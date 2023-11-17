Attorney Accuses the CIA and DoD of Being Deeply Involved With COVID-19.

A whistleblower shared military records with Attorney Tom Renz showing a soldier receiving COVID-19 immunization back in 2014! and Renz leveled serious allegations against the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in a fiery testimony Monday during the “Injuries Caused by COVID-19 Vaccines” hearing, claiming their deep involvement in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally published by The Vigilant Fox

‍First, Attorney Renz highlighted an overlooked aspect of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process:

He said, “When someone got this [COVID] shot. They didn’t get it from Pfizer or Moderna. They got it from the DoD. The DoD distributed this. The contract with our federal government requires it to distribute this; the DoD had to ensure that there was absolute immunity. If you want to sue someone right now, you’re going to have to sue the DOD. Good luck!”

Next, Attorney Renz raised questions about EcoHealth Alliance’s role in creating SARS-CoV-2, in which he developed a legal case against the organization:

“That case alleges that EcoHealth Alliance worked with the CCP and Wuhan lab and created, well, this nightmare that we’ve had. Let me ask you something. Does anybody in this room believe that we could transfer the technology necessary to do that sort of genetic engineering, that sort of bio-weapon development … without an okay from the DoD or CIA? I’ve got news for you. They knew exactly what was going on. We have a ton of evidence on this.”

Attorney Renz then presented evidence that SARS-CoV-2 was developed in the mid-2010s, not 2020, as commonly thought:

“There was a study. Dr. Malone could probably comment on this better than I can. But that study showed that there was a 12 nucleotide sequence that they found in a Moderna patent, which was a perfect reverse match (one in a billion chance) to what we have in SARS-CoV-2. That patent was filed in 2016. Thanks, David Martin, for a lot of his patent research. But the thing that I want to tell you about, according to our case and the data and the evidence that we’ve submitted, we believe that this disease was actually developed in the mid-2010s.”

Most alarming, a whistleblower shared military records with Attorney Renz, showing a soldier receiving COVID-19 immunization back in 2014:

“That blacked-out page, which we had to black out because of the fact that it was personally identifiable medical information and also would have put the person at risk … and following this page, you’ll see five different instances where this person’s medical record, you see at the very top, 2014, at Irwin ACH (Army Community Hospital), Fort Riley, Kansas. COVID-19 immunization by Moderna. Now, I’m not suggesting — well, I guess I am suggesting that maybe we should ask why it is that this soldier was apparently seen five times in 2014 for a COVID-19 immunization. Now, I’m not going to go out and tell you that this proves that this was built 5 [to] 10 years ago or that the timeline was entirely fraud. I’m going to tell you that we ought to look into it.”

“Our DOD and CIA were involved with this,” concluded Attorney Renz.

“This was created in a lab in one of the greatest enemies to the United States of America. I’ll let you fill in some blanks on the legal implications here. I can’t FOIA the DoD. I can’t FOIA the CIA. I’m not going to get anywhere with that. It’s a really interesting thing that the same DoD, who I have these records from, and who seemed to be implicated in numerous other aspects of this — and who are willing to take the blame and sign the contracts would have had to sign off on the technology transfers necessary to do this with Communist China. I want to ask the question, what’s the real history of COVID?”

Conclusion

Renz’s assertions about the DoD’s role in vaccine distribution, the involvement of EcoHealth Alliance in the creation of SARS-CoV-2, and the startling revelation of a 2014 COVID-19 immunization recorded in military documents all point towards a complex and potentially disturbing narrative. These claims, while yet to be substantiated in a court of law, demand rigorous investigation and transparent scrutiny. As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic and its aftermath, Renz’s allegations, if proven, could significantly alter our understanding of COVID-19’s origins and the responsibilities of global powers in its spread and management.

The full “Injuries Caused by COVID-19 Vaccines” hearing is available to watch via the video below:

Source Vigilant News