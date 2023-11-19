MODERNA ADMITS mRNA VAX CAUSES CANCER.

Dr. Robert Malone made an appearance this week at an “Injuries Caused by COVID-19 Vaccines” hearing led by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), at which he revealed how Moderna’s own patent shows that its (COVID-19) “vaccine” vials contain billions of DNA fragments and other contaminants linked to birth defects and cancer. Source
Moderna admits mRNA COVID jab causes CANCER, billions of DNA fragments found in vials.
Originally published by Ethan Huff in Natural News.
At the hearing, Dr. Malone spoke about how Moderna acknowledges in its own patent that RNA in preferable to DNA in vaccines because of the risks involved, but that the company’s mRNA injection, which was administered to tens of millions of people, is contaminated with the latter.
“Moderna has a patent on the use of RNA for vaccines,” Dr. Malone stated. “And in that, Moderna explicitly acknowledges that RNA is superior to DNA for vaccine purposes because problems, including the possibility of insertional mutagenesis that could lead to the activation of oncogenes or the inactivation of tumor suppressor genes.”
“FDA says they’re not aware of any concerns, but Moderna in its own patent lays out exactly the same concerns that exist about DNA in insertional mutagenesis and genotoxicity. So, Moderna knows it – DNA is a contaminant. It is left in because the way they make it … they use DNA to make RNA, and then they degrade the DNA, and then they have to purify the degraded DNA away from the RNA, and the process they are using is apparently not that good.”
(Related: A recent study found that vaccinated children shed COVID up to three times longer than unvaccinated children.)
Pfizer’s mRNA jab for COVID also contaminated with cancer-causing DNA fragments
Scientists from the United States and Canada were able to get their hands on unopened vials of Moderna’s COVID jab, with a clear chain of custody, and sampled them. This is their expertise, just to be clear: they do deep sequencing on samples and relay their findings for the public good.
What they discovered were large numbers of DNA fragments in the RNA preparation, to which they applied standard reconstruction tools to see what the circular plasmid DNAs looked like – none of this was disclosed to the public, by the way.
The documentation suggests that there are certain DNA sequences present in the vials that are normally not allowed in anything that is going to go into humans, “not the least of which is an antibiotic resistance gene,” Dr. Malone explained.
“They include these sequences from Simian Virus 40 – not the whole virus, but highly active promoter sequences – which is exactly the thing that the FDA in their older regulations said must be avoided because it confers even more risk for insertional mutagenesis.”
It turns out that Pfizer’s mRNA injection for COVID contains the same contaminants. Documentation was provided by the company to regulators in the U.S., Europe and Canada. These regulators actually deleted the little notation about SV40 sequences in an apparent attempt to hide it from the public.
“The FDA didn’t take the raw DNA sequences, reconstruct those plasmid maps, and look at them themselves,” Dr. Malone clarified. “They just took for granted what Pfizer had given them. And now this is all coming out because of what these researchers found.”
High-level people at both Moderna and Pfizer had to have known about this, Dr. Malone said, the potential consequences for jab recipients being “anything that is associated with DNA damage, i.e., birth defects and cancer being the most notable ones.”
The latest news about COVID death jabs can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.
The worst item in the vials is the nanographene which builds the self-assembling synthetic biocircuitry and reacts to the EMF from the 5G cell towers. Which aren’t really cell towers because to power cell phones you don’t need a tower every 500 feet nationwide and you don’t need that much power. But you will never hear Dr. Malone, who worked for years in the military bioweapons labs building the vaccines that are killing us, mention any of that.