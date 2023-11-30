COVID Vaccines linked to Explosive Rates of Cancer Deaths in Young People with 4x Vaccinated Teens, Young Adults & Middle-Aged up to SHOCKING 318% more likely to Die of any cause than the Unvaccinated

A report quietly published by the UK Government department known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shockingly reveals people aged 18 to 49 who have received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are up to 318% more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated people aged 18 to 49.
This means we have found the cause of excess deaths being so high across the West and young people dying of cancer across the UK at an explosive rate.
The ONS dataset, available on the ONS website here, details deaths by vaccination status from April 1, 2021, to May 31, 2023. Our analysis focused on mortality rates per 100,000 person-years from January to May 2023 among residents in England aged 18 to 39 and 40 to 49, and what we found is truly shocking.
Initial observations of the data prove that individuals aged 18 to 39 who had received four doses of a COVID-19 vaccine exhibited higher mortality rates compared to their unvaccinated counterparts.
In every single month, four-dose vaccinated teenagers and young adults were significantly more likely to die than unvaccinated teenagers and young adults. The same can also be said for one-dose vaccinated teenagers and young adults, and two-dose vaccinated teens and young adults in February 2023.
The difference in mortality rates was so stark that the unvaccinated only managed to reach a mortality rate of 31.1 per 100,000 person-years in January, whereas the four-dose vaccinated managed to reach a shocking mortality rate of 106 per 100,000 person-years in the same month.
The one-dose vaccinated also fared much worse than the unvaccinated with a mortality rate of 53.3 per 100,000 person-years in January 2023.
For the remaining months, unvaccinated teens and young adults mortality rate remained within the 20-something per 100,000 person-years. Whereas four-dose vaccinated teens and young adults mortality rates only went as low as 80.9 per 100,00 in April and remained within 85 to 106 per 100,000 for the remaining months.
The January to May average mortality rate per 100,000 person-years was 26.56 for unvaccinated teens and young adults and a shocking 94.58 per 100,000 for four-dose vaccinated teens and young adults.
Meaning on average, the four-dose vaccinated were 256% more likely to die than the unvaccinated based on mortality rates per 100,000.
A similar pattern was also discovered among people aged 40 to 49.
The figures reveal that both one-dose and four-dose vaccinated adults aged 40-49 were significantly more likely to die than unvaccinated adults of the same age in every single month since the beginning of 2023.
January was the worst month for both vaccinated groups as a mortality rate per 100,000 of 411.3 was recorded among the one-dose vaccinated and a mortality rate of 258.5 per 100,000 was recorded among the four-dose vaccinated.
Whereas a mortality rate of just 144.5 per 100,000 was recorded among the unvaccinated.
The graph above shows more clearly how the four-dose and one-dose vaccinated dramatically surpassed unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds in terms of mortality rates per 100,000.
It shows that the January to May average mortality rates were 132.08 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated, 264.14 per 100,000 among the one-dose vaccinated and 225.2 per 100,000 among the four-dose vaccinated. Meaning, on average, the one-dose vaccinated were 100% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, and the four-dose vaccinated were 71% more likely to die.
However, a month-by-month analysis shows that in March, the four-dose vaccinated were 104% more likely to die than unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds based on mortality rates per 100,000.
While in January, the one-dose vaccinated were 185% more likely to die than unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds.
Because these figures are mortality rate per 100,000 it cannot be argued that this is because more people have had the Covid-19 vaccine. This means the figures are extremely worrying, especially when we consider the fact they also include Covid-19 deaths.
These figures explain why young people are dying of cancer at an explosive rate.
Since the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, there has been an unprecedented rise in the deaths of young people between 2021 and 2022 from rapidly metastasizing and terminal cancers, according to data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The data provided by the ONS on the rate of cancer deaths above the historic norm in 2022 for ages 15-44 in the U.K. include:
- A 28% rise in fatal breast cancer rates in women.
- An 80% increase in pancreatic cancer deaths among women and a 60% increase among men.
- A 55% increase among men in colon cancer deaths and a 41% increase in women.
- A 120% increase in fatal melanomas among men and a 35% increase in women.
- A 35% increase in brain cancer deaths among men and a 12% rise in women.
- A 60% increase in cancer death rates among men in cancers “without site specification” and a 55% increase among women.
A full analysis of the cancer rates can be read in full here.
All of these figures are both shocking and extremely worrying, proving COVID-19 vaccination increases a person’s mortality rate, which in turn proves COVID-19 vaccination is killing teens, young adults and the middle-aged in the tens of thousands.
We are told that AI Robots are being built and sold mid 2024 which will take over the jobs of many in the office industry – machines which work 24/7 without meal breaks, holidays or anything else.
With a rapid increase of unemployed and unemployed who won’t be able to find work ever again, because robots now do that, there will be a huge demand on social services which no country can afford for very long.
Obviously, the easy fix is to exterminate those whose jobs no longer exist and then they can’t be a drain on the economy of any country, hence King Charles’ The Great Reset, scheduled to have been completed by 2025.
We know the mRNA vaccines are not mRNA vaccines but something else and we know that everyone vaccinated now has a MAC address which connects to a computer somewhere by 5G, so that, theoretically, that computer now controls the lives of everyone vaccinated, electronically, under its control.
Use an Android 5 phone to find your MAC address, there is an iPhone method, but I don’t know what that is or how to do it.
Let me put the above another way, do the scan on your body or have someone do it for you with an Android 5 phone – no MAC address, no problem, but if there is one, need I say more?
In 2013 The US Supreme Court passed a Law with World Wide Applications that anyone vaccinated with a vaccine which changes their DNA and thus their Human Genome, is no longer Human, but a new species Trans Human and all Human rights are lost, as appears to have been the case with Geneva Convention cases which were thrown out by the Geneva Convention Judges which Lawyer Thomas Renz was involved with.
Answer me this, how did the US Supreme Court know in 2013 that a vaccine would be released in 2019-2023 which changed people’s DNA?
Modern created Covid-19 Neucloids virus and patented it in 2013 – fancy that ,the same year that the Law for non humans was created, for 2019-2023.
We have all been set up by a cabal of wealthy individuals who have always influenced wars and methods to exterminate us and keep the remainder under control – wars have ceased, or are drones, so the previous methods of human extermination no longer work, in the main.
Extermination by virus and vaccines is the new way to get the job done with the same results as a major war on humankind.
About time we held those at the top accountable and make certain they can’t hide behind their wealth and status in our communities, in my opinion, because if we don’t hold them to account, then they will continue to exterminate us, because they can and because we continue to let them.
Modern = Moderna.