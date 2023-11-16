World Economic Forum Stripped Naked

The World Economic Forum (“WEF”) reminds Dr. Vernon Coleman very much of the Scientology cult – although, as a replacement for the Bilderbergers and a promotional organisation for the European Union and the United Nations, it is infinitely more dangerous and it has influence far greater than would seem justified.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

The World Economic Forum (pompously and arrogantly announced as ‘Committed to Improving the State of the World’) was set up in 1971 by a man called Klaus Schwab, though the organisation wasn’t called that then. When Schwab began what was to become the WEF he had an endowment of just 25,000 Swiss francs in a bank account.



The first Davos meeting of what was then called the European Management Symposium, lasted two weeks and involved 450 participants, including chief executives and senior managers from top companies and 50 faculty members from business schools. Things then moved quickly.



The chairman of the second Davos meeting was supposed to be Herman J.Abs who had to cancel at the last minute but this link gives us a clear insight into the background of the WEF.



As Zina Cohen explains in her book ‘The Shocking History of the EU’, Abs was a bank director who helped Hitler enormously by forcibly purchasing Jewish banks at low prices. The money was then used to build the Nazi war machine.



During the Second World War, Abs was a member of a secret group formed in 1943 and known as the Committee for Foreign Economic Affairs – a group of bankers and businessmen who met to discuss Germany’s future after the end of the War.



After the War, a friend of his, Charles Gunston of the Bank of England, asked Abs to help rebuild German banking – though Abs had been arrested as a war criminal and sentenced to death in his absence. Gunston worked for the Bank of England as the manager of the German desk and was a senior official in the British occupational authority after the War. Gunston cared nothing about the atrocities perpetrated by the Nazis. All he wanted to do was to help rebuild the German banks. To this end, he recruited Abs who was high on a list of Nazi officials wanted for war crimes. Gunston protected Abs to help Germany rebuild its banking system ready to continue Hitler’s work. Thanks to help from his friends at the Bank of England, Abs was not executed or even imprisoned, and by 1948, he was deputy head of the Reconstruction Loan Corporation and President of the Bank Deutsche Lander. Unbelievably, it was then Abs who decided which German companies should receive the billions of dollars provided as Marshall Aid. And for decades afterwards, Abs had a powerful role in Germany. He was one of a number of former Nazis who helped create the organisation which became the European Union. (For more details of how the European Union was created please read `The Shocking History of the EU’ by Zina Cohen).



Until the mid-1990s, Abs was chairman of the Deutsche Bank and his Nazi background was ignored. The Independent, a British newspaper, described Abs as the outstanding German banker of his time and quietly ignored his work with IG Farben and Kontinental-Ol, where he had knowingly employed slave labour in the concentration camps. Nor did they mention the money he had helped steal from Jewish people and banks. And this was the man Schwab asked to chair the second Davos meeting of his new organisation. It has frequently been rumoured that Schwab’s father was a Nazi who was an associate of Hitler but, of course, the fact-checkers deny this.



The honorary sponsor of the third Davos meeting in 1973 was Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands (a former Nazi and the founder of the Bilderberger meetings) and the Commission of the European Communities “renewed its patronage.” An Italian industrialist delivered a speech summarising ‘The Limits of Growth’, a book that had been commissioned by the Club of Rome and published in 1972. Participants drafted a code of ethics based on Klaus Schwab’s stakeholder concept.



It was clear early on that the WEF was very close to the European Commission of the EU with two meetings held at the European Commission in Brussels.



Today, the WEF describes itself as a public interest not-for-profit organisation based in Switzerland. It has offices in New York (USA), San Francisco (USA), Tokyo (Japan), Mumbai (India) and Beijing (China). In 2022 the WEF reported an income of 383,000,000 Swiss francs in fees and other funding. Out of this, 130 million Swiss francs was spent on staff, with Schwab himself reportedly being paid more than $1,000,000 a year (plus, allegedly, rewards from associated companies). Around 252 million Swiss francs were spent on “office and activity.” (It is interesting that many of those working with the conspirators in some way have become extraordinarily wealthy. Tony Blair, for example, was a modestly paid politician for most of his working life but is now a multi-millionaire. The staff of environmental and green charities are often enormously well-paid and enjoy first-class travel around the world.) The WEF does not pay any federal taxes.



