Excess Deaths among Children continue to rise in the Thousands across Europe following EMAs Emergency Use Authorisation of the Covid-19 Vaccine for Kids

Excess deaths among children across Europe were negative compared to the previous average throughout 2020 and 2021 until the European Medicines Agency (EMA) extended the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of the COVID-19 vaccine to Children.

Curiously, from this point onwards, excess deaths among children across Europe began to rise significantly up to the end of 2021 and have continued to do so throughout 2022 and 2023.

So much so, that thousands more children have lost their lives than expected ever since they were offered the Covid-19 injection.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

In 2020, the first year of the alleged pandemic, excess deaths among children across Europe aged 0-14 were -511 according to EuroMOMO, the official database on deaths used by the EU. This means 511 fewer children died than expected.

This trend continued in 2021 up to week 21 with -330 excess deaths. This means 330 fewer children died than expected

But that trend was halted as soon as the European Medicines Agency extended emergency use authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccine to children.

The EMA did this on 28th May 2021, which just so happened to be week 21 of 2021, and here’s what happened afterwards –

Excess deaths among children rose significantly with 685 excess deaths being recorded by the end of 2021. Meaning 685 more children died than expected.

Sadly, the EMA also extended the EUA of the COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 in week 47 of 2021.

This new trend then continued throughout 2022, with a shocking 1,385 excess deaths. Meaning 1,385 more children died than expected.

And sadly it has continued throughout 2023, with 753 more children dying than expected as of week 45.

This means that 2,823 more children have died than expected across Europe ever since the EMA extended Emergency Use Authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccine to children.

But 841 fewer children died than expected during the entire alleged pandemic up until the point the EMA extended Emergency Use Authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccine to children, with minus-841 excess deaths being recorded.

It’s blindingly obvious that giving the Covid-19 injection to children has caused thousands more children to lose their lives than expected. But the Establishment and Mainstream Media will tell you it’s just another coincidence in a long line of “coincidences” that have occurred since the start of the alleged pandemic in 2020.