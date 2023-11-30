COVID Vaccines linked to Explosive Rates of Cancer Deaths in Young People with 4x Vaccinated Teens, Young Adults & Middle-Aged up to SHOCKING 318% more likely to Die of any cause than the Unvaccinated

A report quietly published by the UK Government department known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shockingly reveals people aged 18 to 49 who have received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are up to 318% more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated people aged 18 to 49.

This means we have found the cause of excess deaths being so high across the West and young people dying of cancer across the UK at an explosive rate.

The ONS dataset, available on the ONS website here, details deaths by vaccination status from April 1, 2021, to May 31, 2023. Our analysis focused on mortality rates per 100,000 person-years from January to May 2023 among residents in England aged 18 to 39 and 40 to 49, and what we found is truly shocking.

Initial observations of the data prove that individuals aged 18 to 39 who had received four doses of a COVID-19 vaccine exhibited higher mortality rates compared to their unvaccinated counterparts.

Click to enlarge

Source Data

In every single month, four-dose vaccinated teenagers and young adults were significantly more likely to die than unvaccinated teenagers and young adults. The same can also be said for one-dose vaccinated teenagers and young adults, and two-dose vaccinated teens and young adults in February 2023.

Click to enlarge

Source Data

The difference in mortality rates was so stark that the unvaccinated only managed to reach a mortality rate of 31.1 per 100,000 person-years in January, whereas the four-dose vaccinated managed to reach a shocking mortality rate of 106 per 100,000 person-years in the same month.

The one-dose vaccinated also fared much worse than the unvaccinated with a mortality rate of 53.3 per 100,000 person-years in January 2023.

Click to enlarge

Source Data

For the remaining months, unvaccinated teens and young adults mortality rate remained within the 20-something per 100,000 person-years. Whereas four-dose vaccinated teens and young adults mortality rates only went as low as 80.9 per 100,00 in April and remained within 85 to 106 per 100,000 for the remaining months.

The January to May average mortality rate per 100,000 person-years was 26.56 for unvaccinated teens and young adults and a shocking 94.58 per 100,000 for four-dose vaccinated teens and young adults.

Meaning on average, the four-dose vaccinated were 256% more likely to die than the unvaccinated based on mortality rates per 100,000.

Click to enlarge

Source Data

A similar pattern was also discovered among people aged 40 to 49.

Click to enlarge

Source Data

The figures reveal that both one-dose and four-dose vaccinated adults aged 40-49 were significantly more likely to die than unvaccinated adults of the same age in every single month since the beginning of 2023.

January was the worst month for both vaccinated groups as a mortality rate per 100,000 of 411.3 was recorded among the one-dose vaccinated and a mortality rate of 258.5 per 100,000 was recorded among the four-dose vaccinated.

Whereas a mortality rate of just 144.5 per 100,000 was recorded among the unvaccinated.

Click to enlarge

Source Data

The graph above shows more clearly how the four-dose and one-dose vaccinated dramatically surpassed unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds in terms of mortality rates per 100,000.

It shows that the January to May average mortality rates were 132.08 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated, 264.14 per 100,000 among the one-dose vaccinated and 225.2 per 100,000 among the four-dose vaccinated. Meaning, on average, the one-dose vaccinated were 100% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, and the four-dose vaccinated were 71% more likely to die.

Click to enlarge

Source Data

However, a month-by-month analysis shows that in March, the four-dose vaccinated were 104% more likely to die than unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds based on mortality rates per 100,000.

Click to enlarge

Source Data

While in January, the one-dose vaccinated were 185% more likely to die than unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds.

Because these figures are mortality rate per 100,000 it cannot be argued that this is because more people have had the Covid-19 vaccine. This means the figures are extremely worrying, especially when we consider the fact they also include Covid-19 deaths.

These figures explain why young people are dying of cancer at an explosive rate.

Since the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, there has been an unprecedented rise in the deaths of young people between 2021 and 2022 from rapidly metastasizing and terminal cancers, according to data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Click to enlarge

Source Data

The data provided by the ONS on the rate of cancer deaths above the historic norm in 2022 for ages 15-44 in the U.K. include:

A 28% rise in fatal breast cancer rates in women.

An 80% increase in pancreatic cancer deaths among women and a 60% increase among men.

A 55% increase among men in colon cancer deaths and a 41% increase in women.

A 120% increase in fatal melanomas among men and a 35% increase in women.

A 35% increase in brain cancer deaths among men and a 12% rise in women.

A 60% increase in cancer death rates among men in cancers “without site specification” and a 55% increase among women.

A full analysis of the cancer rates can be read in full here.

All of these figures are both shocking and extremely worrying, proving COVID-19 vaccination increases a person’s mortality rate, which in turn proves COVID-19 vaccination is killing teens, young adults and the middle-aged in the tens of thousands.