An organisation which, just a dozen years ago was regarded as having no influence and was known merely as the organiser of an annual shindig where virtue-signalling celebrities such as pop star Bono (famous to many for his tax avoidance schemes and hypocrisy) could rub shoulders with politicians and industrialists eager to be photographed with famous people, and which was not taken seriously by many people, is now one of the most powerful bodies in the world. It has taken over from the far more secretive Bilderbergers as the face (and voice) of the conspirators.



Schwab himself was born in Germany in 1938 and acquired a variety of academic qualifications before founding the WEF in 1971 when he was just 33-years-old. The WEF was originally called the European Management Forum but changed its name to the rather grander and more ambitious World Economic Forum in 1987.



Just prior to founding the European Management Forum, Schwab had been a member of the Managing Board of a medium-sized Swiss manufacturing company with which his father appears to have been associated. Today the WEF claims to have more than 600 employees but I would describe Schwab – like Charles III and Tony Blair – as a fixer and a pimp for the conspirators. None of them seems to me to be serious players.



There is no record on the WEF’s website of how Schwab acquired the money to set up what is described (on its own website) as “the foremost global multi-stakeholder organisation” nor is it clear how, within three years, his organisation had been able to invite political leaders from around the world to a conference in Davos.



In 1971, the same year that he founded the forerunner of the WEF, Schwab wrote a book called Modern Enterprise Management in Mechanical Engineering (it seems unlikely that the royalties from this enabled him to found the WEF). There have been rumours that his mother was related to the Rothschild family and that his father was close to Adolf Hitler but both these suggestions have been dismissed by fact-checkers (though we should remember that fact-checkers claimed that the covid vaccine was effective and perfectly safe). In that early book, Schwab argued that the management of a modern enterprise must serve both the shareholders and the corporate stakeholders – with the stakeholders including employees, customers, government, creditors, local communities and financiers. Schwab has worked with the United Nations for many decades and has advised various UN bodies on sustainable development issues. Schwab has warned that there would be much anger in the world as the conspirators’ plans unfolded, and is best known for warning citizens everywhere “you will own nothing and be happy.”



As an aside, it is curious, is it not, how the phrase “you will own nothing and be happy,” which is believed to have originated with the World Economic Forum can be compared to the principles of the communist revolution as described in Karl Marx’s ‘Communist Manifesto’? Marx wrote that in order to establish a socialist dictatorship, and to obtain total control over the proletariat, the communists would have to eliminate all rights to private property, destroy all religion, which Marx famously described as “the opiate of the people” and dissolve the family unit which was seen as a threat to the ability of the State to obtain total control over people’s lives. (Today, under the Great Reset, traditional religions will be replaced by a faith in nature as defined by the United Nations and promoted by the consortium of bankers who are managing the global economy. Astonishingly, the leaders of traditional religions have accepted the change, and the Pope and the Archbishop of Canterbury seem happy to commit themselves and their followers to the pseudoscience in preference to the traditional teachings their religions have espoused. It doesn’t seem to matter to them that the science of climate change is provably fake; they are wedded to, and happy to influence, the blasphemies promoted by the rabid environmentalists. In 2023, a WEF advisor and establishment enthusiast called Yuval Noah Harari claimed that AI could create a new religion and a new bible, thereby making AI the new god. This is, presumably, the proposed replacement for orthodox, traditional religion. We already know that AI will bring an endless encyclopaedia of lies to the internet, now, it seems, AI will also bring us a brand new fake religion.)



Actually, as Gary Allen and Larry Abraham point out in their excellent book ‘None Dare Call It Conspiracy’, which was published in 1971, the Communist Manifesto was merely an update of the revolutionary plans proposed 70 years earlier by Adam Weishaupt, the founder of the Order of Illuminati. Today we can see the WEF, the Bilderbergers and the other conspirators following the recommendations made by Marx, and previously by the Order of Illuminati.



Meetings of the WEF are held annually in Davos and participants arrive from all over the world (many of them in private jets) to discuss the threat of climate change.



Most dangerously, perhaps, the WEF has what it pompously calls a “Young Global Leaders Scheme” which trains ruthless young men and women to be puppets of the cabal. Many of the graduates get jobs in politics, the green movement, charity management and so on, and Schwab boasts that “graduates” from what might by some be seen as a brainwashing programme can be found in high places everywhere. The boast is justified and WEF followers can be found in many governments: Sunak in the UK, Trudeau in Canada and Macron in France all have links to the WEF.



The whole organisation reminds me very much of the Scientology cult though, as a replacement for the Bilderbergers and a promotional organisation for the European Union and the United Nations, it is infinitely more dangerous and it has influence far greater than would seem justified.



Featured image: Hermann J. Abs. Source: Alchetron