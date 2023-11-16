Trudeau Issued Notice of Intention to Seek Prosecution For Complicity in War Crimes in Gaza.

Toronto, 16 November 2023 –Prime Minister Trudeau is one of four Canadian politicians who have been issued with a notice of intention to seek prosecution for aiding and abetting war crimes in Gaza. The notice was written by the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) Legal Working Group for Canadian Accountability (ICJP LWGCA) who are an independent organisation of lawyers, politicians, and academics who support the rights of Palestinians and aim to protect their rights through the law. ​

The ICJP works to promote justice and protect the human rights of all Palestinians and hold the Israeli government, its military apparatus, and its supporters to account for violations of international law .

Today, it is Trudeau’s turn to be held to account for his complicity in aiding and abetting Israel’s perpetration of war crimes. and the notice was also issued to leading members of the Liberal government, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly, Minister of National Revenue Marie-Claude Bibeau, and Minister of Justice (Attorney General) Arif Virani.

A Stark Warning to the Canadian Government

The ICJP writes:

The notice included a stark warning that Canadian government officials could be individually liable and face before the International Criminal Court if there is evidence they have aided and abetted Israeli war crimes and crimes against humanity (a violation of Article 25(3)(c) and (d) of the Rome Statute).

The initiative has been supported by numerous leading domestic and international organizations dedicated human rights, international law, peace and foreign policy.

To date, over 11,000 people in Gaza have been killed by Israel’s military. Israel’s alleged international crimes include the withholding of humanitarian aide and safe passage, indiscriminately bombing civilians, and ethnic cleansing through a campaign of forced displacement of 1.5 million people. All of this has occurred while Israel has issued ominous statements indicative of a significant risk of genocide.

Despite this, the Canadian government has continued to pledge its steadfast support for Israel. It has also refused to halt arms exports, refused to take action to prevent the illegal recruitment of Canadian volunteers to assist Israel’s military, and refused to stop millions of dollars from being unlawfully sent by some Canadian organizations with charitable status to benefit Israel’s military.

ICJP LWGCA calls on the Government of Canada to end its complicity in war crimes by calling for a ceasefire, canceling all arms exports permits to Israel, prosecute those recruiting Canadian volunteers for Israel’s armed forces, and prevent Canadian charities from using donations to benefit Israel’s armed forces.

ICJP LWGCA continues to gather evidence in relation to the conduct of Canadian officials and intends to pursue all appropriate courses of action to ensure that those responsible for aiding and abetting war crimes are held accountable before the International Criminal Court and in other appropriate legal forums.

The full notice can be seen here Notice-to-Government-of-Canada