After 30 years of climate alarmism, a new book challenges the climate catastrophe doctrine

At a time when the United Nations (“UN”), its Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (“IPCC”) and the world’s governments are demanding that trillions of dollars be invested in their “Net Zero” project, Joanne Marcotte believes that it is perfectly legitimate to press scientists and governments to provide more explanations on uncertainties and risks, and to challenge corporate media to offer more balanced coverage surrounding the UN, the IPCC and UNFCCC’s Conference of the Parties (“COP”) events.

In a book published in November 2023 titled ‘Inconvenient Doubts – Climate Change Apocalypse: Really?’ Marcotte introduces readers to the work of scientists, humanists and economists who call on us to tone it down, reject apocalyptic alarmism and opt for more realistic, pragmatic solutions.

Canadian Marcotte has been commenting on and analysing political news on her blog and in selected media since 2009. She holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Université Laval and worked for several years in the field of computer systems architecture. In 2006 she directed the political documentary ‘The Quiet Illusion’ (L’Illusion tranquille) was and co-author of the Castonguay Report.

In an email to the Western Standard, Marcotte said the book was the culmination of two years of reading and podcasts from those who provided a “counterweight” to the “apocalyptic narrative of climate change.” This included authors such as Steven E. Koonin’s ‘Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells us, What it Doesn’t, and Why It Matters’, Michael Shellenberger’s ‘Apocalypse Never: Why Environmentalism Hurts Us All’, Bjorn Lomborg’s ‘False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet’ and Judith Curry’s ‘Climate Uncertainty and Risk’ as well as Roger Pielke.

In a press release, Marcotte said her book “offers a counterweight to the climate change doctrine which claims that we are witnessing through our own fault an imminent planetary and humanitarian catastrophe. It is aimed at people who understand that science is a process of observation and discovery, not a religion.”

The book takes a look at questions alarmist doctrines insist is settled such as: What exactly is the consensus shared by the scientific community and the state of climate science? Is it warming or not? Are man-made CO 2 emissions really the sole responsible of climate change? Are extreme meteorological events really more frequent and intense? How about the IPCC’s climate models and scenarios? Are they that reliable? And is Net Zero even realistic?

Marcotte says a healthy democracy would allow debate on such questions.

“Doubt is healthy. Scepticism is healthy. Questioning, acknowledging uncertainties and bringing nuance to the state of climate research are not only essential elements of the scientific process,” she writes.

Featured image: Extinction Rebellion protests hold a ‘die in’ outside the Glasgow offices of asset-management firm Mercer in 2021. Source: Spiked Online