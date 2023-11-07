SECRETS: UK Gov. to stop publishing ‘Deaths by C-19 Vaccination Status’ because the Data has shown for 2.5 years that the COVID Vaccine reduces Lifespan significantly & the Vaccinated account for over 9 in 10 COVID Deaths

The UK Government department known as the Office for National Statatists (ONS) has quietly confirmed that it will no longer publish data on deaths by vaccination status because, for the past two and half years, the data has proven COVID-19 vaccination is deadly, reducing lifespan significantly, and that over 9 in 10 COVID deaths are among the vaccinated.

The first dataset was published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in late 2021 and covered deaths by vaccination status between 1st January and 31st July 2021. Since then, there have been a further 8 reports produced with the final report covering deaths by COVID-19 vaccination status between 1st April 2021 and 31st May 2023.

Each subsequent report has included less and less data, almost as if the UK Government had something to hide.

For instance, the report published by the Office for National Statistics on 20th Dec 21 inadvertently revealed that COVID-19-vaccinated children were up to 52 times more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children.

Here are the calculated mortality rates by vaccination status among 10-14-year-olds based on the ONS calculated person-years contained in the report published 20th Dec 21 –

But the following report from the ONS published 4th Feb 22, failed to include any data on deaths among children whatsoever, suggesting authorities in the UK clearly had something to hide when it comes to the safety of children being given the Covid-19 vaccine.

Then there’s the fact that the reports show COVID-19 vaccination takes approximately five months to kill.

You’ve likely seen many headlines over the past few years on Doctors being baffled by an uptick in “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” (SADS).

But the baffled doctors only had to look at the ‘Deaths by Vaccination Report’ published on 6th July 2022 by the ONS to find the answer.

Table 2 of the ONS dataset contains figures on the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for deaths between 1st Jan 21 and 31st May 22. The first COVID-19 injection was administered in England on 8th December 2020, and here are the figures on mortality rates by vaccination status in the following 4 months –

The unvaccinated were substantially more likely to die of any cause other than Covid-19 than the vaccinated population in both January and February 2021, before the rates seemed to normalise by the end of April.

But look at what happened from May 2021 onwards –

All of a sudden, the vaccinated population as a whole were more likely to die than the unvaccinated of any cause other than COVID-19, and this trend has continued month after month since. It also turns out this trend tallies up with those who received the COVID-19 injections first., which went in order of age.

The following chart shows the age-standardised mortality rates per 100,000 person-years by vaccination status and age-group for the month of May 2021 –

The figures show that in May the three age groups who had a higher mortality rate among the vaccinated were the 70-79, 80-89, and 90+-year-olds. The trend continues into June with vaccinated 60-69-year-olds joining the highest mortality rate club.

The ONS data contained in the published ‘Deaths by Vaccination Reports’ showed that this trend continues month after month until all age groups are more likely to die if they have been vaccinated.

So much so, that their most recent, and apparently last-ever report reveals quadruple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds are up to 318% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to -39-year-olds.

Between January and May 2023, four-dose vaccinated teenagers and young adults were significantly more likely to die than unvaccinated teenagers and young adults than the unvaccinated.

Click to enlarge

Source Data Click to enlarge

Source Data Click to enlarge

Source Data

The difference in mortality rates was so stark that the unvaccinated only managed to reach a mortality rate of 31.1 per 100,000 person-years in January, whereas the four-dose vaccinated managed to reach a shocking mortality rate of 106 per 100,000 person-years in the same month.

The one-dose vaccinated also fared much worse than the unvaccinated with a mortality rate of 53.3 per 100,000 person-years in January 2023.

Click to enlarge

Source Data

For the remaining months, unvaccinated teens and young adults mortality rate remained within the 20-something per 100,000 person-years. Whereas four-dose vaccinated teens and young adults’ mortality rates only went as low as 80.9 per 100,00 in April and remained within 85 to 106 per 100,000 for the remaining months.

The January to May average mortality rate per 100,000 person-years was 26.56 for unvaccinated teens and young adults and a shocking 94.58 per 100,000 for four-dose vaccinated teens and young adults.

Meaning on average, the four-dose vaccinated were 256% more likely to die than the unvaccinated based on mortality rates per 100,000.

Click to enlarge

Source Data Click to enlarge

Source Data Click to enlarge

Source Data

We see the same for 40 to 49-year-olds as well. The figures reveal that both one-dose and four-dose vaccinated adults aged 40-49 were significantly more likely to die than unvaccinated adults of the same age in every single month since the beginning of 2023.

The graph above shows more clearly how the four-dose and one-dose vaccinated dramatically surpassed unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds in terms of mortality rates per 100,000.

