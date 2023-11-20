George Soros makes moves to take over Polish mass media

Poland’s mainstream media is being infiltrated by left-wing backed investment groups supportive of Eurocrat Donald Tusk, a French news site has claimed.
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
George Soros’ Media Development Investment Fund (“MDIF”) and the German-Swiss media group Ringier Axel Springer have carved up Poland’s media market, according to a report by the French portal Observatoire du Journalisme.
The analysis by the French outlet reveals that since 8 November, a representative of the Soros-backed MDIF has been sitting on the supervisory board of the Wirtualna Polska Holding group, which owns entities with stakes in several Polish media outlets.
This follows acquisitions in other prominent Polish media such as Agora, the publisher of major daily Gazeta Wyborcza and Radio Zet, and Gremi Media, the publisher of influential daily Rzeczpospolita.
The investment in Wirtualna Polska (wp.pl) made by the Soros fund is a modest €1.5 million for just a 0.2 per cent stake in the company, but it is viewed as an important statement of “commitment to media freedom,” according to the Polish owners of that portal. Wp.pl’s main rival on the market is Onet.pl, owned by Ringier Axel Springer, which also owns the tabloid Fakt, and the weekly magazine Newsweek Polska.
All the media outlets listed above are staunch supporters of the new parliamentary majority in Poland made up of liberals, centrists, and leftists led by the former prime minister and president of the European Council, Donald Tusk.
Observatoire du Journalisme notes that once public television (TVP) and radio (Polskie Radio) are taken over by Donald Tusk’s allies, the Polish media market will become very lopsided in favour of the political left, as it was before 2015.
The outlet concluded that although French citizens will soon no longer hear in the country’s mainstream media about the threats to press freedom and media pluralism in Poland, they now have the most cause for concern, as the most powerful and best-funded media groups in Poland are already on the side of another government of Donald Tusk.
Featured image: Poland media guide (left). Source: BBC. George Soros (right). Source: Britannica
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help..
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
.
Can you please help power The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful journalism for the years to come…
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
such as Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
are trying to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support belowV support
Categories: Breaking News, World News
Unless we can derail the freight train headed toward the world economy as a result of the population collapse that has been grossly exacerbated by all the “excess” deaths that have occurred in the wake of the forced vaccination campaigns, millions of innocent people who are depending on the (Federal) Reserve Currency will be reduced to abject desolation and poverty.
Imagine that you are standing there with them, seeing your 360 thousand dollar nest-egg reduced to two thousand in value? In the midst of sky-rocketing inflation?
If it’s designed to be that bad for Americans, imagine how bad it is intended to be throughout the rest of the world? All the hand-waving and Bitcoin and Central Bank Digital Currencies won’t fix the fraud underlying this entire system of things.
The guilty banks and politicians and military officers involved in this scheme have engineered a purposeful worldwide population collapse and economic collapse to go with it, much in the same way as they engineered a stock market collapse in 1929, which allowed them to pick up trademarks, brands, unincorporated business interests and all sorts of actual physical property for pennies on a dollar.
This time, they want to work this fraud scheme on a world-spanning basis and pick everything up for literally nothing but keystrokes entered into a computerized bank ledger — which is what the QFS and the Central Bank Digital Currency represents.
They think that the disaster they’ve created will cover their tracks and nobody will realize that it was them creating this debacle — but clearly, we already know, and we already took names and dates and numbers. We already know what the QFS and CBDC is, and we have said, “No thanks.”
A different answer is needed, one that faces this criminality head on and destroys it, without harming anyone.
The answer to unlawful conversion is lawful conversion.
This is what our traditional American Government is offering to protect our people, and to protect the whole world from this insanity.
Leave the Maritime Commercial Banks behind while you can by transferring your assets to accounts in the new Bilateral Bank System, and support the lawful conversion of these Maritime Commercial Banks by the actual shareholders, back into plain old Commercial Banks that are subject to the Law of the Land.
Let the members of the Territorial and Municipal Congresses know that you have observed and anticipated the effects of an exacerbated population collapse, that you have already tracked and doomed the QFS and Central Bank Digital Currencies scam— and you will not be speaking Chinese any time soon.
Suggest that the only sensible solution is to lawfully convert the Maritime Commercial Banks back into land jurisdiction Commercial Banks and recognize the actual shareholders who have directed the self-declared Trustees to move all Master Accounts into the new Bilateral Bank System.
Master Accounts 111, 333, 555, 777, and 999 are to be deposited with The Global Family International Trade Bank and Master Accounts 222, 444, 666, and 888 are to be deposited with the sister Global Family Commercial Bank chartered by The United States of America, our unincorporated Federation of States.
This will save everyone all the despair, death, dying, and misery that criminals have anticipated for us, avoid the QFS/CBDC Swindle and its inevitable results, and put the countries and nations back on a lawful footing — where they always should have been — with a minimum of disturbance, and no need for war.
FULL ARTICLE:
https://annavonreitz.com/commercevmaritimecommerce.pdf
What on Earth is going on?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uUKly3P8m1Uo/
Stupid is as stupid does.
For the majority, stupidity prevails.
Paying the criminals that are intent on murdering them so they have the means to murder them, is as stupid as stupid gets.
“Sustainable” means….you die.
Those Deagel forecasts are well on track.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fVegOyIKyNuE/