking every precaution possible to decrease this risk. As we have seen from the influenza vaccine, mandatory vaccination policies among healthcare workers was the most effective way to obtain maximum vaccination rates”

What is the Flu Vaccine uptake?

51.4% of Americans received the flu vaccine in the 2021-22 influenza season, down 1.3% from the previous year. Most of the states with the highest vaccination rates are in the Northeast. (source)

influenza season, down 1.3% from the previous year. Most of the states with the highest vaccination rates are in the Northeast. (source) 52.1% of Americans received a vaccine during the 2020-21 flu season.

Pfizer faces a crashed demand for COVID-19 mRNA jabs

Sept 18 (Reuters) – Pfizer expects 24% of the U.S. population, or about 82 million people, to receive COVID-19 shots this year, CFO David Denton said at a conference on Monday

– Pfizer expects or about 82 million people, to receive COVID-19 shots this year, CFO David Denton said at a conference on Monday Oct.31, 2023 (Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla): “So far, maybe 7, 8% have done it”

So we can see that tying COVID-19 vaccines to flu shots is an attempt to quickly increase COVID-19 booster uptake from 7% to 52%.

“Ask your healthcare provider about getting this season’s COVID-19 shot when getting your flu shot”. Notice the framing of this statement.

Pfizer moves into final trial of two-in-one flu and Covid-19 jab

Published: Oct.29, 2023

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech come a step closer to potentially getting regulatory approval for a combination shot for Covid-19 and the flu.

The initial trials were carried out among healthy adults, aged 18 to 64, who showed robust immune responses against influenza A, influenza B and Sars-CoV-2 strains after receiving the combined shot. Trial participants were compared with those administered a licensed influenza vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent Covid-19 vaccine at the same visit.

“We are encouraged by these early results. This vaccine has the potential to lessen the impact of two respiratory diseases with a single injection and may simplify immunisation practices for providers, patients and healthcare systems all over the world,” said Dr Annaliesa Anderson, senior vice-president and head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer.

CNN: Covid shots may slightly increase risk of stroke in older adults, particularly when administered with certain flu vaccines

Published: Oct.26, 2023

“Vaccines for Covid-19 and influenza may slightly increase the risk of strokes caused by blood clots in the brains of seniors, particularly when the two vaccines are given at the same time and when they are given to adults who are age 85 and older, according to a new study.

The safety signal was detected by experts at the US Food and Drug Administration who analyzed data from Medicare claims.”

My Take: stories like this are actually designed to dismiss concerns about taking the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines together

SAFETY: Oct.30, 2023 – UK – Eric Whatcott died suddenly 10 days after getting COVID-19 and Flu vaccines.

Oct.13, 2023 – Kristi Hall was rushed to hospital by ambulance after getting the COVID-19 and flu vaccines. She had a “reaction” all over her body.

Oct.8, 2023 – Castleford, UK – Lynn Carron Walker announced “double jabber time” at NHS Castleford Health Centre on Sep.30. She was dead by Oct.8, 2023

2022 Dec.31 – Canada, Winnipeg, MB – Donna Richard’s dad died right after he got home from getting his 4th COVID shot and flu shot.

2022 Dec.16 (VAERS 2536846) – 2 year old girl from New Hampshire had a Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and a Influenza annual vaccine on Dec.15, 2022. She died the next day.

2022 Nov.22 (VAERS 2515733) – 29 year old woman from New York had a 4th dose of Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine and Influenza annual vaccine on Nov.19, 2022 and died 3 days later on Nov.22, 2022.

Influenza in Ontario, Canada right now

Influenza in England

My Take…

There are no safety studies looking at taking COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine and Influenza Vaccine together at the same time.

There is no evidence that the “double jabber” is safe.

We are in the midst of a heavily funded INTERNATIONAL re-branding campaign to resurrect demand for failed, toxic pharmaceutical products based on the incredibly dangerous LNP/mRNA platform (DNA plasmid contamination included at no extra charge!).

If you haven’t seen the amount of money and International co-ordination that goes into a propaganda campaign like this, have a look:

Here is what the “Double jabber” propaganda looks like in Ireland:

The propaganda in the UK has a new slogan: “Get winter strong”

Canada is always much more focused on harming children, but still uses identical symbolism as the UK in the above photo:

New York:

Toronto (red shield):

Chicago:

England:

Pregnant women in Ireland (Flu and COVID Vaccines in Pregnancy):

Pregnant women in UK:

6 month old babies

Source Dr William Makis MD

Dr Makis is a Canadian physician with expertise in Radiology, Oncology and Immunology. Governor General’s Medal, University of Toronto Scholar. Author of 100+ peer-reviewed medical publications.