And it shows that the January to May average mortality rates were 132.08 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated, 264.14 per 100,000 among the one-dose vaccinated and 225.2 per 100,000 among the four-dose vaccinated.

Meaning, on average, the one-dose vaccinated were 100% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, and the four-dose vaccinated were 71% more likely to die.

Click to enlarge

Source Data Click to enlarge

Source Data Click to enlarge

Source Data

Because these figures are mortality rate per 100,000 it cannot be argued that this is because more people have had the Covid-19 vaccine.

Making the figures extremely worrying, especially when we consider the fact they also include Covid-19 deaths.

And that’s because the ‘reports ‘Deaths by Vaccination Reports’ have revealed that the vaccinated have accounted for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths for the past two years.

We used to be able to easily see this thanks to reports published weekly by the UK Health Security Agency. But then they announced that from 1st April 2022 they would no longer include the data in their reports.

They tried to claim this was due to the UK Government no longer providing free universal testing. But those who had seen the figures, week on week, knew this was an outright lie.

It was instead because they showed the vaccinated accounted for the majority of COVID-19 deaths and the COVID-19 Vaccines had negative effectiveness.

It was back in October 2021, The Expose exclusively revealed how the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data showed that the COVID-19 injections had real-world effectiveness against infection of MINUS-109%.

And things only got worse from there.

The following chart shows the Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated population in England in the Week 3, Week 7 and Week 13 reports of 2022 –

This is nowhere near the claimed 95% effectiveness by Pfizer, is it?

As you can clearly see the vaccine effectiveness fell month on month, with the lowest effectiveness recorded among 60-69-year-olds at a shocking minus-391%.

But what the UK Health Security Agency didn’t count on was the Office for National Statistics including the figures on Covid-19 deaths in their ‘Deaths by Vaccination Reports’, even if they did make it a pain-staking process to extract them.

The figures are now so bad, that the latest, and apparently final report shows that 95% of Covid-19 deaths in England over 12 months were among the vaccinated; with 94% of those being among the quadruple vaccinated.

The dataset can be found on the ONS website here, or downloaded here. The dataset includes deaths by vaccination status between 1st April 2021 and 31st May 2023. But because we have extensively looked at deaths up to the end of 2022 in previously published datasets we decided to take a look at Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status over a full year up to 31st May 2023, and the following chart shows what we discovered –

Click to Enlarge

Source Click to Enlarge

Source Click to Enlarge

Source

The unvaccinated accounted for the least amount of COVID-19 deaths in every single month up to May 2023, barely even getting into triple figures in most months. Whereas the vaccinated population accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths every single month, hitting four figures in all but 2 months throughout that year.

But what’s curious about the figures is that it’s not the one-dose, or double-vaccinated population who account for the majority of COVID-19 deaths throughout the 12 months, it’s instead the triple and quadruple-vaccinated population that accounted for the majority of COVID-19 deaths. With the most deaths occurring among the quadruple-vaccinated from August 2022 onwards.

The following chart shows the total number of COVID-19 deaths by vaccinated status throughout the entire year and reveals the true extent of the shocking statistics –

Click to Enlarge

Source Click to Enlarge

Source Click to Enlarge

Source

The unvaccinated population barely broke into 4 figures throughout the entire year, hitting a total of 1,161 Covid-19 deaths, whereas the vaccinated population hit five figures with 20,336 Covid-19 deaths; 19,143 of which were among the triple and quadruple vaccinated.

This means, as is shown in the following chart, that the vaccinated population in England accounted for 95% of COVID-19 deaths between 1st June 2022 and 31st May 2023. Whereas the unvaccinated population accounted for just 5%.

Click to Enlarge

Source

The triple and quadruple vaccinated shockingly accounted for 94% of all deaths among the vaccinated population, and as is shown in the following chart, 89% of all Covid-19 deaths, with the one-dose and two-dose vaccinated accounting for just 6% of Covid-19 deaths.

Click to Enlarge

Source

This is, however, still higher than the 5% of Covid-19 deaths among the unvaccinated population.

These aren’t the kind of figures you would expect to see if the COVID-19 injections really are up to 95% effective at preventing death, are they?

With 95% of Covid-19 deaths in the full 12 months up to May 2023 being among the vaccinated it would appear they are in fact only 5% effective, and even that number is extremely generous as we know from the UKHSA reports showing negative effectiveness,

These are but a few findings from the 9 published ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status Reports’. And it should now be clear to you that the UK Government is not stopping publishing further datasets because they are no longer “a useful tool” but instead because they show the devastation COVID-19 vaccination has caused to the population.

And the figures have hopefully shown you how shameful and deceitful certain public figures and the mainstream media have been over the past few years.

Like this: Like Loading...